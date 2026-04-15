Company Secretaries and Directors Minutes and Meetings Management Masterclass: Role and Risks of AI in Minutes, Effective Decision Making Processes, Meeting Management (ONLINE EVENT: May 13, 2026)

Dublin, April 15, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "The Minutes and Meetings Management Masterclass for Company Secretaries and Directors (May 13, 2026)" training has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



This meeting management training course is designed to explain the purpose of meeting minutes and provide guidance and practical help to those involved in meeting management and support.

Participants will gain a comprehensive understanding of why meeting minutes are essential for documenting discussions, decisions, and action items. The training will cover best practices for preparing, drafting, and finalising minutes and how best to prepare for and manage different types of meetings.

Minute writing can be a challenging and time-consuming task. This training course will give you the essential skills and highlight the importance in the context of a director's role. Participants will learn how to capture key points effectively, differentiate between essential and non-essential information, and ensure that the minutes are a reliable record of the meeting. By mastering the art of minute writing, directors can significantly enhance the efficiency and productivity of their meetings.

Effective minute writing reduces misunderstandings, ensures accountability, and facilitates the follow-up of action items. This training course aims to empower participants with practical techniques and tips to streamline meetings and the minute-taking process. Ultimately, this course will help you contribute to better-organised, more productive meetings that drive your organisation's goals forward.

Who Should Attend:

This training course has been specifically designed for:

Company Directors

Company Secretaries

Minute takers

Legal professionals

Governance professionals

All professionals looking to develop their skills in this area

Key Topics Covered:

The purpose of Minutes

Meeting types and key roles at a meeting

The Role and Risks of AI in Minutes

Effective decision making processes

Meeting management

Speakers

Russell Shackleton

Russell Shackleton, CIA, CFE, MBA, FRSA, is a risk management and corporate governance expert consultant and trainer. He is an experienced advisor to Boards and sub-committees, and a tutor on the Financial Times Non-Executive Director programme.

He is an accomplished change agent and strategic thinker, as well as a civil and commercial mediator. He has an Executive MBA from Henley Business School and is a governance specialist with the FT Non-Executive Director Diploma.



Russell applies his operational experience allied with strategic thinking, exemplary leadership and team working skills to help businesses bring a structured change that is pragmatic, sustainable, and meets the needs and cultural fit of their organisation. He is passionate about empowering groups to achieve more than their component parts through effective stakeholder engagement and collaboration.



He has worked with many industries across the world, including manufacturing, FMCG, retail, automotive, supply chain logistics, food production/services, construction, textiles, engineering, infrastructure, energy, warehousing, transport, and charities.



Now based in the UK, he continues to serve organisations with an international footprint, culture or supply chain, both as an consultant / trainer or a Non-Executive Director and maintain those connections and knowledge. He speaks English and French.

For more information about this training visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/xfz88d

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