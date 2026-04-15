Clipperton publishes new research report: Office Of The CFO - A Universe in Expansion and Consolidation

Clipperton releases today its paper “Office of the CFO Software Market 2026: A Universe in Expansion and Consolidation”. This comprehensive study examines the software ecosystem reshaping how SMBs and mid-market companies manage their finances. The report provides founders, investors, and PE sponsors with an in-depth analysis of market dynamics with a particular focus on AI trends, platformisation trends, valuation benchmarks, and the consolidation wave redefining the sector.

Download the report here.

When we started covering the Office of the CFO (OCFO) space, the market was still highly fragmented, with CFOs juggling dozens of point solutions across accounting, cash management, and expense workflows. Today, the convergence toward integrated financial platforms has become the defining trend – and private equity is at the centre of this transformation.

Some highlights from the 2026 report:

The OCFO software market is estimated at ~€70bn in 2025, growing at ~9% per year to reach €107bn by 2030. SMBs and the mid-market are the primary engines of this expansion, with adoption rates accelerating at 10-20% annually as companies replace Excel-based workflows with cloud-native platforms.

SMBs and the mid-market are the primary engines of this expansion, with adoption rates accelerating at 10-20% annually as companies replace Excel-based workflows with cloud-native platforms. Europe remains a highly fragmented market – and a major opportunity. With over 60 accounting software solutions active across the continent and the EU’s ViDA e-invoicing mandates rolling out from 2026, the push for digital compliance is catalysing a new wave of software adoption and cross-border consolidation.

With over 60 accounting software solutions active across the continent and the EU’s ViDA e-invoicing mandates rolling out from 2026, the push for digital compliance is catalysing a new wave of software adoption and cross-border consolidation. Private equity accounts for over 50% of exits in the OCFO space over the last five years. Build-up strategies – where PE-backed platforms absorb smaller players – represent the largest share of deal volume at 30–35%, as the market moves decisively toward unified platforms that combine accounting, cash management, spend control, and FP&A under one roof.

Build-up strategies – where PE-backed platforms absorb smaller players – represent the largest share of deal volume at 30–35%, as the market moves decisively toward unified platforms that combine accounting, cash management, spend control, and FP&A under one roof. Q1 2026 marked a normalization in valuation multiples, with EV/NTM Revenue declining to 3–5x (from 6–7x in Dec-25) and EV/NTM EBITDA to 12–15x+ (from 15–20x+ in Dec-25) . This reflects a moderation from previously elevated valuation premiums driven by stickiness and/or whitespace. As this normalization flows into private markets, only top-tier assets with strong AI moats are expected to sustain premium valuations.

. This reflects a moderation from previously elevated valuation premiums driven by stickiness and/or whitespace. As this normalization flows into private markets, only top-tier assets with strong AI moats are expected to sustain premium valuations. AI is set to deepen, rather than erode, the moats of established OCFO platforms. Proprietary financial data, compliance depth, and embedded workflow knowledge are assets that generic AI models cannot replicate. In the SMB segment especially, the most critical barrier to entry remains distribution and operational execution – a capability that AI alone cannot substitute, but can make significantly more scalable.

Our study, based on proprietary transaction data, exclusive market intelligence from Dedale Intelligence, and a 20-year track record advising tech companies on M&A, LBOs, and growth financing, is intended as a practical guide for founders, investors, and PE sponsors navigating this rapidly consolidating market.





What’s covered in this report:

Market sizing and growth drivers: a €70bn market heading to €107bn by 2030, with a focus on SMBs and mid-market;

The European opportunity: regulatory fragmentation, ViDA e-invoicing mandates, and the race to build pan-European platforms;

Platform convergence: how accounting, cash, and spend management providers are merging into unified CFO suites;

AI as an accelerator: from copilots to agentic workflows, and why process knowledge matters more than the model;

Consolidation and valuations: PE-led build-ups, 60+ precedent transactions, listed peer benchmarks, and the most active buyers.

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