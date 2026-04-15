Bombardier Celebrates Valued Customer Vista’s First Global 8000 Aircraft

Vista took possession of its first Global 8000 aircraft at the Bombardier London Biggin Hill Service Centre

Bombardier’s Global 8000 is the fastest civil aircraft since the Concorde, with an industry-leading top speed of Mach 0.95, a range of 8,000 nautical miles (NM), and the lowest cabin altitude in business aviation production of just 2,691 ft.(1), making it the ultimate business aircraft





MONTREAL, April 15, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Bombardier today celebrated fleet operator Vista, a longtime Bombardier customer, taking possession of its first Global 8000 aircraft at the company’s London Biggin Hill Service Centre. With this addition, Vista customers will soon be treated to the finest experience in business aviation today.

This introduction marks the beginning of upgrades to Vista’s current Global 7500 aircraft, with two per month planned — leading to the full fleet of 18 being operational as Global 8000 jets by year end and in turn marking the largest subscription fleet available of this revolutionary jet.

Boasting a range of 8,000 NM and a top speed of Mach 0.95 (1), the Bombardier Global 8000 aircraft will enable Vista customers to reach their destinations faster and in greater comfort than ever before. With the longest seated length in its class and signature cabin features such as the lowest cabin altitude in business aviation production, passengers will experience extreme comfort throughout their journey, arriving at their destinations rested, refreshed and ready to perform.

“The Global 8000 stands apart as a truly no compromise aircraft, delivering unmatched speed, exceptional comfort and industry-leading field performance,” said Eric Martel, President and CEO, Bombardier. “With the addition of the Global 8000 to its fleet, Vista will offer its customers the best of what is possible in the industry.”

“These developments mark another important milestone in Vista’s ongoing commitment to operating the most advanced fleet in private aviation,” said Thomas Flohr, Founder and Chairman of Vista. “For our Members, greater speed and extended range translate directly into practical benefits such as reaching their destination faster or travelling more efficiently with direct flights. With more Members flying further and more frequently, these capabilities allow us to offer greater flexibility while maintaining the consistency and service that sets Vista apart.”

The taking of possession by Vista of its first Global 8000 aircraft follows closely on the heels of a major announcement between the two companies. On February 11, 2026, Vista and its commonly controlled entities announced a firm order for 40 Challenger 3500 business aircraft, with purchase options for an additional 120 aircraft, further solidifying the special bond between the two companies.

About Bombardier

At Bombardier (BBD-B.TO), we design, build, modify and maintain the world’s best-performing aircraft for the world’s most discerning people and businesses, governments and militaries. That means not simply exceeding standards, but understanding customers well enough to anticipate their unspoken needs.

For them, we are committed to pioneering the future of aviation—innovating to make flying more reliable, efficient and sustainable. And we are passionate about delivering unrivaled craftsmanship and care, giving our customers greater confidence and the elevated experience they deserve and expect. Because people who shape the world will always need the most productive and responsible ways to move through it.

Bombardier customers operate a fleet of more than 5,200 aircraft, supported by a vast network of Bombardier team members worldwide and 10 service facilities across six countries. Bombardier’s performance-leading jets are proudly manufactured in aerostructure, assembly and completion facilities in Canada, the United States and Mexico. In 2024, Bombardier was honoured with the prestigious “Red Dot: Best of the Best” award for Brands and Communication Design.

For Information

For corporate news and information, including Bombardier’s Sustainability report, as well as the company’s initiative to cover all its flight operations with a Sustainable Aviation Fuel (SAF) blend utilizing the Book-and-Claim system visit bombardier.com .

Learn more about Bombardier’s industry-leading products and customer service network at bombardier.com. Follow us on X @Bombardier.

About Vista

Vista Global Holding Limited (Vista) is the world’s leading global business aviation company providing worldwide business flight services through its network of subsidiaries and a team of over 4,000 experts. A global group headquartered in Dubai, Vista integrates a unique portfolio of companies to offer asset free services to cover all key aspects of business aviation, including guaranteed and on demand global flight coverage, subscription and membership solutions, and trading and management services.

Innovating the industry for 20 years through continuous investment in talent, technology, and infrastructure, Vista’s mission is to provide the most advanced flying services at the very best value — anytime, anywhere around the world.

Vista’s extensive industry expertise enables it to deliver comprehensive end-to-end solutions and technology to meet the needs of business aviation clients around the world. These services are offered through its leading brands, including VistaJet and XO.

Media Contacts

General media contact webform

Matthew Nicholls

+1-514-243-8214

Matthew.Nicholls@aero.bombardier.com

(1) All specification and data are subject to certain operating rules, assumptions and other conditions, when compared to commercial and business aircraft currently in service.

Bombardier, Challenger 3500, Global, Global 7500 and Global 8000 are registered or unregistered trademarks of Bombardier Inc. or its subsidiaries

Forward-looking statements

This press release contains certain forward-looking statements. By their nature, forward-looking statements require the Corporation to make assumptions and are subject to important known and unknown risks and uncertainties, which may cause actual results in future periods to differ materially from those set forth in the forward-looking statements. Please refer to the “Forward-Looking Statements” disclaimer contained in Bombardier Inc.’s most recently published financial report for additional details.

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/3774f758-13be-462d-b1bf-f1eae167a391