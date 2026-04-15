Octopus Future Generations VCT plc

Admission of Further Securities to Trading

Further to the Company's Issue of Equity and Total Voting Rights announcement on 7 April 2026 in respect of the allotment of new Ordinary Shares pursuant to the Company’s offer for subscription, published on 2 February 2026 and following the admission to trading of those new Ordinary Shares, the following additional information is disclosed in accordance with The Public Offers and Admissions to Trading Regulations 2024 (POATRs) PRM 1.6.4R.

1 Details of the issuer a) Name Octopus Future Generations VCT plc b) LEI 213800AL71Z7N2O58N66 2 Details of the transferable securities admitted to trading a) Name, type and identification code Ordinary shares of 0.1p each

ISIN: GB00BNGFHX14 b) Regulated market London Stock Exchange – Main Market c) Number of further securities admitted 3,399,238 d) Total number of securities in issue following admission 63,137,442 e) Fungibility Fully fungible with existing Ordinary shares 3 Admission details a) Date of admission 10 April 2026 b) Prospectus information Prospectus: 2 February 2026







https://media.octopusinvestments.com/asset/6f67884f-a31b-43d7-afc1-92706efff759/Octopus-Future-Generations-VCT-Prospectus.pdf







Supplementary: N/A







Company’s webpage: https://octopusinvestments.com/our-products/venture-capital-trusts/octopus-future-generations-vct/





c) Coverage of notification All admissions up to and including 3 April 2026

For further information please contact:

Ronan Goggin

Octopus Company Secretarial Services Limited

Tel: +44 (0)80 0316 2067

LEI: 213800AL71Z7N2O58N66