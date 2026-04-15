Octopus Future Generations VCT plc
Admission of Further Securities to Trading
Further to the Company's Issue of Equity and Total Voting Rights announcement on 7 April 2026 in respect of the allotment of new Ordinary Shares pursuant to the Company’s offer for subscription, published on 2 February 2026 and following the admission to trading of those new Ordinary Shares, the following additional information is disclosed in accordance with The Public Offers and Admissions to Trading Regulations 2024 (POATRs) PRM 1.6.4R.
|1
|Details of the issuer
|a)
|Name
|Octopus Future Generations VCT plc
|b)
|LEI
|213800AL71Z7N2O58N66
|2
|Details of the transferable securities admitted to trading
|a)
|Name, type and identification code
|Ordinary shares of 0.1p each
ISIN: GB00BNGFHX14
|b)
|Regulated market
|London Stock Exchange – Main Market
|c)
|Number of further securities admitted
|3,399,238
|d)
|Total number of securities in issue following admission
|63,137,442
|e)
|Fungibility
|Fully fungible with existing Ordinary shares
|3
|Admission details
|a)
|Date of admission
|10 April 2026
|b)
|Prospectus information
|Prospectus: 2 February 2026
https://media.octopusinvestments.com/asset/6f67884f-a31b-43d7-afc1-92706efff759/Octopus-Future-Generations-VCT-Prospectus.pdf
Supplementary: N/A
Company’s webpage: https://octopusinvestments.com/our-products/venture-capital-trusts/octopus-future-generations-vct/
|c)
|Coverage of notification
|All admissions up to and including 3 April 2026
For further information please contact:
Ronan Goggin
Octopus Company Secretarial Services Limited
Tel: +44 (0)80 0316 2067
LEI: 213800AL71Z7N2O58N66