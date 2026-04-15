Admission of Further Securities to Trading

 | Source: OCTOPUS FUTURE GENERATIONS VCT PLC OCTOPUS FUTURE GENERATIONS VCT PLC

Octopus Future Generations VCT plc

Admission of Further Securities to Trading

Further to the Company's Issue of Equity and Total Voting Rights announcement on 7 April 2026 in respect of the allotment of new Ordinary Shares pursuant to the Company’s offer for subscription, published on 2 February 2026 and following the admission to trading of those new Ordinary Shares, the following additional information is disclosed in accordance with The Public Offers and Admissions to Trading Regulations 2024 (POATRs) PRM 1.6.4R.

1Details of the issuer
a)NameOctopus Future Generations VCT plc
b)LEI213800AL71Z7N2O58N66
2Details of the transferable securities admitted to trading
a)Name, type and identification codeOrdinary shares of 0.1p each
ISIN: GB00BNGFHX14
b)Regulated marketLondon Stock Exchange – Main Market
c)Number of further securities admitted3,399,238
d)Total number of securities in issue following admission63,137,442
e)FungibilityFully fungible with existing Ordinary shares
3Admission details
a)Date of admission10 April 2026
b)Prospectus informationProspectus: 2 February 2026

 

https://media.octopusinvestments.com/asset/6f67884f-a31b-43d7-afc1-92706efff759/Octopus-Future-Generations-VCT-Prospectus.pdf

 

Supplementary: N/A

 

Company’s webpage: https://octopusinvestments.com/our-products/venture-capital-trusts/octopus-future-generations-vct/


c)Coverage of notificationAll admissions up to and including 3 April 2026

For further information please contact:

Ronan Goggin  
Octopus Company Secretarial Services Limited
Tel: +44 (0)80 0316 2067

LEI: 213800AL71Z7N2O58N66


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