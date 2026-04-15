Europe and the USA Patent Protection for Software-Related Inventions Course (ONLINE EVENT: May 13, 2026)

Dublin, April 15, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Patent Protection for Software-Related Inventions in Europe and the USA (May 13, 2026)" training has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



Technology and software have influences across most business sectors in relation to leveraging growth, and this has important implications for IP and patent laws.

This intensive one-day training course will help you to understand the development strategies impacting software patents and update you on the major developments in European patent law, in particular GUI inventions and 'mixed' inventions with both patentable and non-patentable subject matter.

Under the guidance of our expert faculty, you will learn how recent US case law impacts software patents in the US and become proficient in exploiting the differences between the US and Europe regarding the scope of available patent protection. The training course will provide a review of key tactics for US practice and give you an understanding of the latest US strategies in dealing with obviousness and the rise of indefiniteness and written description issues.

Having an experienced in-house lawyer on the faculty will ensure that you benefit from their practical knowledge on selecting and protecting software technologies, and get invaluable insights into foreign filing strategies.

You will get to grips with how to avoid pitfalls in claim drafting using case studies and understand whether patent protection should be available for software-related and business-related inventions.

The practical workshop training session will provide ample opportunity for discussion with the expert faculty and consolidate your learning.

Who Should Attend:

This training course has been specially designed for:

Patent attorneys (both from private practice and industry)

In-house patent and general counsel

Chief information officers

Chief technology officers

Business development and technology professionals

Key Topics Covered:

Patent protection for software-related and business-related inventions in Europe

Patent protection for software-related and business-related inventions in the United States

Preparation of patent applications and prosecution of European applications for software-related and business-related inventions

Industry view: an in-house perspective on managing IP protection of software-related inventions

Practical workshop: questions, answers and discussion of specific examples

CPD Hours: 6



Speakers

Tim May

Timothy May is a partner in the Washington, DC office of Finnegan LLP. He has over 20 years experience in the field of US patent law, with significant experience counselling clients on software patent matters. Tim currently manages the patent portfolios for several European clients in various software, medical device and electrical and mechanical technologies. He regularly speaks on software patent issues. Prior to joining the firm, he served as a Patent Examiner at the US Patent and Trademark Office, where he examined applications involving digital and software technologies. From 2006 to 2011, Tim was located in the firm's European office and continues to work with many European clients.

Alan Boyd

Alan Boyd is a partner at D Young & Co. Before he joined the patent law profession, he was a software engineer researcher and research assistant. Alan's main areas of expertise include computer architectures, embedded systems, digital electronics, telecommunications and networks. He is a member of D Young & Co's electronics, engineering & IT team, and has a great deal of experience in drafting and prosecuting patents for a range of clients. He is also an examiner for the legal paper in the European Qualifying Exams.

Eileen Brandenburger

Eileen Brandenburger, PhD is Head of Intellectual Property and Licensing (European Patent Attorney)at TechBio company Gero AI operating in the longevity drug discovery space.She previously worked in the same capacity at Recursion (formerly Exscientia AI), a NASDAQ listed clinical stage TechBio company, which is accelerating the development of patient centric medicines by encoding, automating and transforming the drug discovery and development process.

Eileen is an experienced legal professional with a track record of building teams and providing advice to businesses and executives in the pharma, tech and life sciences industries. She has specialist expertise in technical and commercial IP including patent and trade secret strategy and contracting at the interface of life sciences and tech.

For more information about this training visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/muqy9h

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