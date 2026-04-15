Admission of Further Securities to Trading

 | Source: Octopus Apollo VCT plc Octopus Apollo VCT plc

OCTOPUS APOLLO VCT PLC

Admission of Further Securities to Trading

Further to the Company's Issue of Equity and Total Voting Rights announcement on 7 April 2026 in respect of the allotment of new Ordinary Shares pursuant to the Company’s offer for subscription published on 30 October 2025 and following the admission to trading of those new Ordinary Shares, the following additional information is disclosed in accordance with The Public Offers and Admissions to Trading Regulations 2024 (POATRs) PRM 1.6.4R.

1Details of the issuer
a)NameOctopus Apollo VCT plc
b)LEI213800Y3XEIQ18DP3O53
2Details of the transferable securities admitted to trading
a)Name, type and identification codeOrdinary shares of 0.1p each

ISIN: GB00B17B3479
b)Regulated marketLondon Stock Exchange – Main Market
c)Number of further securities admitted24,452,336
d)Total number of securities in issue following admission1,198,742,027
e)FungibilityFully fungible with existing Ordinary shares
3Admission details
a)Date of admission8 April 2026
b)Prospectus informationProspectus: 30 October 2025



https://media.octopusinvestments.com/asset/e567e793-c9af-4e86-929b-99361f958089/Octopus-Apollo-VCT-prospectus.pdf



Supplementary: N/A



Company’s webpage: https://octopusinvestments.com/our-products/venture-capital-trusts/octopus-apollo-vct/

c)Coverage of notificationAll admissions up to and including 4 April 2026

For further information please contact:

Andrew Humphries  
Octopus Company Secretarial Services Limited
Tel: +44 (0)80 0316 2067

LEI: 213800Y3XEIQ18DP3O53


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