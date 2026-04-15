Medical Devices Process Validation Training Course by Mustafa Edik - Over 28 Years of Hands-on Leadership in GMP, GDP, GCP, GLP, and Broader GxP Compliance

Dublin, April 15, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Process Validation for Medical Devices (June 4th - June 5th, 2026)" training has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



Overview

Process validation is the means of ensuring and providing documentary evidence that processes (within their specified design parameters) are capable of consistently producing a finished product of the required quality.

This course has been designed to focus on process validation for medical devices. Day one will review the Regulatory and Quality Management System (QMS) links to process validation - essentially the need for validation. It will look at the preparation steps to be taken, including initial Risk Assessment, User Requirement Specifications (URS), the format of URS and include a practical review of bad versus good examples.

Day two of the course reviews the Installation Qualification, Operation Qualification and Performance Qualification process (IQ, OQ and PQ) reviewing how this fits with regulatory needs and technical documentation. It will also look at the validation master plan and discuss continuous PQ and when that may be appropriate. Additionally, validation protocol content and execution, covering the recording of findings, managing excursions from required performance, plus other considerations will be reviewed.

Data integrity with an overview of the GAMPv (Good Automated Manufacturing Process) for software will also be included.

This is an excellent opportunity to receive a practical approach to Process Validation for Medical Devices.

Who Should Attend:

Validation specialists new to the medical device industry

Quality and Regulatory specialists wanting to understand where Process Validation fits into compliance needs

Process engineers

Validation and Qualification managers

Operations managers

Key Topics Covered:

Day 1

Why is Process Validaton Needed?

Where to Start?

User Requirement Specification (URS)

Group Exercise - Review of an Existing URS

Workshop: URS

Day 2

Factory Acceptance Test

Site Acceptance Test

Facility Qualification

Computerized System Validation

Cleaning Validation

Personnel Qualification

Analytical Method Validation

Supplier Assessment

Instalation Qualification (IQ), Operational Qualification (OQ), Performance Qualification (PQ)

Validation Protocols

Valdiation Protocol Execution

Change Control, Revalidation & Requalification

Group Exercise: Review of Exisiting Validation Plan & Report

Workshop: Validation Plan & Report

Speakers

Mustafa Edik

Mustafa Edik is a leading pharmaceutical, biotechnoloy, medical device quality and GXP expert with over 28 years of hands-on leadership in GMP, GDP, GCP, GLP, and broader GxP compliance across the pharmaceutical, biotechnology, and medical device industries.

As Turkey's first IRCA-certificated Lead Auditor for GMP and Pharmaceutical Quality Management Systems (PQMS), he brings unmatched credibility and depth to audits, compliance strategies, and regulatory readiness. Holding a BSc in Chemistry, and a BSc (Hons) in Biopharmaceutical Sciences & Engineering from Atlantic Technological University (Ireland), and an Executive MBA, Mustafa combines strong scientific foundations with strategic business acumen.

His career highlights include senior roles at Bayer Turkiye, where he progressed from Quality Control Lab Supervisor to Deputy QA Manager, and GMP Lead Auditor to Global GMP Lead Auditor, managing complex quality operations and audits in a multinational environment. He has personally led more than 4,200 hours of GxP audits across over 200 facilities worldwide.

Today, as Founder and Lead Consultant at Quality Academia Egitim & Danismanlik, Mustafa delivers high-impact consulting, training, and project management services to local and global clients. His expertise spans across:

GMP/GDP audits and supplier qualification

Validation, qualification, and quality risk management (ICH Q9)

Root cause analysis, CAPA, OOS/OOT, change control, and data integrity

Sterile/non-sterile manufacturing, process improvement, and cost-of-quality optimisation

Clinical trials (GCP & ICH E6), pharmacovigilance, and third-party manufacturing

Regulatory alignment with FDA, EMA, PIC/S, MHRA, TGA, TMMDA, WHO, and ICH standards

Mustafa has trained over 9,000 professionals in GxP topics and designed certified auditor programs for Turkish authorities including Turkish MOH and Ministry of Agriculture and Foresty. He served as Principal GMP Consultant & Auditor at the Turkish Atomic Energy Authority, supporting successful TMMDA GMP approvals for 5 radiopharmaceutical products. As the first Turkish consultant selected by the Developing Countries Vaccine Manufacturers Network (DCVMN), he has led teams of 100+ engineers, auditors, and quality specialists while managing dozens of international projects.

A prolific author, Mustafa's works include:

"Sorularla GMP Dokumantasyonu" - a practical guide to GMP documentation

"GMP Audits in Pharmaceutical and Biotechnology Industries" (Taylor & Francis / CRC Press, June 2024) - a comprehensive reference on effective GMP auditing practices

Recognised internationally for his practical, risk-based approach and knowledge transfer focus, Mustafa Edik is dedicated to elevating pharmaceutical quality standards, helping companies achieve compliance excellence, reduce risks, and drive operational efficiency.

For more information about this training visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/c9ioal

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