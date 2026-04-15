Cannabis Industry Pioneers Launch grnroom, a Creative Marketing Agency

VANCOUVER, British Columbia and TORONTO, April 15, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- After more than a decade building brands, media platforms, and cultural moments within the cannabis industry, a group of experienced operators are formally launching grnroom, a full-stack cannabis creative and marketing agency headquartered in Toronto and Vancouver.

The agency was founded by Colin Bambury and Jeremy Bouvet, two longtime cannabis industry marketers and creatives whose work spans brand launches, retail activations, digital campaigns, and media platforms across Canada. Bambury is also the founder of ADCANN, the largest B2B publication focused on cannabis marketing and advertising, while Bouvet is an award-winning creative who has worked on campaigns across cannabis, music, and entertainment.

The team is also proud to announce that Spensir Sangara has joined grnroom as Head of Growth. Sangara is an industry mogul and founder of THC Canada, one of Vancouver’s earliest municipally licensed cannabis dispensaries and among the first federally licensed retail stores in British Columbia. He is also the co-founder of the widely recognized Dank Mart snack retail concept and the BC craft cannabis brand Legendary.

grnroom provides end-to-end support for cannabis companies, helping brands move from concept to consumer through services including brand development, product launches, social media management, email marketing, SEO, website development, retail marketing assets, experiential events, PR, and campaign execution.

Although grnroom is being publicly announced now, the agency has already been operating behind the scenes with a growing roster of clients across Canada. The team has recently completed multiple rebrands for a publicly traded Canadian licensed producer and currently works with brands spanning recreational cannabis, medical platforms, retail chains, technology companies, and consumer products.

grnroom’s launch follows a major weekend of events in Vancouver headlined by Berner, entrepreneur and founder of the globally recognized Cookies brand. The sold-out concert at Fortune Sound Club, along with an exclusive dinner and meet-and-greet, highlighted grnroom’s ability to organize and execute large-scale cannabis and music events. To celebrate the launch, the agency hosted an event in Vancouver on April 8, welcoming over 100 attendees from the cannabis industry.

Companies interested in working with the agency can contact high@grnroom.com.

About grnroom

grnroom is a cannabis creative and marketing agency headquartered in Toronto and Vancouver, providing full-stack services including brand strategy, creative development, digital marketing, experiential events, PR, retail marketing assets, and product launch campaigns.