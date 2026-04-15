MEXC Launches EMBLEM Launchpool With 5,000,000 EMBLEM in Airdrop Rewards





VICTORIA, Seychelles, April 15, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- MEXC , the world leader in 0‑fee digital asset trading, will launch the EMBLEM Launchpool, running from April 15 to May 15, 2026 (13:00 UTC). Participants can stake eligible tokens during the event period to share a total of 5,000,000 EMBLEM in airdrop rewards.

The Launchpool features four staking pools. The EMBLEM Staking Pool is exclusive to new users, offering a total of 1,500,000 EMBLEM in rewards. The MX Staking Pool, USD1 Staking Pool, and BTC Staking Pool are open to all users, offering 1,500,000 EMBLEM, 1,000,000 EMBLEM, and 1,000,000 EMBLEM in rewards, respectively.

Participants can further increase their share of rewards through MEXC's staking limit boost mechanism. By meeting designated trading volume thresholds during the event period, users can boost their maximum staking limit by up to 100%.

MEXC Launchpool is an event platform that enables users to earn airdrops of popular or newly listed tokens by staking designated tokens, with staked tokens remaining redeemable at any time. The most recent USD1 Launchpool attracted nearly 2,000 users with a total staking volume exceeding 35 million USD1.

The EMBLEM Launchpool reflects MEXC's commitment to providing users with accessible opportunities to engage with emerging digital assets. Looking ahead, MEXC plans to continue rolling out diverse Launchpool events, bringing users more opportunities to discover and participate in quality projects. Furthermore, MEXC continues to strengthen its position as a universal gateway for global markets, built on the core pillars of "0 Fees" and "Infinite Opportunities", with a commitment to lowering trading costs and expanding market access for users worldwide.

To learn more and participate in the event, visit the MEXC Launchpool page .

About MEXC

MEXC is the world's fastest-growing cryptocurrency exchange, trusted by more than 40 million users across 170+ markets. Built on a user-first philosophy, MEXC offers industry-leading 0-fee trading and access to over 3,000 digital assets. As the Gateway to Infinite Opportunities, MEXC provides a single platform where users can easily trade cryptocurrencies alongside tokenized assets, including stocks, ETFs, commodities, and precious metals.

MEXC Official Website ｜ X ｜ Telegram ｜ How to Sign Up on MEXC

Risk Disclaimer:

This content does not constitute investment advice. Given the highly volatile nature of the cryptocurrency market, investors are encouraged to carefully assess market fluctuations, project fundamentals, and potential financial risks before making any trading decisions.

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/2786e5fb-1e2a-4ae0-ba1a-06eb04989168