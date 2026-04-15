Basics of 1099 Reporting Webinar: Form 1099 Reporting, 1099-NEC and 1099-MISC, Common Errors, Best Practices, and Responding to IRS Penalties

Dublin, April 15, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Basics of 1099 Reporting: IRS Form 1099, 1099-NEC, and Form 1099-MISC" webinar has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



Gain a better understanding of Form 1099 reporting, 1099-NEC and 1099-MISC, common errors, best practices, and responding to IRS penalties.

Nearly every business in the U.S. has some level of Form 1099 reporting obligations, as it is required for payments to U.S. individuals or entities who are not considered employees. However, many businesses are not aware of these requirements and as a result, have received fines and penalties from the IRS.

The Service has greatly enhanced its technological capabilities and more companies are now receiving automated notices and penalties for non-compliance. This topic will provide a high-level overview to help U.S. businesses better understand the basic requirements for correctly reporting the information on a Form 1099, with a focus on Forms 1099-NEC (payments for services) and 1099-MISC (payments for rents, royalties, and prizes and awards).

It will also address common mistakes and best practices to enhance operational efficiency and avoid penalties. In situations where the IRS has already issued a penalty notice, the material will also discuss the strategies and procedures for drafting a response.

Learning Objectives

You will be able to describe the different types of Form 1099 reporting.

You will be able to discuss the benefits of using the IRS' TIN matching program.

You will be able to explain the penalties that may be assessed if Form 1099 reporting is not performed correctly.

You will be able to identify entities who are exempt from Form 1099 reporting.

Who Should Attend:

This live webinar is designed for accountants, CPAs, CFOs, controllers, tax managers, tax preparers, presidents, vice presidents, bookkeepers, enrolled agents, accounts payable professionals, and finance directors.

Key Topics Covered:

Overview

Basic Terms and Concepts

What Are My Form 1099 Obligations?

Why Is This Required?

What Payments Do You Report?

Types of Form 1099

Which Payments Am I Required to Report and Which Are Exempt?

How Do I Classify My Payments?

Who Do You Report?

Collecting Forms W-9

Reviewing Forms W-9

Exempt Recipients

TIN Matching

Form 1099 Reporting

How Do I File?

Information Return Intake System (Iris)

Deadlines and Extensions

Penalties

Potential Penalties and Amounts

How Do I Respond to a Penalty Notice?

B-Notices

For more information about this webinar visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/fg7g2z

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