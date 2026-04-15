Accelerating Talent Development Webinar: Gain Actionable Steps to Close Skills Gaps, Improve Workforce Engagement, and Build a Sustainable Talent Pipeline

Dublin, April 15, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Accelerating Talent Development" webinar has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



Gain actionable steps to close skills gaps, improve workforce engagement, and build a sustainable talent pipeline.

This webinar is designed for supervisors, team leaders, business owners and managers, human resource managers, presidents, and vice presidents.

Many organizations are facing unprecedented talent shortages, with skills gaps widening due to retirements, rapid technological change, and the slow adaptation of traditional learning systems. Failing to address these challenges can jeopardize innovation, employee retention, and organizational competitiveness.

This program equips participants with practical strategies to accelerate talent development through the early identification of high-potential employees, blended learning approaches, AI-driven training, and the creation of integrated feedback cultures.

Learning Objectives

You will be able to recognize how accelerated talent development contributes to competitive advantage.

You will be able to describe strategies for identifying and supporting high-potential employees.

You will be able to explain how blended learning, technology, and AI can accelerate employee growth.

You will be able to identify organizational practices that build continuous feedback and embed development into daily work.

Key Topics Covered:

Overview

Define Accelerated Talent Development (ATD).

Overview of the Session Outline.

Opening Poll: Participants' Experience With Accelerating Talent Development.

Defining Accelerated Talent Development

Meaning of ATD: Speeding up Skill and Capability Development.

Key Principles: Rapid Learning, Targeted Skills, Leadership Readiness.

Why Accelerating Talent Development Is Important

U.S. and Global Talent Shortages (e.g., 75% of U.S. Employers Unable to Fill Positions).

Factors: Aging Workforce, Lack of Young Stem Talent, Skills Not Keeping Pace.

Benefits: Close Skills Gaps, Adapt to Market Needs, Improve Engagement, Foster Innovation.

Key Differentiators: Speed as a Competitive Advantage, Skill-Based Hiring and Promotions, Focus on Learning Agility.

How to Accelerate Talent Development

Identify High-Potential Employees Early: Assessments, 360 Feedback, 'Impossible Job Assignment.'

Implement Targeted Learning and Development: Align With Business Goals, Measure Effectiveness.

Use Blended Learning: Individualized Paths, Just-In-Time Access, Flipped Classrooms, Rotation Models.

Leverage Technology and AI: Personalized Learning, Predictive Analytics, Real-Time Feedback.

Create a Culture of Continuous Feedback: Multiple Feedback Channels, Supervisor and Peer Input.

Leadership Development Programs: Formal and Informal Approaches.

Weave Development Into Daily Work: Job Rotation, Cross-Training, Mentoring, Coaching.

Step-By-Step Approach: Business Case, Target Talent, Program Structure, Support Mechanisms, Evaluation.

Summary and Q & A

Recap Takeaways.

Closing Poll on Best Methods to Accelerate Talent Development.

Open Questions From Participants.

For more information about this webinar visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/h1jtz6

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