Mastering DHF, DMR & DHR Course: Essential FDA Documentation for Medical Devices (ONLINE AND ON-DEMAND: May 14, 2026)

Dublin, April 15, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Mastering DHF, DMR & DHR - Essential FDA Documentation for Medical Devices (May 14, 2026)" training has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



Medical device manufacturing is not an easy process. If anything goes wrong, the entire batch of products is at stake. Is there any solution to it? DHF, DMR, and DHR are the three Ds of medical device that needs to be managed carefully.



Even though these files serve different purposes, it is essential to understand how they are mutually inclusive for effective technical documentation. This seminar offers a deeper insight into the documentation part of medical device manufacturing. Moreover, the seminar will cover the latest requirements proposed by FDA and European Union.



Let's dive deeper into the topics covered!



Course Overview



Breaking down each of these terms for a better understanding of freshers into medical device manufacturing.

Design History File (DHF): Includes an entire history of the device's design, which justifies the currently approved design.

Device Master Record (DMR): Associated with device production and highlights the requirements like material, equipment, and surroundings.

Device History Record (DHR): Contains production-related documents which consist of dates, quantity, and labels of final products.

It is essential to have proper knowledge of technical documentation because these are submitted to the FDA. Additionally, these play an important role in pre-market approval of the device. It is crucial for regulatory compliance and this course focuses on future trends and the typical table of contents.



The core purpose of this seminar is to highlight the general safety and performance requirements. Moreover, the coach pays special attention to the file auditing process by FDA and notified the body to make the execution of the concept easier for professionals.



Who Should Attend:

Quality and Research Analysts: Learn to verify regulatory compliance efficiently and maintain accurate documentation in accordance with FDA and ISO standards.

R&D Professionals: Understand how to incorporate Design History Files (DHF) and Device Master Records (DMR) when making innovative changes to devices.

Engineering Teams: Gain insights into device design and mechanisms to ensure proper documentation and regulatory alignment.

Production / Manufacturing Professionals: Learn to estimate project timelines and align the manufacturing process with Device History Records (DHR) requirements.

Marketing Professionals: Acquire a clear understanding of the product's development and compliance processes, enabling effective marketing strategies grounded in accurate device knowledge.

Agenda



Session 1

Introduction

Design Control Under 21 CFR 820.30

Design and Development Planning under ISO 13485:2016 7.3

The U.S. FDA's DHF

The EU MDR's D&DPF

MDR's "General Safety and Performance Requirements"

Device Classification - U.S. FDA vs. EU MDD

Design Files' "Typical" Contents

The DMR and DHR / Lot / Batch Record TD Expected Contents

Session 2

Risk Management / File Under ISO 14971

Narrative

Hazzard Analysis

FTA

D-, P-, and U-FMECA's

Report

Session 3

Human Factors / Use Engineering Under IEC 62366-1:2015

The User Interface

The 9 Stages

The HF / UE File

Session 4

Putting It All Together

Design Control

The Team

Concurrent Compilation of the Three Files

Derivative Documents Development

Completion

FDA and NB Audit Focus

Final Q & A

Speakers:



John E. Lincoln



For more information about this training visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/imw7vd

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