Surface Treatment Chemicals Market Size to be Valued at USD 24.37 Billion by 2035; Growth is Propelling Owing to the Rising Usage in Automotive Industries Globally | SNS Insider

Austin, April 15, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to SNS Insider, The Surface Treatment Chemicals Market size is valued at USD 11.43 Billion in 2025 and is projected to reach USD 24.37 Billion by 2035, growing at a CAGR of 8.01% during 2026–2035.

The market is expected to grow between 2026 and 2035 due to a number of factors, including increased use in the automotive and aerospace industries, growing need for corrosion-resistant coatings, growing acceptance of environmentally friendly and low volatile organic compounds, and increased production of semiconductors and electronics.





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Surface Treatment Chemicals Market Size and Forecast:

Market Size in 2025 : USD 11.43 Billion

: USD 11.43 Billion Market Size by 2035 : USD 24.37 Billion

: USD 24.37 Billion CAGR : 8.01% from 2026 to 2035

: 8.01% from 2026 to 2035 Base Year : 2025

: 2025 Forecast Period : 2026–2035

: 2026–2035 Historical Data: 2022–2024

The U.S. Surface Treatment Chemicals Market is projected to grow from USD 3.11 Billion in 2025 to USD 6.07 Billion by 2035, at a CAGR of 7.07%.

Growing demand from the automotive, aerospace, and electronics industries, the increasing use of environmentally friendly and low-volatile organic compounds (VOC) surface treatment agents, the quick rise in the production of electric vehicles (EVs) and lightweight products, and steady advancements in coatings technology are some of the factors propelling growth.

Rising Demand from Different Industries Propel Market Growth Globally

The market expansion for surface treatment chemicals is thought to be primarily driven by expanding industrial manufacturing processes, increased need for wear resistance and corrosion protection, and enhanced surface performance characteristics. Due to the growing need to improve performance efficiency, longevity, and durability, manufacturers in the automotive, aerospace, and electronics industries have adopted advanced surface treatment chemicals at an increasing rate. These chemicals include conversion coating, plating, anodizing, and passivation chemicals.

Surface Treatment Chemicals Market Segmentation Analysis:

By Type

Conversion Coatings Dominate the largest market share of 35.04% in 2025 and is also expected to grow at the fastest CAGR of 8.96% during 2026–2035. The segment’s growth is driven by the growing demand for corrosion-resistant solutions and high durability requirements.

By Substrate

Metals Dominate the largest market share of 60.05% in 2025 due to wide application in automotive, building & construction, and industrial machinery sectors. Plastics are expected to grow at the fastest CAGR of 8.62% during 2026–2035 due to the trend toward using plastics instead of metals for improved weight efficiency in electric vehicles, miniature electronics, and advanced manufacturing processes.

By End-Use Industry

Automotive Dominate the largest market share of 32.75% in 2025 due to extensive use of surface treating chemicals for corrosion protection, surface finishing, and improving the durability of vehicles. Electronics & Semiconductors are expected to grow at the fastest CAGR of 9.14% during 2026–2035 due to increasing requirement for surface treatment chemicals for surface finishing and advanced coatings for high-performance electronics components.

By Application

Corrosion Protection Dominate the largest market share of 45.12% in 2025 as a result of its importance in providing increased longevity to metal parts in the automotive, aerospace, construction, and industrial machinery industries. Electrical Insulation is expected to grow at the fastest CAGR of 7.89% during 2026–2035 due to growing usage in the electronics, semiconductor, and other advanced electrical equipment segments globally.

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Surface Treatment Chemicals Market Regional Insights:

With a 40.84% market share in 2025, the North American surface treatment chemicals market is driven by highly developed industrial manufacturing, cutting-edge vehicle production, and strict environmental restrictions across the United States and Canada. Dominance is fueled by high rates of adoption of environmentally friendly conversion coatings, plating chemicals, and corrosion protection products in the automotive, electronics, and industrial machinery industries.

The fastest-growing region is the Asia-Pacific Surface Treatment Chemicals Market, which is expected to increase at a CAGR of 9.96% between 2026 and 2035. This is explained by the rapid industrialization, increase in automobile production, and expansion of electronics and semiconductor manufacturing in China, India, Japan, and Southeast Asian nations.

Major Players Analysis Listed in the Surface Treatment Chemicals Market Report:

Henkel AG & Co. KGaA

BASF SE (Chemetall)

PPG Industries Inc.

Akzo Nobel N.V.

The Sherwin-Williams Company

Element Solutions Inc.

DuPont de Nemours Inc.

Axalta Coating Systems

MKS Instruments (Atotech)

Nippon Paint Holdings Co. Ltd.

Nihon Parkerizing Co. Ltd.

NOF Corporation

Quaker Houghton

Dow Inc.

Sika AG

Solvay S.A.

SUEZ (industrial treatment solutions)

3M Company

Hempel A/S

Jotun A/S

Surface Treatment Chemicals Market Recent Developments:

In September 2025 , Henkel expanded its BONDERITE® portfolio with next-generation chromium-free conversion coating solutions designed to enhance corrosion resistance and support sustainable manufacturing across EV and aerospace supply chains.

, Henkel expanded its BONDERITE® portfolio with next-generation chromium-free conversion coating solutions designed to enhance corrosion resistance and support sustainable manufacturing across EV and aerospace supply chains. In August 2025, BASF Chemetall introduced a new eco-friendly surface treatment platform aimed at reducing heavy metal usage while improving corrosion resistance performance in automotive and industrial metal processing applications.

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Exclusive Sections of the Report (The USPs):

ADOPTION & MARKET PENETRATION METRICS – helps you understand the shift from conventional to eco-friendly systems, automation adoption, and penetration of water-based vs. solvent-based surface treatment chemicals across industries.

– helps you understand the shift from conventional to eco-friendly systems, automation adoption, and penetration of water-based vs. solvent-based surface treatment chemicals across industries. PROCESS EFFICIENCY & PERFORMANCE IMPACT ANALYSIS – helps you evaluate improvements in corrosion resistance, production cycle efficiency, surface adhesion, and reduction in material degradation and wear.

– helps you evaluate improvements in corrosion resistance, production cycle efficiency, surface adhesion, and reduction in material degradation and wear. TECHNOLOGY ADVANCEMENT & INNOVATION TRENDS – helps you identify adoption of nanotechnology-based formulations, development of chromium-free coatings, digital process integration, and R&D intensity in advanced chemistries.

– helps you identify adoption of nanotechnology-based formulations, development of chromium-free coatings, digital process integration, and R&D intensity in advanced chemistries. SUSTAINABILITY & LOW-VOC TRANSITION INSIGHTS – helps you assess the growing adoption of low-VOC, environmentally friendly formulations and compliance with global environmental standards.

– helps you assess the growing adoption of low-VOC, environmentally friendly formulations and compliance with global environmental standards. INDUSTRY DEMAND & APPLICATION INTELLIGENCE – helps you uncover demand drivers from automotive, electronics, aerospace, construction, and renewable energy sectors.

– helps you uncover demand drivers from automotive, electronics, aerospace, construction, and renewable energy sectors. MARKET GROWTH & HIGH-PERFORMANCE COATING OPPORTUNITIES – helps you analyze growth in demand for durable, high-performance coatings driven by industrial machinery, infrastructure expansion, and advanced manufacturing trends.

Surface Treatment Chemicals Market Report Scope

Report Attributes Details Market Size in 2025 USD 11.43 Billion Market Size by 2035 USD 24.37 Billion CAGR CAGR of 8.01% From 2026 to 2035 Base Year 2025 Forecast Period 2026-2035 Historical Data 2022-2024 Key Segments • By Type (Cleaners, Conversion Coatings, Plating Chemicals, Anodizing Chemicals, Passivation Chemicals, Others)

• By Substrate (Metals, Plastics, Glass, Others)

• By End-Use Industry (Automotive, Aerospace, Electronics & Semiconductors, Construction, Industrial Machinery, Others)

• By Application (Corrosion Protection, Wear Resistance, Decorative Finishing, Electrical Insulation, Others) Regional Analysis/Coverage North America (US, Canada), Europe (Germany, UK, France, Italy, Spain, Russia, Poland, Rest of Europe), Asia Pacific (China, India, Japan, South Korea, Australia, ASEAN Countries, Rest of Asia Pacific), Middle East & Africa (UAE, Saudi Arabia, Qatar, South Africa, Rest of Middle East & Africa), Latin America (Brazil, Argentina, Mexico, Colombia, Rest of Latin America).

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