Webinar: Investigating Out-of-Specification (OOS) Test Results in the Laboratory; FDA Guidance and Latest Expectations

Opportunities exist in providing training and consulting services focused on compliant handling of out-of-specification (OOS) results in laboratories. Businesses can cater to global regulatory requirements, delivering guidance based on FDA standards to enhance laboratory operations and minimize compliance risks.

 | Source: Research and Markets Research and Markets

Dublin, April 15, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Webinar: Investigating Out-of-Specification (OOS) Test Results in the Laboratory; FDA Guidance and Latest Expectations (May 5, 2026)" webinar has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Inadequate investigation of out-of-specification (OOS) results in the laboratory is a common observation cited in FDA 483s and Warning Letters. It is clear that regulatory investigators throughout the world are looking at laboratory operations very closely.

The objective of this live training webinar is to develop an understanding of how a compliant laboratory handles the investigation of OOS test observations and how the laboratory interfaces with other units through the laboratory investigation process. The interactive live discussion will be based on the FDA guidance on handling OOS laboratory results and to provide a clear process for compliant laboratory OOS investigations.

Who Should Attend:

This webinar will provide a great resource to Pharmaceutical, Biotechnology, Biologics, Drugs, Medical Device, In-vitro Diagnostics Industry personnel within the following functions:

  • Quality Control
  • Quality Assurance
  • Microbiologist
  • Chemist
  • Analysts
  • Manufacturing
  • Validation
  • Facilities
  • Materials
  • Engineering
  • Management

Agenda

The requirements for laboratory OOS investigations

  • Latest Regulatory expectations.
  • The laboratory OOS investigation process.
  • Laboratory investigation, Phase I.
  • Laboratory investigation, Phase II.
  • Retesting.
  • Resampling.
  • Communicating with Quality Assurance.

Learning Benefits:

  • Understand the developing expectation for appropriate OOS investigations.
  • Understand of the expectation for the identification of the cause of the OOS results.
  • Gain a clear insight of the laboratory OOS investigation process.
  • Learn the terminology associated with laboratory OOS investigations.
  • Learn about outlier testing.
  • Understand how the OOS laboratory investigation process relates to the general expectation for deviation investigation.

Regulations and Guidances that will be covered (FDA, EU, Canada, WHO, ICH, other):

  • US - 21CFR211.160, 192
  • ICH Q7; 11.1
  • FDA Guidance for the Industry; Investigating Out-of-Specification (OOS) Test Results for Pharmaceutical Production

For more information about this webinar visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/1oaebp

About ResearchAndMarkets.com
ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

 

            








        

            

                

                    
Tags

                            
                                Laboratories
                            
                            
                                OOS
                            
                            
                                OOS Test
                            
                            
                                Out of Specification
                            
                            
                                Out of Specification Results
                            
                            
                                Pharmaceutical Manufacturing 
                            
                            
                                Warning Letter
                            

                



        


    

        
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