CSV to CSA Transition Webinar: 21 CFR Part 11, Data Integrity, Data Privacy, & Use of AI in FDA-Regulated Systems (LIVE & ON-DEMAND: June 16th - June 17th, 2026)

Dublin, April 15, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "CSV to CSA Transition: 21 CFR Part 11, Data Integrity, Data Privacy, & Use of AI in FDA-Regulated Systems (June 16th - June 17th, 2026)" training has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The seminar will include a Q&A session at the end of each day. There are Appendices at the end of the slide deck that provides references related to the content that can be reviewed at your leisure. There is also a series of questions with answers provided, along with a rationale for the correct choice. Again, this can be reviewed after the event to further support the learnings from this seminar.

We can begin using some of the CSA principles today, even outside of the intended focus for the final guidance. This is provided that for these other areas, we are able to adequately explain their use and defend the tie-in to Part 11, data integrity, the Quality Management System (QMS) and other relevant documents and programs.



In this seminar, we'll provide an overview of the transition process in going from CSV to CSA. We'll then dive into a step-by-step guide for the transition that can be done by any company. The transition steps, related documents and other artifacts, and the potential issues to watch out for will be laid out very carefully.



Who Should Attend:

Information Technology Analysts

Information Technology Developers and Testers

Software Quality Assurance Professionals

QC/QA Managers and Analysts

Analytical Chemists

Compliance and Audit Managers

Laboratory Managers

Automation Analysts

Manufacturing Specialists and Managers

Supply Chain Specialists and Managers

Regulatory Affairs Specialists

Regulatory Submissions Specialists

Risk Management Professionals

Clinical Data Analysts

Clinical Data Managers

Clinical Trial Sponsors

Computer System Validation Specialists

GMP Training Specialists

Agenda



Day 01



Morning Session:

Computer System Validation (CSV)

GAMP5 "V" Model

System Development Life Cycle (SDLC) methodology

Validation Planning

15-Minute Break

Validation Requirements

Validation Testing

Validation Reporting

Requirements Traceability Matrix (RTM)

1-Hour Lunch Break

Afternoon Session:

Computer Software Assurance (CSA)

Critical Thinking

GAMP5, 2nd Edition and its alignment with CSA

Transition from CSV to CSA

15-Minute Break

21 CFR Part 11 Guidance (ER/ES)

21 CFR Part 11 Requirements and Controls

Common 21 CFR Part 11 Deficiencies

15-Minute Q&A

Day 02



Morning Session:

Data Integrity Guidance (ALCOA+++ Principles)

Data Integrity Requirements and Controls

Common Data Integrity Deficiencies

Data Life Cycle Management

Data Governance

15-Minute Break

Data Privacy

Commercial-Off-the-Shelf (COTS) solutions

Cloud Services

Software-as-a-Service (SaaS) Solutions

Platform-as-a-Service (PaaS) Solutions

Infrastructure-as-a-Service (IaaS) Solutions

Single-Sign-On (SSO)

Vendor Audit

1-Hour Lunch Break

Afternoon Session:

Artificial Intelligence (AI)

Machine Learning (ML)

Large Language Models (LLMs), including ChatGPT

Retrieval-Augmented Generation (RAG)

Recursive Language Models (RLMs)

15-Minute Break

FDA Regulatory Compliance

Current FDA Regulatory Enforcement Trends

FDA Inspection Types

Internal Audit

Industry Best Practices

15-Minute Q&A

For more information about this training visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/k88lrk

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