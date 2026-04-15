Bunker Hill on Track for June Restart. Provides Corporate Update and Commissioning Progress

KELLOGG, Idaho and VANCOUVER, British Columbia, April 15, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Bunker Hill Mining Corp. (“Bunker Hill” or the “Company”) (TSX: BNKR | OTCQB: BHLL) is pleased to provide a corporate update highlighting continued and safe progress toward the restart of the Bunker Hill Mine (the “Project”) in Idaho’s Silver Valley anticipated in June 2026.

“As our growing team continues to execute safely to plan, we remain on track for the restart of Bunker Hill mine in June, delivering critical metal into the U.S. metals supply chain and creating U.S. mining jobs at a vital time,” said Sam Ash, CEO and President.

COMMISSIONING PROGRESS AND PATH TO PRODUCTION

The Company continues to advance commissioning across key circuits, with recent activities focused on mill, filter plant and systems testing, representing important milestones in the transition from construction to operations. These efforts are designed to validate system performance, optimize throughput, and further de-risk the Project ahead of initial production. Bunker Hill remains focused on a disciplined, methodical commissioning process, with sequential system activation and testing proceeding in line with internal expectations.





Figure 1: Tailings Filtration Press – April 7, 2026

MINING METHOD UPDATE

Bunker Hill will access all underground mining areas via the enlarged and refurbished Russell Portal adjacent to the Mining Camp located above Warder. This portal is the gateway to a newly built internal ramp which extends 3 kilometers from the portal entrance on the 4 Level down to the 9 Level and the Kellogg Tunnel, providing efficient vehicle access to these upper levels for mechanized mining.

The mining team intends to use longhole stoping as its primary underground mining method. This proven and efficient bulk mining technique is well-suited to the geometry and continuity of the deposit. It enables the extraction of larger ore blocks with a high degree of mechanization, ensuring high productivity, lower unit costs, and enhanced safety. The average stope size will be 6 meters (“m”) (width) x 12 m (height) x 30 m (length). The Company’s mine plan incorporates modern design and sequencing to optimize ore recovery while maintaining geotechnical stability.

A key component of the mining operation is the use of paste backfill, enabled by the Company’s tailings filtration plant. This new, state-of-the-art facility removes the water from the waste generated by the processing plant to produce a filter cake that can be combined with binders and returned underground to backfill mined-out stopes. This approach not only reduces geotechnical risks but also materially reduces the volume of tailings requiring surface storage in our dry stack facility. It also supports improved water management by reducing free water in the tailings stream and lowering water treatment costs.

Supported by its recently procured and modern CAT mining fleet, the expanded mining team is now working 24 hours a day, 7 days a week to complete the final development, expand the stockpiles to support commissioning and prepare the early stopes for mining; all of which is on track to support the anticipated restart in June.

This approach is endorsed by the U.S. federal and Idaho state regulatory frameworks governing mine operations, water quality and tailings management. By returning a significant portion of processed material underground, the Company expects to minimise its surface disturbance footprint as requested by agencies including the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency and the Idaho Department of Environmental Quality.

“The combination of longhole stoping and paste backfill maximizes efficiency, safety and sustainability in ways that can optimize free cash flow generation,” said Sam Ash, President and Chief Executive Officer of the Company. “It also aligns with regulatory expectations in the U.S., reduces our surface tailings footprint, and leverages existing permitted infrastructure, including the tailings filtration plant.”

SILVER-FOCUSED EXPLORATION PROGRAM

The Company is pleased to announce the start of an underground drill program from stations located on the 7 and 8 levels. This is specifically designed to support near-term mine planning and production readiness, while also targeting galena mineralization and the higher-grade silver therein with the goals of both expanding and upgrading the Company’s mineral resource base.





Figure 2: Underground Drill Station being prepared on 8 Level – April 13, 2026

The initial phase will focus on infill and confirmation drilling within key areas of the current mine plan, with the objective of enhancing geological confidence, improving grade control, and supporting detailed stope design as the Company advances toward its targeted June 2026 production restart. In addition, select step-out drilling will test extensions of known mineralization with the potential to add near-mine resources, and exploration of several higher-grade silver targets located near infrastructure in the upper areas of the mine.

The underground drill program is expected to comprise approximately 25,000 feet of diamond drilling over the coming months, with results to be released on an ongoing basis as they are received and compiled.

This underground campaign is to be joined by drilling from surface within both the Bunker Hill and Ranger Page properties from June, to investigate near-surface galena mineralization and high-grade silver targets for subsequent development.

“The start of this drill program marks an important step as we transition from development into production readiness,” said Sam Ash, Bunker Hill’s President and Chief Executive Officer. “Our focus is on de-risking the mine plan in advance of our targeted June 2026 restart, while also seeking to unlock additional value through resource growth and increasing the silver content. The Bunker Hill Mine is a prolific asset that produced 160 million ounces of silver before closing in 1981, and we see a meaningful opportunity to both enhance near-term cash generation and extend the mine’s life.”

The Company will continue to provide updates as drilling progresses and as assay results become available.

U.S. CORNERSTONE CONSORTIUM AND U.S. DEFENSE INDUSTRIAL BASE CONSORTIUM MEMBERSHIP

The Company is pleased to announce that it has joined both the U.S. Cornerstone Consortium and the U.S. Defense Industrial Base Consortium, initiatives of the United States Department of War. Participation in these consortia is expected to provide the Company with access to collaborative opportunities, funding pathways and strategic partnerships aligned with strengthening critical mineral supply chains and supporting U.S. defense industrial base priorities.

Formal registration for both consortia was completed recently. Management believes this engagement represents a major step in positioning the Company within key U.S. government-supported frameworks focused on domestic resource security and industrial resilience.

The Cornerstone Consortium focuses on accelerating the development and commercialization of critical technologies and materials essential to national security, with an emphasis on fostering collaboration among industry, government and research institutions. The Defence Industrial Base Consortium, meanwhile, is designed to streamline engagement between private-sector participants and the U.S. Department of War, enabling more efficient access to funding opportunities, prototyping initiatives and programs that strengthen and scale domestic industrial capacity.

“Joining the Cornerstone Consortium and the Defense Industrial Base Consortium underscores the strategic importance of domestically sourced silver, zinc and lead to the U.S. defense and industrial base,” said Bradley Barnett, Interim Chief Financial Officer of the Company. “Zinc is essential for galvanization and corrosion protection across critical infrastructure and military applications, while also playing a role in emerging battery technologies. Lead remains a key material in energy storage, shielding and munitions. The emerging structural deficit in the silver market and stockpiling of physical silver in China underscore its strategic importance in electronics and technology applications. As we advance toward production, we believe our participation in these initiatives positions the Company to play a meaningful role in reinforcing secure, North American supply chains for these vital materials.”

COMPANY COMPLETES THE TSX UPLISTING

The Company’s recent uplisting to the Toronto Stock Exchange (“TSX”) marks a significant milestone in a turnaround journey that began with this new management team in 2020. Management expects that the uplisting will enhance Bunker Hill’s visibility and accessibility to a broader base of institutional and retail investors. The uplisting is expected to support improved trading liquidity and facilitate increased engagement with the global mining investment community.

WARRANT EXPIRY

The Company announces that a total of 263,096 common share purchase warrants with an exercise price of C$5.25 expired on March 27, 2026. Prior to expiry, an aggregate of 1,475,249 (82%) of the warrants originally issued were exercised for gross proceeds of approximately C$6,363,807.

Management notes that the incremental capital provides limited but non-dilutive support to the Company’s near-term liquidity as it continues advancing commissioning and restart activities. Importantly, the removal of the warrant overhang simplifies the Company’s capital structure and may enhance investor clarity and positioning as the Company approaches its targeted June 2026 production restart at the Bunker Hill Mine.

QUALIFIED PERSON

Sam Bourque, P.Geo., Chief Geologist of Bunker Hill, is the Company’s designated Qualified Person for this news release within the meaning of National Instrument 43-101 Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects and has reviewed and validated that the information contained in the release is accurate.

ABOUT BUNKER HILL MINING CORP.

Bunker Hill is an American mineral exploration and development company focused on revitalizing its historic mining asset: the renowned silver, zinc, and lead asset in northern Idaho’s prolific Coeur d’Alene mining district (the “Bunker Hill Mine”). This strategic initiative aims to breathe new life into a once-productive mine, leveraging modern exploration techniques and sustainable development practices to unlock the potential of this mineral-rich land package. Bunker Hill Mining Corp. aims to maximize shareholder value while responsibly harnessing the mineral wealth in their share of the Silver Valley mining district by concentrating its efforts on the restart of this high-potential mine. Information about the Company is available on its website, www.bunkerhillmining.com, or within the SEDAR+ and EDGAR databases.

On behalf of Bunker Hill Mining Corp.

Sam Ash

President and Chief Executive Officer

For additional information, please contact:

Brenda Dayton

Vice President, Investor Relations

T: 604.417.7952

E: brenda.dayton@bunkerhillmining.com

Cautionary Statements

Certain statements in this news release are forward-looking and involve a number of risks and uncertainties. Such forward-looking statements are within the meaning of that term in Section 27A of the U.S. Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the U.S. Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, as well as within the meaning of the phrase ‘forward-looking information’ in the Canadian Securities Administrators’ National Instrument 51-102 – Continuous Disclosure Obligations (collectively, “forward-looking statements”). Forward-looking statements are not comprised of historical facts. Forward-looking statements include estimates and statements that describe the Company’s future plans, objectives or goals, including words to the effect that the Company or management expects a stated condition or result to occur. Forward-looking statements may be identified by such terms as “believes”, “anticipates”, “expects”, “estimates”, “may”, “could”, “would”, “will”, “plan” or variations of such words and phrases.

Forward-looking statements in this news release include, but are not limited to, statements regarding: the Company’s objectives, goals or future plans, including the restart and development of the Bunker Hill Mine and the anticipated timing thereof; the expected benefits of mining techniques; the expected results of planned drilling programs; the Company’s business prospects as a result of its participation in the consortia; and the achievement of future short-term, medium-term and long-term operational strategies. Forward-looking statements reflect material expectations and assumptions, including, without limitation, expectations and assumptions relating to: Bunker Hill’s ability to receive sufficient project financing for the restart and ongoing development of the Bunker Hill Mine on acceptable terms or at all; the future price of metals; and the stability of the financial and capital markets. Factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from such forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, those risks and uncertainties identified in public filings made by Bunker Hill with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (the “SEC”) and with applicable Canadian securities regulatory authorities, and the following: the Company’s inability to raise additional capital for project activities, including through equity financings, concentrate offtake financings or otherwise; capital market conditions; restrictions on labor and its effects on international travel and supply chains; failure to identify mineral resources; failure to convert estimated mineral resources to reserves; the preliminary nature of metallurgical test results; the Company’s ability to restart and develop the Bunker Hill Mine and the risks of not basing a production decision on a feasibility study of mineral reserves demonstrating economic and technical viability, resulting in increased uncertainty due to multiple technical and economic risks of failure which are associated with this production decision including, among others, areas that are analyzed in more detail in a feasibility study, such as applying economic analysis to resources and reserves, more detailed metallurgy and a number of specialized studies in areas such as mining and recovery methods, market analysis, and environmental and community impacts and, as a result, there may be an increased uncertainty of achieving any particular level of recovery of minerals or the cost of such recovery, including increased risks associated with developing a commercially mineable deposit, with no guarantee that production will begin as anticipated or at all or that anticipated production costs will be achieved; failure to commence production would have a material adverse impact on the Company’s ability to generate revenue and cash flow to fund operations; failure to achieve the anticipated production costs would have a material adverse impact on the Company’s cash flow and future profitability; delays in obtaining or failures to obtain required governmental, environmental or other project approvals; political risks; changes in equity markets; uncertainties relating to the availability and costs of financing needed in the future; the inability of the Company to budget and manage its liquidity in light of the failure to obtain additional financing, including the ability of the Company to complete the payments pursuant to the terms of the agreement to acquire the Bunker Hill Mine complex; inflation; changes in exchange rates; fluctuations in commodity prices; delays in the development of projects; and capital, operating and reclamation costs varying significantly from estimates and the other risks involved in the mineral exploration and development industry. Although the Company believes that the assumptions and factors used in preparing the forward-looking statements in this news release are reasonable, undue reliance should not be placed on such statements or information, which only applies as of the date of this news release, and no assurance can be given that such events will occur in the disclosed time frames or at all, including as to whether or when the Company will achieve its project finance initiatives, or as to the actual size or terms of those financing initiatives. The Company disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking information, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, other than as required by law. No stock exchange, securities commission or other regulatory authority has approved or disapproved the information contained herein.

Readers are cautioned that the foregoing risks and uncertainties are not exhaustive. Additional information on these and other risk factors that could affect the Company’s operations or financial results are included in the Company’s annual report and may be accessed through the SEDAR+ website (www.sedarplus.ca) or through EDGAR on the SEC website (www.sec.gov).

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