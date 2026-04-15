Practical Guide to FDA Medical Device Submissions: 510(k), PMA and Exemption Pathways (WEBINAR)

Dublin, April 15, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Practical Guide to FDA Medical Device Submissions - 510(k), PMA and Exemption Pathways (Apr 14, 2026)" training has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



RAPS: This course has been pre-approved by RAPS as eligible for up to 3.0 credits towards a participant's RAC recertification upon full completion.



This expert-led 3-hour webinar provides a comprehensive introduction to the key regulatory pathways for medical device submissions in the US market.



The regulation and control of new or substantially changed medical devices for sale in the US is based on the 510(k), PMA or DeNovo submission process.



This webinar will discuss current US Federal law on the 510(k), IDE, DeNovo, and PMA and associated requirements for getting a new or substantially changed medical device through the US FDA review process and to market in the USA. US law and the FDA require that a device be the subject of an approved marketing application before it is transported or distributed across state lines. Because a sponsor will probably want to ship an investigational device to clinical investigators in many states, it must seek an exemption from that legal requirement.

The IDE is the means through which the sponsor technically obtains this exemption from the FDA. The 510(k) program has recently been "modified" to encourage new technology and/or safer products to be submitted under the less severe 510(k) process to advance the state of the art, rather than the longer, more involved and more expensive PMA route when safety and efficacy issues remain substantially the same.



Who Should Attend:

Senior Management in Medical Devices and Combination Products

Quality Assurance (QA) and Regulatory Affairs (RA) Professionals

Medical Device Product Development Teams

Research & Development (R&D) Specialists

Engineering Teams

Production and Manufacturing Personnel

Operations Managers

Marketing Professionals involved in Medical Devices

Consultants and Others involved in:

Drug product development

Manufacturing processes

Process, product, and data analysis

Regulatory submission and compliance responsibilities

Key Topics Covered:

Introduction to Device Submissions and the US FDA

Overview of the FDA's role in medical device regulation and the different submission pathways.

The 510(k) Process

Step-by-step explanation of the 510(k) premarket notification process, key requirements, and best practices.

The IDE (Investigational Device Exemption) Process

Understanding when and how to submit an IDE to conduct clinical investigations in the US.

The PMA (Premarket Approval) Process

In-depth look at the PMA process for high-risk devices, including data requirements and review steps.

The De Novo Process

Exploring the pathway for novel low- to moderate-risk devices that lack a predicate.

New 510(k) Mod Program and Q-Sub Process

Overview of the streamlined 510(k) modification program and the Q-Submission (Q-Sub) process for early FDA interactions.

Machine Learning and Artificial Intelligence (AI) Issues - FDA Principles

Discussion on current FDA guidance related to AI/ML-based medical devices and regulatory considerations.

Post-Market Requirements

Key post-market surveillance, reporting, and compliance requirements for medical devices after FDA clearance/approval.

Speakers:



John E Lincoln



For more information about this training visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/4uz643

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