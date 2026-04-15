Emerging FDA Trends in Computer System Validation (CSV) Compliance and Enforcement Course (ON-DEMAND)

Dublin, April 15, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Emerging FDA Trends in Computer System Validation (CSV) Compliance and Enforcement Course (Apr 9, 2026)" training has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



RAPS: This course has been pre-approved by RAPS as eligible for up to 4.0 credits towards a participant's RAC recertification upon full completion.



Upon completion of this session, attendees will have an understanding of FDA compliance and enforcement as it relates to computer system validation.



They will understand how to develop the most robust computer system validation compliance program, focusing on the critical areas of interest to FDA. The attendees will have a good grasp of how to identify potential weaknesses and findings, as well as how to make recommendations for addressing and remediating them through risk mitigation.



In particular, we will focus on best practices for validating computer systems regulated by FDA and meeting compliance with electronic records and electronic signatures (21 CFR Part 11). We will also provide current FDA trends, including a focus on data integrity issues in industry, which will be illustrated through industry examples.



The seminar will cover what you need to do to prepare for an FDA audit, and also the importance and steps required to be certain you have audited all vendors of regulated systems appropriately.



Who Should Attend:



This training is designed for professionals in FDA-regulated industries, including pharmaceuticals, biotechnology, medical devices, and healthcare. It is ideal for:

Quality Assurance (QA) & Compliance Professionals - Ensuring adherence to FDA regulations and industry best practices.

Regulatory Affairs Specialists - Staying up to date with evolving FDA enforcement trends and expectations.

IT & Software Validation Teams - Implementing effective CSV strategies for computerized systems.

GxP System Owners & Administrators - Managing compliance for validated systems in pharmaceutical and medical device environments.

Auditors & Inspectors - Understanding common FDA findings and preparing for inspections.

Manufacturing & Operations Managers - Ensuring compliance in automated manufacturing and data-driven environments.

R&D and Clinical Teams - Maintaining compliance in electronic record-keeping and software validation.

Key Topics Covered:



Session 1: Introduction to FDA CSV Compliance

Overview of Computer System Validation (CSV)

Regulatory requirements: FDA 21 CFR Part 11, GAMP 5, and Data Integrity

Importance of CSV in regulated industries

Session 2: Recent FDA Trends and Enforcement Actions

Key FDA expectations for CSV compliance

Analysis of recent FDA warning letters and 483 observations

Common compliance pitfalls and how to avoid them

Session 3: Risk-Based Approach to CSV

Understanding risk-based validation strategies

Best practices for applying risk assessment methodologies

Leveraging CSA (Computer Software Assurance) principles for compliance efficiency

Session 4: Data Integrity and Audit Readiness

Ensuring compliance with ALCOA+ principles

How to prepare for FDA audits and inspections

Strategies for maintaining validation documentation and traceability

Session 5: Emerging Technologies and Compliance Challenges

Impact of AI, cloud computing, and automation on CSV

Validation strategies for Software as a Service (SaaS) and cloud-based systems

Addressing cybersecurity and data privacy concerns in CSV

Session 6: Best Practices and Case Studies

Real-world case studies on successful CSV implementation

Industry best practices for maintaining continuous compliance

Interactive Q&A and expert discussion on FDA trends

Speakers:



Carolyn Troiano



For more information about this training visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/nexdjy

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