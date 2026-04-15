GSIA-Parsons Joint Venture Awarded $25 Million US Coast Guard Program Management Contract

CHANTILLY, Va., April 15, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Parsons Corporation (NYSE: PSN) announced today that the company’s joint venture (JV) with GSI Americas Inc. (GSIA) was awarded a $25 million contract by the United States Coast Guard (USCG) for program management services. This new work for the company includes a one-year base period of performance and four one-year option periods.

Under this contract, the team will provide program management services that advance the USCG’s Force Design 2028 Execution Plan, the single largest capital investment in the Coast Guard’s history. The plan will deliver transformational upgrades across Coast Guard assets, technology, and shore infrastructure, supported by $24.5 billion to recapitalize platforms and systems, modernize training centers, and enhance mission‑critical operational capacity.

“We look forward to leveraging our team’s combined global program management experience and project delivery success to support the U.S. Coast Guard in this historic modernization effort that strengthens readiness and builds a more agile, capable, and responsive force,” said Martin Boson, president, Engineered Systems for Parsons. “As a global leader in program management, Parsons brings the expertise, discipline, and integrated services necessary to support the Coast Guard’s successful delivery of the Force Design 2028 Execution Plan and ensure the nation’s continued maritime safety, security, and stewardship.”

Parsons has extensive experience working in complex and critical environments and is a globally recognized program management leader. The company ranks as the #1 program management services firm by Engineering News-Record and provides clients with support through the entire life cycle of a project, including master planning, design, construction management, and asset management.

“Through this partnership, GSIA brings innovative, reliable, and sustainable energy solutions and program management services for federal and civilian infrastructure clients,” said Michael Warminsky, senior vice president for GSIA. “We are proud to support the U.S. Coast Guard’s Force Design 2028 Execution Plan alongside Parsons, contributing to a program that enhances operational readiness, modernizes critical infrastructure, and strengthens the nation’s maritime security posture.”

GSI Americas, Inc. provides professional services, environmental and MEC support, and construction services to federal clients across the Continental United States and the Pacific region, leveraging a growing footprint of eight offices from the U.S. East Coast to Japan to execute critical programs in complex and geographically diverse environments. As a member of the GSI companies, and backed by nearly two decades of experience, GSIA delivers highly qualified technical personnel and subject matter experts supporting mission-critical operations for Department of War (DoW) and Department of Homeland Security (DHS) partners.

To learn more about Parsons’ global infrastructure solutions, visit Parsons.com/federal-infrastructure/.

About Parsons:

Parsons (NYSE: PSN) is a leading disruptive technology provider in the national security and global infrastructure markets, with capabilities across cyber and electronic warfare, space and missile defense, transportation, water and environment, urban development, and critical infrastructure protection. Please visit Parsons.com and follow us on LinkedIn to learn how we’re making an impact.

About GSIA:

GSIA provides comprehensive solutions in Construction, Fuels, Environmental Services, Munitions, Engineering, Professional Services, and IT, across the Continental U.S. and the Pacific. Please visit GSI-Companies.com and follow us on LinkedIn.

Media Contact:

Bernadette Miller

+1 980.253.9781

Bernadette.Miller@parsons.com

Investor Relations Contact:

Dave Spille

+1 703.775.6191

Dave.Spille@parsons.us