Path2 Hydrogen and MP Industries Announce Strategic Partnership to Develop Integrated Hydrogen Projects Across Europe

BERLIN and TARTU, Estonia, April 15, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Path2 Hydrogen AG (XETR: PTHH) (“Path2”) and MP Industries OU (“MPI”) today announced the signing of a Strategic Partnership to jointly develop a pipeline of hydrogen and renewable energy projects across European markets. The partnership combines Path2’s integrated upstream-to-midstream hydrogen technology stack with MPI’s engineering, procurement, construction (EPC), and operations expertise.

Under the agreement, the two companies will collaborate on feasibility studies and project implementations that leverage each party’s core strengths across the hydrogen value chain.

An Integrated Upstream and Midstream Offering

The collaboration brings together capabilities that have historically been fragmented across the hydrogen sector:

Upstream — Geologic Hydrogen Production. Through ProtonH2, Path2 is advancing proprietary approaches to produce hydrogen-rich syngas from subsurface resources, including depleted and inactive oil wells. This technology has the potential to unlock vast quantities of low-cost, low-carbon hydrogen from geologic formations, offering a fundamentally different supply economics profile than conventional electrolysis or steam methane reforming. This hydrogen-rich syngas can be used for behind-the-meter power which directly answers the call for power needs from data centers and hyperscalers. The syngas can also be purified into hydrogen for use in fuel cells and in the mobility industry.

Midstream — Liquefaction and Controlled Storage. Through GenH2, Path2 delivers the liquefaction systems (from 20kg/day up to 10 tons/day) and Controlled Storage equipment required to convert, store, and distribute liquid hydrogen at commercial scale. GenH2’s technology, developed from NASA heritage, addresses one of the most persistent challenges in the hydrogen economy: eliminating losses and maintaining product integrity from point of production to point of use.

Project Delivery — European EPC and O&M. MPI will serve as the EPC contractor for projects developed within Europe and will provide long-term operations and maintenance services, drawing on its established project development and technical capabilities across European energy markets.

Management Commentary

“This partnership gives us a credible path from molecule to market in Europe,” said Josh McMorrow, Chief Executive Officer of Path2 Hydrogen AG. “Path2 now sits in a unique position. We have the technology to produce vast amounts of low-cost, low-carbon hydrogen through ProtonH2, and we can liquefy, store, and deliver it through GenH2. Our partnership with MPI brings us a European partner with deep EPC and project execution capability to translate that technology stack into operating assets.”

"We've been looking for a technology partner that covers the full hydrogen chain, and Path2 is exactly that,” said Martins Brinins, Chief Executive Officer of MP Industries OU. “They handle production and liquefaction; we handle project development, engineering, construction, and long-term operations. It's a natural fit. European markets are ready for integrated hydrogen projects, and we're excited to start delivering them together.”

About Path2 Hydrogen AG

Path2 Hydrogen AG (XETR: PTHH) is a German-listed hydrogen infrastructure company building an integrated platform across the hydrogen value chain. Through its subsidiary GenH2 Corp., based in Titusville, Florida, Path2 develops and manufactures hydrogen liquefaction systems and Controlled Storage equipment. Through a strategic agreement with ProtonH2, Path2 is advancing geologic hydrogen production from subsurface resources. Path2 carries a BUY rating with a €2.00 price target from First Berlin Equity Research. For more information, visit www.path2hydrogen.com and www.genh2.com.

About MP Industries OU

MP Industries OU is an Estonia-based engineering and project development company specializing in engineering, procurement and construction (EPC), operations and maintenance, and project management services across European energy markets. MPI and its subsidiaries support the development and delivery of hydrogen, renewable energy, and power infrastructure projects. For more information, contact MPI via their website at www.mpindustries.tech or at its office in Tartu, Estonia.

Media Contacts

Path2 Hydrogen AG

Max Fischer

max.fischer@path2hydrogen.com

MP Industries OU

Martins Brinins, Chief Executive Officer

m.brinins@mpindustries.tech