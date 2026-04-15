Vitaquest Expands VQ Cares Initiative to Increase Access to Essential Nutrition Nationwide

WEST CALDWELL, N.J., April 15, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Vitaquest International today announced an expansion of its VQ Cares initiative, increasing efforts to improve access to essential nutrition for underserved communities across the United States.

The expansion follows the rapid distribution of Vitaquest’s initial donation of essential vitamins, which was fully allocated within one week through a national network of free and charitable clinics—highlighting sustained demand for accessible, high-quality nutritional support.

The program brings together Vitaquest, the National Association of Free & Charitable Clinics (NAFC), the Council for Responsible Nutrition (CRN) Foundation, and Direct Relief to provide high-quality dietary supplements at no cost to patients who face barriers to care.

Meeting Growing Demand for Nutrition Access

The initial phase of the program supported 85 clinics and pharmacies across 25 states, with order volume exceeding available supply during the initial release period.

Following early program utilization, Direct Relief has identified the need for expanded supply, including:

Up to 432,000 adult multivitamins annually

Up to 240,000 children’s multivitamins annually

Safe, High-Quality Nutrition at Scale

Vitaquest manufactures the vitamins distributed through VQ Cares specifically for this initiative, with formulations designed to deliver comprehensive daily nutrition while maintaining high standards for quality and consistency.

The adult multivitamin provides 26 essential vitamins and minerals, with many nutrients at or above 100% of daily value, including a full B-complex to support energy metabolism, along with key nutrients such as vitamin D, calcium, and zinc to support bone, immune, and overall health.

The children’s chewable multivitamin includes 17 essential vitamins and minerals, formulated to support growth, cognitive development, immune function, and daily energy needs in a format designed for consistent use.

All products are developed to be accessible, easy to use, and consistent in quality, supporting reliable daily supplementation across diverse patient populations.

Expanding Cross-Industry Collaboration

To meet growing demand and expand program reach, Vitaquest is opening participation in VQ Cares to organizations across all industries.

Partners can contribute through:

Financial support

In-kind contributions, including ingredients and services

Strategic collaboration to support program scale



Vitaquest manages manufacturing and coordinates distribution with its nonprofit partners to ensure efficient delivery to clinics and patients nationwide.

Participating organizations receive recognition across product labeling, program communications, and digital platforms.

A Scalable Model for Impact

“The rapid depletion of the initial donation confirms the level of need that exists within the communities these clinics serve,” said Patrick Brueggman, former CEO of Vitaquest and founder of the VQ Cares initiative. “This program was created to help close a fundamental gap in access to basic nutrition, and the response underscores how critical that need is.”

“VQ Cares represents an important opportunity to expand access to essential nutrition at scale,” said Tim Condron, newly appointed Chief Executive Officer of Vitaquest. “By opening participation to organizations across all industries, we are focused on building a collaborative model that can grow this effort and extend its reach to significantly more patients nationwide.”

Learn More

Organizations interested in supporting VQ Cares and helping fulfill Direct Relief’s expanded request can visit vqcares.com or email VQCares@Vitaquest.com

About Vitaquest International LLC



Headquartered in West Caldwell, New Jersey, Vitaquest is a contract manufacturer and development partner for dietary supplements and functional foods. With over 45 years of experience, the company supports brands from concept through commercialization with a focus on quality, innovation, and scale.

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