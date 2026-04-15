Quality Control Laboratory Compliance Training: cGMP, GLP and FDA Requirements Course - Latest Enforcement Trends and Audit Readiness Strategies

Dublin, April 15, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Quality Control Laboratory Compliance Training - cGMP, GLP and FDA Requirements (Apr 22nd - Apr 23rd, 2026)" training has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



RAPS: This course has been pre-approved by RAPS as eligible for up to 10.0 credits towards a participant's RAC recertification upon full completion.



Maintaining compliance in a Quality Control (QC) laboratory is essential to ensuring product safety, data integrity, and regulatory approval. This course provides a comprehensive understanding of Current Good Manufacturing Practices (cGMPs) and Good Laboratory Practices (GLPs), helping you navigate complex regulations and avoid costly compliance failures.



FDA inspection and oversight of quality control (QC) laboratories are essential elements of the agency's evaluation of the compliance status of regulated companies representing multiple industries - pharmaceuticals, biologics, medical devices, as well as foods and cosmetics - as well as the contract QC laboratories which service these industries. Lack of compliance can result in severe regulatory actions, criminal liability, fines, and the inability to obtain product approvals.



This course will examine the fundamental requirements for all QC laboratories subject to FDA inspection, recent trends from FDA inspection reports and enforcement actions. In addition, this course will include a list of relevant regulations and guidelines and demonstrate how quality control and quality assurance personnel can monitor industry practices to stay "current" with FDA requirements (cGMPs and GLPs).



Who Should Attend:

Quality Control (QC) & Quality Assurance (QA) professionals

Laboratory managers & scientists

Regulatory affairs specialists

GMP & GLP auditors

R&D and analytical chemists

Anyone involved in compliance within a GMP-regulated laboratory

Key Topics Covered:



DAY 01

Basics of FDA law and regulations for QC laboratories

What is adulteration?

Pharmaceuticals

Biologics

Medical Devices

Foods

Cosmetics

What is CGMP?

Pharmaceuticals

Biologics

Medical Devices

Foods

Cosmetics

What is GLP?

What is AIP?

Contract Laboratories

FDA inspection methodology

Laboratory Organization

Organization

Personnel qualification and training

Documentation and record-keeping requirements

Standard Operating Procedures

Analytical Methods

Raw data (notebooks, print-outs)

Document management (change control, retention)

Part 11 (electronic records and signatures)

Sample integrity requirements

Sample collection

Sample delivery, handling, disposition

Retain samples

Stability (shelf-life) studies

Organization and management

Storage units

Analytical methodology

DAY 02

Analytical methods verification and validation

Protocols

Tests

Documentation

Management and control of laboratory instruments

Qualification

Calibration

Maintenance

Management and control of laboratory supplies

Standards

Reagents, chemicals

Proper conduct of laboratory investigations

Out-of-specification results

Out-of-norm results

Root cause analysis

Documentation

Consequences of laboratory non-compliance

Speakers:



Kelly Thomas



For more information about this training visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/9n0bso

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.