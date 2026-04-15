Technology Licensing and IP in Practice: 1 Day Course Focuses on Key Issues and Risks (June 22, 2026)

Dublin, April 15, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Technology Licensing and IP in Practice: Key Issues and Risks (June 22, 2026)" training has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



Technology licensing sits at the intersection of intellectual property, commercial strategy and regulatory compliance.

When handled poorly, misunderstandings around technology, ownership, scope of rights or regulatory constraints can undermine value and expose organisations to significant legal and commercial risk.

This practical training course provides a clear and structured introduction to the core issues that arise in technology licensing and IP-driven transactions. Using a worked licensing scenario throughout, the training session unpacks how technology and IP interact, where risks typically arise, and how those risks can be identified and managed at an early stage.

Participants will be guided through a six-step framework covering the technology involved, the parties, the relevant IP rights, the nature of the transfer, key licensing terms and regulatory considerations. The training also addresses due diligence, helping delegates understand what to check, why it matters and how oversights can affect deal outcomes.

The course is designed for those who need a practical grounding or refresher, avoiding unnecessary theory while focusing on real-world licensing issues that arise across sectors.

Who Should Attend:

This training course is suitable for anyone involved in, or exposed to, technology licensing and IP-related transactions, including:

In-house counsel

Private practice lawyers and trainee solicitors

Commercial and contract managers

Business development and licensing executives

Technology transfer professionals

R&D and innovation personnel

Attorneys and IP practitioners seeking a refresher

Professional advisers supporting technology-driven businesses

Key Topics Covered:

Introduction and framework

Step 1: What Technology Is Involved?

Step 2: What Parties Are Involved?

Step 3: What IP Rights Are There?

Step 4: Nature of the Transfer

Step 5: Key Terms of a Technology Licence

Step 6: Regulatory Considerations

Due Diligence in Technology Licensing

Speakers

Mark Weston

Mark Weston has run his own law firm, Weston Legal, since 1 January 2024.He is also a consultant at Hill Dickinson LLP where he joined in February 2016 as a partner and Head of its Commercial, TMT & IP Practice. Before that, he was a partner and Head of the Commercial/IP/IT Team at Matthew Arnold & Baldwin LLP and before that, he spent several years at Baker & McKenzie in London and Chicago and has also previously been seconded to Hewlett Packard and other technology businesses. He changed role to become a consultant in Hill Dickinson's London office in January 2024.

Expertise: Mark's practice covers both non-contentious and contentious matters in all areas of commercial law, intellectual property law, information technology law, Internet, electronic commerce and on-line services law. He specialises in commercial and Tech issues. Mark is used as a 'trusted adviser' by many clients in all sorts of businesses and often acts as 'private practice in-house counsel' for many clients. He specialises in tech and internet businesses.

For more information about this training visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/s6yj8j

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