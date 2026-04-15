Bowman Awarded $4.9 Million Contract to Lead Construction Engineering & Inspection for Major Wastewater Treatment Expansion

RESTON, Va., April 15, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Bowman Consulting Group Ltd. (NASDAQ: BWMN), a national engineering services and program management firm, has been awarded a $4.9 million contract by Collier County, Florida to lead construction engineering and inspection (CEI) for the expansion of the Golden Gate Wastewater Treatment Plant.

The assignment spans approximately 40 months of construction, providing multi-year revenue visibility. The project supports a broader $172 million infrastructure investment that will increase the plant’s capacity from 1.5 million gallons per day to 5.0 million gallons per day to support continued population growth in the region.

Bowman’s relationship with Collier County spans nearly 30 years and includes hundreds of completed projects, many centered on advancing water and wastewater infrastructure. That continuity supports Bowman’s ongoing role as the County continues investing in infrastructure upgrades that support its growth.

“Securing this award reflects the strength of our long-term client relationships and our ability to deliver comprehensive construction oversight services on large-scale infrastructure projects,” said Gary Bowman, founder and CEO of Bowman. “This project expands our portfolio of multi-year CEI assignments in the water and wastewater sector and contributes to the durable growth and visibility of our backlog in this resilient end market.”

The Golden Gate assignment expands Bowman’s portfolio of multi-year construction oversight work in the water and wastewater sector, where demand remains supported by population growth and ongoing capacity upgrades. With over $20 million in water and wastewater backlog, the company has substantial visibility into revenue tied to this business line.

Bowman will oversee on-site construction inspection, monitor schedule performance and lead start-up and commissioning support, and post-construction services such as performance verification and regulatory compliance monitoring. The scope extends beyond traditional inspection services, enabling Bowman to support the full construction lifecycle and deliver additional value to the client.

About Bowman Consulting Group Ltd.

Headquartered in Reston, Virginia, Bowman is a national engineering services firm delivering infrastructure, technology and project management solutions to customers who own, develop and maintain the built environment. With over 2,500 employees in more than 100 locations throughout the United States, Bowman provides extensive planning, engineering, geospatial, construction management, commissioning, environmental consulting, land procurement and other technical services to customers operating in a diverse set of regulated end markets. Bowman trades on the Nasdaq under the symbol BWMN. For more information, visit bowman.com or investors.bowman.com.

General Media Contact:

Christina Nichols

pr@bowman.com

Investor Relations Contact:

Betsy Patterson

ir@bowman.com