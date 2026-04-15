GXO and Electro Dépôt Extend Strategic Logistics Partnership in France

Expanded footprint and advanced automation to support Electro Dépôt’s growth in France

PARIS, France, April 15, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- GXO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE: GXO), the world’s largest pure-play contract logistics provider, today announced the renewal and expansion of its long-standing partnership with Electro Dépôt, a leading European retailer specializing in home appliances and consumer electronics. Under the renewed agreement, GXO will continue to support Electro Dépôt’s growth strategy in France through an expanded logistics footprint, combining the extension of the existing Fos-sur-Mer site with the launch of a new distribution facility in Port-Saint-Louis-du-Rhône, dedicated to small domestic appliances.

“This partnership extension with Electro Dépôt illustrates GXO’s ability to act as a long-term strategic partner for leading retailers, supporting growth through scalable, technology-enabled logistics hubs,” said Vincent Ricci, Managing Director, France, GXO. “By combining operational excellence, advanced technology and a strong people-first culture, we’re supporting Electro Dépôt’s growth ambitions in France.”

Samuel Saintenoy, Head of Supply Chain, Electro Dépôt said: “This partnership extension reflects our long-standing trust in GXO’s operational expertise and ability to support our growth with reliable, innovative and efficient logistics solutions. The expansion of our logistics network in southern France will strengthen our supply chain performance while supporting our ambitions in terms of service quality, innovation and sustainability.”

Expanded, strategically located logistics network

As part of the partnership extension, the Fos-sur-Mer distribution center has been expanded to 55,000 square meters, while a new 24,000-square-meter facility in Port-Saint-Louis-du-Rhône will further strengthen Electro Dépôt’s supply chain capabilities. Both sites are located within the industrial zone of the Port of Marseille-Fos, a key logistics hub providing efficient access to southern France as well as Spain. This strategic positioning enables faster deliveries, increased flexibility and improved service levels for Electro Dépôt’s retail network.

Technology-driven operations to support performance and safety

In line with GXO’s focus on innovation, both sites will benefit from the deployment of advanced automation and digital solutions, including inventory drones and robotic unloading systems. These technologies are designed to enhance operational efficiency, improve inventory accuracy and reduce physical strain for employees, while supporting scalable and resilient logistics operations.

Strong ESG commitments embedded in the project

Sustainability is a core pillar of the partnership extension. The new Port-Saint-Louis-du-Rhône site is equipped with photovoltaic panels, while the Fos-sur-Mer facility will benefit from solar rooftop installations and photovoltaic canopies, including electric vehicle charging stations. These initiatives are contributing to reducing the environmental footprint of logistics operations and support GXO’s broader ESG objectives.

GXO is one of the world’s leading logistics partners for the technology and consumer electronics sector, providing highly reliable, end-to-end solutions designed for products that require advanced handling, security and precision. Every day, GXO teams process hundreds of thousands of telecom devices, home electronics and related equipment with consistently replicable accuracy.

GXO in France

GXO has been helping customers in France optimize their logistics for several decades and operates over 60 warehouses throughout the country. Currently ranked the #2 logistics service provider in France by Supply Chain Magazine, GXO manages logistics for customers in a variety of sectors, including ecommerce, retail, FMCG and technology. In France, GXO employs nearly 8,700 team members.

About Electro Dépôt

Founded in 2004, ELECTRO DEPOT is a leading European retailer specializing in household appliances and consumer electronics. By focusing on a "no-frills" warehouse concept and curated selections, the brand guarantees prices averaging 20% below the market without compromising on quality. Based in France, the Group operates 125 stores across France, Belgium, and Spain, supported by 2,200 employees. In 2025, ELECTRO DEPOT achieved a turnover of €1.5 billion. www.electrodepot.fr

About GXO Logistics

GXO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE: GXO) is the world’s largest pure-play contract logistics provider and is positioned to capitalize on the rapid growth of ecommerce, automation and outsourcing. GXO has more than 150,000 team members across more than 1,000 facilities totaling more than 200 million square feet. The company serves the world’s leading blue-chip companies to solve complex logistics challenges with technologically advanced supply chain and ecommerce solutions, at scale and with speed. GXO corporate headquarters is in Greenwich, Connecticut. Visit GXO.com for more information and connect with GXO on LinkedIn, X, Facebook, Instagram and YouTube.

Media contacts

Claudia Roux

+33 6 28 45 59 72

claudia.roux@gxo.com

Matthew Schmidt

+1 203-307-2809

matt.schmidt@gxo.com