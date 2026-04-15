Solv Protocol Becomes First to Deliver Bitcoin-Native Yield via Utexo on RGB + Lightning Network, Aligning with Tether’s USDT Expansion

Singapore, April 15, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Solv Protocol, the leading on-chain Bitcoin asset management platform with over $2 billion in reserves and the largest on chain Bitcoin-native yield infrastructure, today announced a strategic integration with Utexo, a non-custodial settlement layer built on RGB protocol and Lightning Network. This marks the industry’s first true Bitcoin-native yield powered by atomic swaps between native BTC-to-USDT swaps directly on Bitcoin’s rails, eliminating wrappers, bridges, and custodial dependencies while preserving full self-custody, privacy, and settlement finality.

The integration aligns with Tether's August 2025 announcement to issue USDT natively on RGB-compatible Lightning rails, marking a key step in commercializing Bitcoin-native stablecoins with faster, more private transfers.

A Shared Vision for Production-Ready Bitcoin Infrastructure

Solv participated as a strategic angel investor in Utexo’s recent $7.5 million seed round, which was led by Tether alongside other prominent investors. Both Solv and the round’s lead investors recognized the same critical gap: the lack of production-ready infrastructure capable of enabling scalable, native stablecoin settlements on Bitcoin and Lightning.

As Lightning Network advances toward even quicker settlements and broader asset support in 2026, Solv's Utexo integration positions Bitcoin yield for large-scale institutional use, enabling seamless, Bitcoin-anchored financial flows.

A Milestone Shift to Pure Bitcoin-Native Yield

Traditional Bitcoin yield solutions force users to sacrifice custody, privacy, or settlement integrity. Solv's Utexo integration changes that with 3 breakthrough advantages:

True self-custody — RGB's client-side validation keeps transactions confidential while anchored to Bitcoin's UTXO model

Lightning Network delivers 10x faster settlement — enabling instant, near-zero-fee transactions that finalize in approximately 50ms

Institutional-ready — Enterprise APIs eliminate technical complexity for funds, exchanges, and DeFi protocols

The timing aligns perfectly with Tether's RGB-compatible USDT launch, positioning Solv to capture institutional demand as Bitcoin-native stablecoins go mainstream in 2026.

“Bitcoin-native yield has long been diluted by wrappers and intermediaries. With Utexo, we are drawing a clear line: true yield must be built directly on native Bitcoin rails, prioritizing security, privacy, and settlement integrity at institutional scale,” said Ryan Chow, Co-founder and CEO of Solv Protocol. “This is a key step in our ongoing exploration and creation of more sophisticated native BTC yield products for sophisticated capital.”

Utexo complements Solv’s vision by providing production-ready infrastructure for native BTC/USDT flows, especially as Tether’s RGB rollout expands stablecoin adoption on Bitcoin. Together, they support regulated access, enhanced collateral use cases and demand for high-throughput settlement with private execution and pre-fixed costs.

“Utexo’s RGB-Lightning stack empowers Solv to offer scalable, enterprise-grade yield, aligning with Tether’s native stablecoin roadmap,” said Viktor Ihnatiuk, Utexo’s Co-founder and CEO..

This positions Solv as a pioneer in Bitcoin-native finance, supporting Tether's vision for private USDT transfers on Lightning, unlocking $1T+ in BTC potential amid 2026's DeFi surge.

For more information, please visit https://solv.finance

Solv Protocol

Solv Protocol is the largest on-chain Bitcoin reserve, bridging TradFi, CeFi, DeFi, and RWAFfi (real-world assets finance) through its Bitcoin Finance product suite which includes SolvBTC, xSolvBTC and BTC+. With over 25,000 BTC staked and $2.5 billion in asset under management (AUM), Solv offers institutional-grade vaults, liquid staking, and lending solutions audited via Chainlink Proof of Reserve.

Backed by Binance Labs, Solv is building the $1 trillion Bitcoin economy — powered by transparency, efficiency, and interoperability.

Utexo

Utexo is a Bitcoin-anchored execution and settlement layer for stablecoin payments. By combining Lightning Network's instant execution with RGB's privacy-preserving asset issuance, Utexo's API and SDK enable payment operators, exchanges, wallets, and custodians to process USDT with predictable fixed costs, sub-second settlement, and private execution without operating blockchain infrastructure or managing Lightning liquidity.