Energous Reports Continued Commercial Momentum, Expanding Fortune 10 Deployments, and a Growing Multi-Vertical Proof-of-Concept Pipeline

Fortune 10 customers continuing and expanding active deployments, including internationally

Advancing multiple large-scale proof-of-concept programs across retail, quick-service restaurants, manufacturing, and government sectors

Company plans to restart quarterly investor conference calls beginning with first quarter results in May

SAN JOSE, Calif., April 15, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Energous Corporation d/b/a Energous Wireless Power Solutions (Nasdaq: WATT), a leader in over-the-air (OTA) wireless power networks, today announced continued commercial momentum across its enterprise customer base, including expanding deployments with its two Fortune 10 customers, and a growing proof-of-concept pipeline spanning multiple industries and geographies.

"The momentum that defined 2025 has carried into early 2026," said Mallorie Burak, CEO and CFO of Energous. "The commercial infrastructure we built last year, recently expanded manufacturing capacity, a strengthened balance sheet, and a growing portfolio of active deployments, is enabling us to pursue opportunities at a pace and scale that was not possible twelve months ago."

Expanding Fortune 10 Deployments and Multi-Vertical Proof-of-Concept Pipeline

Energous continues to expand its deployment footprint with two Fortune 10 customers. The first customer continues active deployment of wireless power network infrastructure as part of its previously announced program, spanning approximately 4,700 targeted U.S. locations, with over 1,500 completed installations to date.

A second Fortune 10 customer, operating in the e-commerce and reverse logistics sector, has increased the cadence of its engagement with Energous, expanding its program across multiple use cases and geographies, including internationally with over 14 completed installations to date. This international expansion reflects growing demand for Energous' wireless power network solutions beyond the U.S. market and further validates the scalability of the Company's platform.

In parallel, the Company is advancing a growing number of proof-of-concept initiatives across retail, manufacturing, and foodservice, including grocery and a quick-service restaurant operator. Several of these programs are structured to scale from initial site deployments to broader multi-location rollouts in the near term.

Energous is also progressing programs with government and regulated-sector organizations, where requirements such as domestic manufacturing, infrastructure security, and system reliability are critical factors in vendor selection.

"We are supporting multiple simultaneous customer programs across different stages of commercialization, from large-scale proof-of-concept evaluations to expanding full production deployments," added Burak. "As our customers advance their programs, we expect to provide increasing specificity on the composition and scale of our pipeline."

Technology Performance Enabling New Applications and Domestic Manufacturing Capacity

Energous' wireless power network technology continues to demonstrate performance in environments where alternative solutions have, to date, struggled to operate reliably.

This includes successful operation in temperature-controlled and refrigerated environments, enabling deployment in cold-chain and temperature-sensitive applications across foodservice, logistics, and supply chain operations.

"To our knowledge, we are the only provider with a solution proven to operate efficiently in lower range temperatures," said Burak. "That threshold is critical for cold-chain applications across food, grocery, and QSR environments. As these use cases expand, we are uniquely positioned to support deployments that require consistent performance in extreme temperature conditions."

To support growing customer demand and enterprise requirements for domestically manufactured technology infrastructure, Energous has engaged a second U.S.-based contract manufacturer. This expansion of the Company's manufacturing base ensures Energous is positioned to fulfill orders for customers with domestic sourcing requirements, while scaling production capacity in parallel with commercial demand.

Restarting Quarterly Earnings Calls

Energous plans to restart its quarterly investor conference calls beginning with the release of its first quarter of 2026 financial results in May. The Company believes the trajectory of its business merits regular, direct dialogue with its shareholders and is committed to maintaining that standard of transparency going forward.

"We are entering this next phase with a stronger foundation across every dimension of the business – commercial traction, product readiness, and manufacturing capacity," said Burak. "Our focus is execution: converting pipeline into deployments, expanding within existing customers, and scaling our platform across new industries and geographies. As our customer programs advance, we look forward to providing increasing specificity on our pipeline and sharing a full update with our shareholders on our first quarter 2026 conference call in May."

About Energous Wireless Power Solutions

Energous Corporation d/b/a Energous Wireless Power Solutions (NASDAQ: WATT) is pioneering scalable, over-the-air (OTA) wireless power networks that enable unprecedented levels of visibility, control, and intelligent business automation. The Company's wireless power transmitter and receiver technologies deliver continuous access to wireless power, helping drive a new generation of battery-free devices for asset and inventory tracking and management — from retail sensors, electronic shelf labels, and asset trackers to air quality monitors, motion detectors, and more. For more information, visit www.energous.com or follow on LinkedIn.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, and the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. All statements other than statements of historical fact included in this press release are forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements may describe our future plans and expectations and are based on the current beliefs, expectations and assumptions of Energous. These statements generally use terms such as “believe,” “expect,” “may,” “will,” “should,” “could,” “seek,” “intend,” “plan,” “estimate,” “anticipate” or similar terms. Examples of forward-looking statements in this release include but are not limited to statements about our financial results, expected company growth, and operational initiatives. Factors that could cause actual results to differ from current expectations include: uncertain timing of necessary regulatory approvals; timing of customer product development and market success of customer products; our dependence on distribution partners; and intense industry competition. We urge you to consider those factors, and the other risks and uncertainties described in our most recent Annual Report on Form 10-K as filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC), any subsequently filed quarterly reports on Form 10-Q as well as in other documents that may have been subsequently filed by Energous, from time to time, with the SEC, in evaluating our forward-looking statements. In addition, any forward-looking statements represent Energous’ views only as of the date of this release and should not be relied upon as representing its views as of any subsequent date. Energous does not assume any obligation to update any forward-looking statements unless required by law.

Contacts: Investor Relations — IR@energous.com

Media Relations — samantha@griffin360.com