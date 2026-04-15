Cibus Announces the Election of Thomas Urban to Board of Directors

SAN DIEGO, April 15, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Cibus, Inc. (Nasdaq: CBUS) (the “Company” or “Cibus”), a leading agricultural technology company that develops and licenses plant traits to seed companies, today announced the election of Thomas Urban to its Board of Directors.

“We are pleased to welcome Tom to the Cibus Board of Directors,” said Mark Finn, Chairman of the Board of Cibus. “As the Company pursues its commercialization initiatives, translating its trait pipeline into revenue producing relationships, Tom’s experience building and scaling agribusiness will be highly valuable to our strategic planning and execution.”

Mr. Urban is the founder of Agribusiness Advisors, a firm he formed in 2013 focused on providing advisory, investment and entrepreneur support to early-stage companies focused on agriculture. Prior to forming Agribusiness Advisors, Mr. Urban was the chief executive officer of CellFor, Inc. from 2004 to 2012 when it was acquired by ArborGen, served in various leadership positions around the world from 1990 to 2002 with Pioneer Hi-Bred International, including after its acquisition by E.I. DuPont de Nemours in 1999, and began his career in mergers and acquisitions at Goldman, Sachs & Co. in 1988. Mr. Urban has also served as an entrepreneur in residence at the University of British Columbia since 2013. Mr. Urban received his undergraduate degree from Middlebury College and holds a Master of Business Administration from the Harvard Graduate School of Business.

“It’s an honor to join the Cibus Board to work alongside the team at the forefront of bringing the power of precision breeding to farmers around the world,” said Mr. Urban. “There is a clear need for faster, more precise approaches to crop improvement, particularly as growers face increasing pressure on productivity and sustainability. Cibus has developed a platform that addresses both and I’m looking forward to contributing as the Company advances its commercial strategies.”

About Cibus

Cibus is a leader in developing traits (characteristics) that address critical productivity, yield and sustainability challenges. Cibus’ proprietary high-throughput gene editing technologies drive its long-term focus on productivity traits for farmers for the major global row crops. Cibus is not a seed company. It is a technology company that uses its gene editing technologies to develop plant traits at a fraction of the time and cost of conventional breeding and to license them to customers in exchange for royalties.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of applicable securities laws, including The Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. All statements, other than statements of present or historical fact included herein, including statements regarding Cibus' operational and financial performance, Cibus' liquidity and capital resources, the implementation and execution of cost savings initiatives, Cibus' strategy, future operations, prospects, and plans, including the anticipated receipt of commercial revenues and additional funding and the achievement of commercial milestone targets, are forward-looking statements. Cibus' assessment of the period of time through which its financial resources will be adequate to support its operations is a forward-looking statement. Because this involves such risks and uncertainties, the Company could use its available capital resources sooner than it currently expects. Forward-looking statements may be identified by words such as "anticipate," "believe," "intend," "expect," "plan," "scheduled," "could," "would" and "will," or the negative of these and similar expressions.

CIBUS CONTACTS:

INVESTOR RELATIONS

Jeff Sonnek – ICR

jeff.sonnek@icrinc.com

MEDIA RELATIONS

media@cibus.com

Colin Sanford

colin@bioscribe.com