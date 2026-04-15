Brunswick Exploration Drills 90.5 Meters at 1.31% Li2O at Anatacau Project

MONTREAL, April 15, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Brunswick Exploration Inc. (TSX-V: BRW; OTCQB: BRWXF; Frankfurt: 1XQ) (“BRW” or the “Company”) is pleased to announce initial results from the 2026 winter drilling campaign at the Anatacau Main Project, located in the Eeyou Istchee-James Bay region of Quebec. This campaign was designed to confirm the down-dip and lateral extensions of the Anais Main dyke at depth and extend the pegmatite trend to the east.

Highlights include:

1.31% Li2O over 90.5 meters in drill hole AN-26-07 within a larger package of continuous lithium mineralization (present within both country rock and pegmatites) of 167.9 meters at 1.02% Li2O .

in drill hole AN-26-07 within a larger package of continuous lithium mineralization (present within both country rock and pegmatites) of . A newly discovered dyke was identified below from the Anais Main which measured 6.8 meters grading 1.52% Li2O .

. The Anais Main dyke is now defined to a vertical depth of 190 meters. It and all other dykes reported today remain open in all directions.





Mr. Killian Charles, President and CEO of BRW, commented: “These exciting first results underscore the potential of Anatacau, a rapidly growing project in our global portfolio. We are beginning to define a sizeable lithium system at Anatacau Main, which importantly remains open in all directions. The campaign is currently underway, with the aim of discovering additional large lithium pegmatites to the east. Alongside Mirage, Brunswick has two major exploration assets in the James Bay region of Quebec placing it an envious position relative to peers. I look forward to sharing more results from this exciting campaign over the coming weeks.”

Table 1: Mineralized Intercepts from Drilling Program at Anatacau Main

Hole ID From To Length

(m) Li2O

(%) Ta2O5

(ppm) AN-26-07 98.8 105.7 6.9 1.52 173 and 124.7 292.6 167.9 1.02 84 incl. 124.7 142.9 18.2 1.15 165 incl. 202.1 292.6 90.5 1.31 99 incl. 202.1 260.6 58.5 1.60 83 incl. 277.6 284.4 6.8 1.52 226 AN-26-08 Assays Pending

The true thickness of the Anais dyke is estimated to be approximately 60%.

Anatacau Geology Overview

The continuity of the Anais dyke at depth has been confirmed and is now defined to a maximum vertical depth of 190 meters, remaining open in all directions (Figure 1 and 2). The main Anais dyke extends over 250 meters in strike length and the dyke is interpreted to be gently folded, oriented North-South to Northeast-Southwest, dipping at 85° to the west. It is hosted within highly folded and sheared meta-volcanic rocks.

The mineralized dykes discovered at Anatacau to date straddle the southern side of an interpreted major deformation zone, striking northwest-southeast; a structural control that is reminiscent of the Galaxy deposit (Figure 3). The mineralized pegmatite dykes appear to be oriented parallel to the Anais dyke and intrude mostly meta-volcanic rocks with one in metasedimentary rocks. This finding is significant as it confirms that mineralization is constrained to the same structural corridor that is found at Rio Tinto’s Galaxy project (54.3Mt M&I at 1.30% Li2O and 55.9Mt Inferred at 1.29%, see Note) and BRW’s Anatacau West project which is immediately contiguous to Rio Tinto’s claim package, located approximately 20 kilometers to the west of Anais.

Drilling at Anatacau continues to the east, where no previous drilling has been conducted, and all targets remain open. Results will be announced by Brunswick as soon as they become available.

Figure 1: Surface Map of the Anatacau Main Project and Drill Holes Completed to Date

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Figure 2: Cross Section A-A’ (see Figure 1 for Location)

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Figure 3: Regional Map of the Anatacau Main and Anatacau West Projects

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Table 2: Drill Hole Collars (UTM Nad83, Zone 18N)

Drill holes Azimuth Dip Legth (m) UTM X UTM Y Elevation (m) AN-26-07 120 -48 330 380260 5784661 204 AN-26-08 110 -48 252 380461 5784570 208

Anatacau Drilling Campaign Objectives

Two initial diamond drill holes were completed (Table 2) for a total of 582 meters and both intercepted mineralized pegmatites. Approximately 1,500-metres (of NQ core) was drilled in the winter campaign consisting of seven inclined holes averaging 200 meters each.

The priority of the 2026 drilling campaign is to expand the Anais showing where mineralization has been intersected in all previous holes as it remains open at depth and along strike in all directions. Several holes are also planned to the east to test the deformation corridor for further mineralized pegmatites.

Brunswick Exploration discovered the Anais showing in 2023, which consists of several parallel pegmatite dykes with visible spodumene mineralization. Brunswick Exploration’s previous drill campaign at Anatacau Main in 2025 revealed high-grade Li2O values of 1.53% over 53.9 meters along with high values of tantalum and cesium (see press release dated December 1st, 2025).

Note

SEC Technical Report Summary for the James Bay Lithium Project prepared by SLR Consulting (Canada), Wave International Pty and WSP Canada for Arcadium Lithium Plc., dated August 31 2023.

About the Anatacau Project

The Anatacau Main and the Anatacau West Projects are under option from Osisko GP, a subsidiary of Osisko Development whereby BRW can earn a 90% interest in the projects. For further details, please refer to the November 28, 2022 News release.

QAQC

All drill core samples were collected under the supervision of BRW employees and services contractor Explo-Logik, applying industry-standard QA/QC procedures to its drilling and prospecting programs. All sample preparation and analytical work was performed by Agat Laboratories. Samples were prepared with methods 200075 and 200087 and dissolved in a sodium peroxide solution, prior to multielement analysis by ICP-OES and ICP-MS according to the Agat method 201378. All results passed the QA/QC screening at the laboratory, and all inserted standard, duplicates and blanks returned results within acceptable limits. All reported drill intersections are calculated on the basis of a lower cutoff grade of 0.30% Li2O.

Qualified Person

The scientific and technical information contained in this press release has been reviewed and approved by Mr. François Goulet, Manager Quebec. He is a Professional Geologist registered in Quebec and is a Qualified Person as defined by National Instrument 43-101.

About Brunswick Exploration

Brunswick Exploration is a Montreal-based mineral exploration company listed on the TSX-V under symbol BRW. The Company is focused on grassroots exploration for lithium in Canada, a critical metal necessary to global decarbonization and energy transition. The company is rapidly advancing the most extensive grassroots lithium property portfolio in Canada, Greenland and Saudi Arabia underpinned by its Mirage project, one of the largest undeveloped hard-rock lithium Inferred Mineral Resource Estimate in the Americas, with 52.2Mt grading 1.08% Li2O.

Investor Relations/information

Mr. Killian Charles, President and CEO (info@BRWexplo.com)

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Cautionary Statement on Forward-Looking Information

This news release contains "forward-looking information" within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities legislation based on expectations, estimates and projections as at the date of this news release. Forward-looking information involves risks, uncertainties and other factors that could cause actual events, results, performance, prospects and opportunities to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking information. Factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from such forward-looking information include, but are not limited to, delays in obtaining or failures to obtain required governmental, environmental or other project approvals; uncertainties relating to the availability and costs of financing needed in the future; changes in equity markets; inflation; fluctuations in commodity prices; delays in the development of projects; the other risks involved in the mineral exploration and development industry; and those risks set out in the Corporation’s public documents filed on SEDAR at www.sedar.com. Although the Corporation believes that the assumptions and factors used in preparing the forward-looking information in this news release are reasonable, undue reliance should not be placed on such information, which only applies as of the date of this news release, and no assurance can be given that such events will occur in the disclosed time frames or at all. The Corporation disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking information, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, other than as required by law. Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this news release.

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