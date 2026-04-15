Lightbridge Receives Notice of Allowance for European Patent Covering Multi-Zone Fuel Element and Additive Manufacturing (3D Printing) Method

RESTON, Va., April 15, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Lightbridge Corporation (“Lightbridge” or the “Company”) (Nasdaq: LTBR), an advanced nuclear fuel technology company, today announced that the European Patent Office (EPO) has issued a Notice of Allowance for European Patent Application No. 22777419.7, titled “Multi-Zone Fuel Element.” The allowed patent covers Lightbridge's proprietary nuclear fuel element design, featuring multiple radial zones with variable thicknesses along the axial direction, enabling precise control of neutron flux distribution throughout the fuel element's operational lifetime.

The European allowance extends intellectual property protection for a core element of Lightbridge's fuel technology across 39 contracting states, including the United Kingdom, France, Germany, and all major European nuclear markets. The patent covers fuel elements manufactured via additive manufacturing (3D printing), a process that enables the production of complex multi-material zone architectures that are unachievable through conventional fuel fabrication techniques. Combined with Lightbridge's existing U.S. and international patent portfolio, this grant meaningfully expands the Company's IP moat in advanced nuclear fuel.

The allowed claims are directed to a fuel element comprising three distinct radial zones of different materials — a first zone extending along the central axis, a second surrounding zone, and a third outermost zone — in which the thickness of both the second and third zones in the radial direction varies along the axial direction. The manufacturing method claims cover the use of additive manufacturing to produce this multi-zone architecture using metallic, ceramic, or cermet fuel systems. The variable zone thickness along the axial direction enables engineers to tailor the radial and axial neutron flux profile within a single element, supporting optimization of reactor performance, safety margin management, and fissile material efficiency throughout the fuel cycle.

“Receiving this allowance from the European Patent Office is an important validation of the technical depth and novelty of Lightbridge Fuel™,” said Seth Grae, President and Chief Executive Officer of Lightbridge Corporation. “Europe is home to a significant installed base of nuclear generating capacity, and the countries and utilities advancing nuclear energy as part of their clean energy programs represent a natural market for Lightbridge Fuel. This patent ensures that the fuel element design at the heart of Lightbridge Fuel, with our precise multi-zone architecture and variable radial zone configuration, is protected across those markets as we advance toward commercialization.”

About Lightbridge Corporation

Lightbridge Corporation (NASDAQ: LTBR) is focused on developing advanced nuclear fuel technology essential to delivering abundant, zero-emission, clean energy and providing energy security to the world. The Company is developing Lightbridge Fuel™, a proprietary next-generation nuclear fuel technology for existing light-water and pressurized heavy-water reactors, significantly enhancing reactor safety, economics, and proliferation resistance. The Company is also developing Lightbridge Fuel for new small modular reactors to deliver the same benefits, plus load-following with renewables, on a zero-carbon electric grid.

Lightbridge has entered into two long-term framework agreements with Battelle Energy Alliance, LLC, the United States Department of Energy’s operating contractor for Idaho National Laboratory, the United States’ lead nuclear energy research and development laboratory. DOE’s Gateway for Accelerated Innovation in Nuclear program has twice awarded Lightbridge to support the development of Lightbridge Fuel over the past several years. An extensive worldwide patent portfolio backs Lightbridge’s innovative fuel technology. Lightbridge is included in the Russell 2000® and Russell 3000® Indexes. For more information, please visit www.ltbridge.com.

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Forward Looking Statements

With the exception of historical matters, the matters discussed herein are forward-looking statements. These statements are based on current expectations on the date of this news release and involve a number of risks and uncertainties that may cause actual results to differ significantly from such estimates. The risks include, but are not limited to: Lightbridge’s ability to commercialize its nuclear fuel technology; the degree of market adoption of Lightbridge’s product and service offerings; Lightbridge’s ability to fund general corporate overhead and outside research and development costs; market competition; our ability to attract and retain qualified employees; dependence on strategic partners; demand for fuel for nuclear reactors; Lightbridge’s ability to manage its business effectively in a rapidly evolving market; the availability of nuclear test reactors and the risks associated with unexpected changes in Lightbridge’s fuel development timeline; the increased costs associated with metallization of Lightbridge’s nuclear fuel; public perception of nuclear energy generally; changes in the political environment; risks associated with war in Europe; changes in the laws, rules and regulations governing Lightbridge’s business; development and utilization of, and challenges to, Lightbridge’s intellectual property; risks associated with potential shareholder activism; potential and contingent liabilities; as well as other factors described in Lightbridge’s filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission (the “SEC”). Lightbridge does not assume any obligation to update or revise any such forward-looking statements, whether as the result of new developments or otherwise, except as required by law. Readers are cautioned not to put undue reliance on forward-looking statements.

A further description of risks and uncertainties can be found in Lightbridge’s Annual Report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2025, and in its other filings with the SEC, including in the sections thereof captioned “Risk Factors” and “Forward-Looking Statements,” all of which are available at http://www.sec.gov/ and www.ltbridge.com.

Investor Relations Contact:

Matthew Abenante, IRC

Director of Investor Relations

Tel: +1 (347) 947-2093

ir@ltbridge.com