Talisker Reports Mustang Underground Face Sample Results Including 886 g/t over 0.51m within 254.5 g/t over 2.74m on 1060 Level and Defines a 60 metre Strike Length High-grade Shoot Averaging 27 g/t on the 1045 Level

TORONTO, April 15, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Talisker Resources Ltd. (“Talisker” or the “Company”) (TSX: TSK, OTCQB: TSKFF) is pleased to report the development on the newly established 1045 Level along the BK Vein at the Mustang Mine where the Company has successfully intersected a continuous 60-metre strike length of high-grade mineralization. The zone comprises a well-defined banded quartz vein averaging 27 grams per tonne (g/t) gold across an average width of 0.85 metres with a total of 384 visible gold occurrences across 17 of the 25 faces channeled on the structure. This result highlights the strong continuity of the mineralized structures within the Mustang Mine and further supports Talisker’s geological model. Ongoing development continues to demonstrate the robustness and expansion potential of the BK Vein system, reinforcing confidence in the asset’s ability to deliver consistent high-grade material.

Additionally, Talisker is pleased to report that new development along the BK Vein on the 1060 Level at the Mustang Mine has intersected a high-grade ore shoot, located approximately 15 metres beyond previously developed workings. This discovery underscores the significant upside potential for continued resource expansion at depth and along strike within the BK Vein system.

Key Highlights:

866 g/t over 0.51 m within 254.52 g/t over 2.74 m from BK Vein, West Face No. 11

413 g/t over 0.38 m within 130.28 g/t over 1.30 m from BK Vein, East Face No. 26

380 g/t over 0.35 m within 75.44 g/t over 1.88 m from BK Vein, East Face No. 2

234 g/t over 0.57 m within 102.33 g/t over 1.32 m from BK Vein, East Face No. 28

142 g/t over 0.40 m within 41.03 g/t over 1.44 m with from BK Vein, East Face No. 4

89.8 g/t over 0.49 m within 33.62 g/t over 1.43 m from BK Vein, East Face No. 23

80.3 g/t over 0.47 m within 24.40 g/t over 1.63 m from BK Vein, East Face No. 18

66.9 g/t over 0.45 m within 19.53 g/t over 1.84 m from BK Vein, East Face No. 5

32.3 g/t over 0.67 m within 17.65 g/t over 1.33 m from BK Vein, East Face No. 25

26.9 g/t over 0.88 m within 12.51 g/t over 2.17 m from BK Vein, West Face No. 10

14.6 g/t over 0.48 m within 6.03 g/t over 1.31 m from BK Vein, West Face No. 9



Terry Harbort, CEO of Talisker commented, “These new face sample results from the 1060 level and the new development on the 1045 level strongly support our upcoming stope extraction from these levels. With ramp and waste development also nearing completion on the 1030 level, we look forward to following these shoots further at depth.”

Bralorne Gold Project

Mustang Mine – 1045 & 1060 Lateral Development Assay Results * Channel Sample Name From

(m) To

(m) Interval

(m) Au

(g/t) Sample # M1045_BK_OD_E1_F2 1.40 2.04 0.64 6.07 X001446 M1045_BK_OD_E1_F2 2.04 2.53 0.49 2.03 X001447 M1045_BK_OD_E1_F2 2.53 2.88 0.35 380.00 X001448 M1045_BK_OD_E1_F2 2.88 3.28 0.40 9.87 X001449 M1045_BK_OD_E1_F4 0.86 1.90 1.04 2.20 X001502 M1045_BK_OD_E1_F4 1.90 2.30 0.40 142.00 X001503 M1045_BK_OD_E1_F5 1.32 2.31 0.99 2.12 X001509 M1045_BK_OD_E1_F5 2.31 2.71 0.40 9.33 X001511 M1045_BK_OD_E1_F5 2.71 3.16 0.45 66.90 X001512 M1045_BK_OD_E1_F18 0.98 1.45 0.47 80.30 X001723 M1045_BK_OD_E1_F18 1.45 1.99 0.54 3.72 X001724 M1045_BK_OD_E1_F18 1.99 2.61 0.62 0.03 X001725 M1045_BK_OD_E1_F23 1.21 1.67 0.46 6.84 X001831 M1045_BK_OD_E1_F23 1.67 2.16 0.49 89.80 X001832 M1045_BK_OD_E1_F23 2.16 2.64 0.48 1.94 X001833 M1045_BK_OD_E1_F25 1.46 2.12 0.66 2.68 X001878 M1045_BK_OD_E1_F25 2.12 2.79 0.67 32.40 X001879 M1045_BK_OD_E1_F26 1.29 2.21 0.92 13.50 X001887 M1045_BK_OD_E1_F26 2.21 2.59 0.38 413.00 X001888 M1045_BK_OD_E1_F28 0.63 1.38 0.75 2.26 X001907 M1045_BK_OD_E1_F28 1.38 1.95 0.57 234.00 X001908 M1060_BK_OD_W1_F9 0.86 1.34 0.48 14.60 X001496 M1060_BK_OD_W1_F9 1.34 2.17 0.83 1.08 X001497 M1060_BK_OD_W1_F10 1.58 2.34 0.76 4.24 X001544 M1060_BK_OD_W1_F10 2.34 3.22 0.88 26.90 X001545 M1060_BK_OD_W1_F10 1.05 1.58 0.53 0.48 X001543 M1060_BK_OD_W1_F11 1.10 1.97 0.87 2.22 X001859 M1060_BK_OD_W1_F11 1.97 2.57 0.60 1.25 X001861 M1060_BK_OD_W1_F11 2.57 2.96 0.39 13.20 X001862 M1060_BK_OD_W1_F11 2.96 3.47 0.51 866.00 X001863 M1060_BK_OD_W1_F11 3.47 3.84 0.37 670.00 X001864 * Estimated true widths are between 80% and 100% of interval lengths.





Bralorne Gold Project – Channel Collar Locations Table (values rounded to nearest metre) Channel Sample Name UTM Easting UTM Northing Elevation

(m) M1045_BK_OD_E1_F2 5625458 513380.6 1048.274 M1045_BK_OD_E1_F4 5625457 513385.4 1048.376 M1045_BK_OD_E1_F5 5625458 513387.9 1048.301 M1045_BK_OD_E1_F18 5625455 513412.7 1048.258 M1045_BK_OD_E1_F23 5625457 513423.3 1048.908 M1045_BK_OD_E1_F25 5625458 513428.2 1048.392 M1045_BK_OD_E1_F26 5625457 513430.2 1048.370 M1045_BK_OD_E1_F28 5625457 513434.7 1048.378 M1060_BK_OD_W1_F9 5625460 513279.7 1063.872 M1060_BK_OD_W1_F10 5625459 513278.2 1063.967 M1060_BK_OD_W1_F11 5625458 513275.5 1064.067





Bralorne Gold Project – Channel Collar Orientations Table Channel Sample Name Azimuth

(o) Dip

(o) Total Length

(m) M1045_BK_OD_E1_F2 178 0 5.93 M1045_BK_OD_E1_F4 184 0 3.12 M1045_BK_OD_E1_F5 178 0 3.16 M1045_BK_OD_E1_F18 176 0 3.70 M1045_BK_OD_E1_F23 170 0 3.19 M1045_BK_OD_E1_F25 182 0 3.33 M1045_BK_OD_E1_F26 184 0 3.35 M1045_BK_OD_E1_F28 177 0 2.97 M1060_BK_OD_W1_F9 314 0 3.54 M1060_BK_OD_W1_F10 318 0 3.22 M1060_BK_OD_W1_F11 339 0 3.84

A Media Snippet accompanying this announcement is available by clicking on this link.

For further information, please contact:

Lindsay Dunlop

Vice President, Investor Relations

lindsay.dunlop@taliskerresources.com

+1 647 274 8975

Qualified Person

The technical information contained in this news release has been reviewed and approved by Patrick Weaver, P.Geo., Talisker’s Chief Production Geologist, who is a Qualified Person as defined under Canadian National Instrument 43-101, Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects. Mr. Weaver is not independent of the Company in accordance with NI 43-101.

About Talisker Resources Ltd.

Talisker (taliskerresources.com) is a junior resource company involved in the exploration and development of gold projects in British Columbia, Canada. Talisker’s flagship asset is the high-grade, fully permitted Bralorne Gold Project where the Company is producing at the Mustang Mine. Talisker projects also include the Ladner Gold Project, an advanced stage project with significant exploration potential from an historical high-grade producing gold mine and the Spences Bridge Project where the Company has a significant landholding in the emerging Spences Bridge Gold Belt, and several other early-stage Greenfields projects.

Sample Preparation and QAQC

Channel sampling of underground ore headings at the Bralorne Gold Project is conducted by Geologists using a rock-saw to cut a horizontal 5 cm x 5 cm x 3.0 m groove across the entire face of the drift at a height of 1.2 m off the sill. Individual samples range from 0.35 m to 1.50 m in length and are selected to best represent identified geological structures, sulphide mineralization, or hydrothermal alteration suspected to bracket gold concentrations. Where vein or mineralized zones are wide, consecutive samples are taken across the structure to preserve geological resolution. Lithological breaks are avoided within a single sample wherever possible.

Quality assurance and quality control (QAQC) procedures include regular insertion of certified reference materials, blanks, and field duplicates into the sample stream at a rate of approximately 9% of total samples in this release.

All preparation and analytical work is performed by Activation Laboratories Ltd. (Actlabs) in Kamloops, British Columbia, Canada. Sample preparation follows Actlabs code RX1, involving crushing the entire sample (<7 kg) to at least 80% passing 2 mm, riffle splitting to obtain a 250 g sub-sample, and pulverizing (mild steel) to a minimum of 95% passing 105 µm. Actlabs code RX17 is also completed to determine pulp specific gravity. Crushing and pulverizing quality is monitored through Actlabs’ internal QAQC protocols.

Gold is analyzed by fire assay with an atomic absorption spectroscopy (AAS) finish (Actlabs code 1A2-50 ORE), in which a 50 g pulp is fused with fire assay fluxes, preheated at 850 °C, heated further at 950 °C, and finished at 1,060 °C over a 60-minute fusion cycle. The resulting lead button is cupelled at 950 °C to produce a doré bead containing Au and Ag, which is then dissolved in aqua regia and analyzed by AAS. This method has a detection range of 0.01 to 100 g/t Au.

Samples returning gold grades of ≥100 g/t Au are re-analyzed by fire assay with gravimetric finish (Actlabs code 1A3-50). In this process, gold is separated from silver in the doré bead by parting with nitric acid, and the gold residue is weighed gravimetrically on a microbalance. The 1A3-50 method has a detection range of 0.02 to 10,000 g/t Au.

Caution Regarding Forward Looking Statements

Certain statements contained in this press release constitute forward-looking information. The use of any of the words “could”, “intend”, “expect”, “believe”, “will”, “projected”, “estimated” and similar expressions and statements relating to matters that are not historical facts are intended to identify forward-looking information and are based on Talisker’s current belief or assumptions as to the outcome and timing of such future events. Various assumptions or factors are typically applied in drawing conclusions or making the forecasts or projections set out in forward-looking information. Those assumptions and factors are based on information currently available to Talisker. Although such statements are based on reasonable assumptions of Talisker’s management, there can be no assurance that any conclusions or forecasts will prove to be accurate.

Forward looking information involves known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors which may cause the actual results, performance, or achievements to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by the forward-looking information. Such factors include risks inherent in the exploration and development of mineral deposits, including risks relating to changes in project parameters as plans continue to be redefined, risks relating to variations in grade or recovery rates, risks relating to changes in mineral prices and the worldwide demand for and supply of minerals, risks related to increased competition and current global financial conditions, access and supply risks, reliance on key personnel, operational risks, regulatory risks, including risks relating to the acquisition of the necessary licenses and permits, financing, capitalization and liquidity risks, title and environmental risks and risks relating to the failure to receive all requisite shareholder and regulatory approvals.

The forward-looking information contained in this release is made as of the date hereof, and Talisker is not obligated to update or revise any forward-looking information, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by applicable securities laws. Because of the risks, uncertainties and assumptions contained herein, investors should not place undue reliance on forward-looking information. The foregoing statements expressly qualify any forward-looking information contained herein.