GoPro MISSION 1 8K Compact Open Gate Cinema Cameras Announced, GoPro Mission 1 More Info and Preorder at B&H Photo Video

Ahead of NAB 2026, GoPro has revealed the heavily-teased GP3-powered update to their immensely popular action-cam lineup—the GoPro’s line of MISSION 1 8K compact cinema cameras includes three varieties with built-in lenses or an MFT mount.

NEW YORK, April 15, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- B&H is pleased to introduce the GoPro MISSION 1 Series. Packing a larger 50MP 1” sensor and the aforementioned GP3 processor allows the MISSION 1 Series to deliver class-leading image quality with resolutions and frame rates up to 8K60 and 4K120 with vastly enhanced performance in low-light. The addition of Open Gate capture in the “PRO” models and a new “Mission 1 PRO ILS” option sporting a Micro Four Thirds mount provides cinematic capabilities suitable for everyday creators and professional film sets hoping for a compact solution that still checks all the boxes required for high-end video capture.

GoPro MISSION 1

https://www.bhphotovideo.com/c/product/1964084-REG/gopro_mission_1.html

GoPro MISSION 1 PRO

https://www.bhphotovideo.com/c/product/1964094-REG/gopro_mission_1_pro.html

Key Features

50MP 1" Sensor & GP3 Processor

Ultra-Wide 159° Fixed Lens

4K120 Open Gate (4:3) Capture

8K30, 4K120, & 1080p240 Video Recording

HDR, 10-Bit, GP-Log2, & Timecode Sync

Improved Dynamic Range & Less Noise

32-Bit Float Audio Recording

Waterproof to 66'; Larger OLED Display

Improved Runtimes & Thermal Performance

RAW Image Capture & Bursts up to 60 fps





The key features across the line include a 1” sensor, with a promised 14 stops of dynamic range, and the GP3 processor, which includes a dedicated AI Neural Processor Unit (NPU). GoPro is aiming for professional image quality, with large 3.2µm fused pixels when the cameras are in Quad Bayer mode. All three cameras have an open gate mode for 4:3 capture and utilize Enduro 2 batteries. The OLED rear display is also 14% larger than on previous models.

There are thirteen capture modes optimized for specific shooting scenarios, including Dive and Vlog, and bit rates can be dialed all the way up to 240Mbps for capturing HDR or 10-bit color content using GP-Log2. The cameras have four microphones with 32-bit float recording, and can take 50-megapixel photos, HDR photos, or even burst capture photos at 60 frames per second. The MISSON 1 and MISSION 1 PRO are waterproof up to 66ft, while the ILS version is weatherproof but requires waterproof housing because of the lens mount.

The MISSION 1 PRO is the flagship, capable of 8K60p, 4K240p, and 1080p at up to 960fps in 16:9 mode. The 4:3 open gate mode can go up to 8K30p and 4K120p. The GoPro MISSION 1 PRO ILS has the same sensor and specs but does away with the 159° field-of-view lens in favor of a versatile MFT mount that’s compatible with hundreds of high-quality lenses. The MISSION 1 keeps the built-in GoPro lens but scales back capture rates to 8K30p in 16:9. It is still capable of 4K120p in open gate or slow-motion modes, but not 8K open gate.

There is a new accessory ecosystem that includes a two-person Wireless Mic System, a Point-and-Shoot Grip that adds extra mounting points, a Media Mod I/O expander, a Volta 2 Battery Grip, M-Series ND filters, the Light Mod 2 LED light, and more. The Mic System can capture 24-bit/48kHz audio with Dynamic Noise Reduction and ultra-light 10g magnetic transmitters.

Go Pro MISSION 1

The essential model for everyday creators, this model keeps the class-leading image quality of the PRO versions but offers a more limited range of resolutions and frame rates, maxing out at 4K120 in Open Gate (4:3) and 8K30, 4K120, and 1080p240 in 16:9.

https://www.bhphotovideo.com/c/product/1964084-REG/gopro_mission_1.html

MISSION 1 PRO

The new flagship. The MISSION 1 PRO delivers all the latest technology in GoPro’s arsenal with 50MP image capture; 8K30 and 4K120 Open Gate (4:3) video, high-speed recording up to 8K60, 4K240, and 1080p960; and the new GP3 processor that ensures maximum image quality in nearly any shooting environment.

https://www.bhphotovideo.com/c/product/1964094-REG/gopro_mission_1_pro.html

MISSION 1 PRO ILS

Taking the GoPro line to new cinematic heights is the MISSION 1 PRO ILS, the same class-leading technology of the MISSION 1 PRO series, but with a Micro Four Thirds lens mount. This transforms the system from a traditional compact action camera into an exceptionally versatile and compact cinema camera with specs on par with system many times larger and more expensive, including ability to record 10-bit log in 8K Open Gate (4:3). This game-changing release offers professional filmmakers one of the fastest and smallest cinema cameras today.

https://www.bhphotovideo.com/c/product/1964095-REG/gopro_mission_1_pro_ils.html

Learn More with B&H Explora Link: https://www.bhphotovideo.com/explora/video/news/gopro-unveils-mission-1-8k-compact-open-gate-cinema-cameras

About B&H Photo Video

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Contact Information

Geoffrey Ngai

212-615-8820

B&H Photo Video

https://www.bhphotovideo.com

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/f9eba4e4-b54e-4a46-864b-8db38f55338a