Driving Results in Legal Practice Workshop: Influence, Lead, Persuade and Negotiate (ONLINE EVENT)

Dublin, April 15, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Influence, Lead, Persuade and Negotiate: A Workshop for Driving Results in Legal Practice (Apr 20th - Apr 22nd, 2026)" training has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



Being able to positively impact negotiations both with clients and colleagues will decide your level of success as a lawyer.

In today's fast-paced legal and commercial environments, technical expertise alone is not enough.

Lawyers must also excel at leadership, persuasion andinfluencing clients and colleagues, persuading across cultures and functions and negotiating with strategic intent. This highly practical and immersive course equips legal professionals with the essential behavioural, communication and negotiation tools to lead with impact, foster trust and deliver measurable outcomes.

During this two-day professional and personal development workshop you'll explore your personal influencing style, master techniques for building trust in complex relationships, and learn how to tailor your approach for diverse audiences - from boardrooms to multi-national stakeholders. You'll dive deep into advanced negotiation frameworks, cultural agility, team dynamics and how to exert influence even when you lack formal authority.

This course offers a unique opportunity to focus on developing provenadvanced influencing, persuading and negotiation skills to enhance your ability to make an impact, improve visibility and influence both clients and colleagues to manage legal risk and achieve business goals.

This course will help you to understand that this is not just a matter of reasons and arguments, but of making sure you are fully aware of your behaviour, your communication style and the impact they have on your colleagues and other interlocutors.

By role modelling such behaviour in the safe environment of the training room, you will become aware of your personal behaviour patterns and what changes you can make to have a more positive influence and reinforce the strong messages you wish to embed.

Key skills areas covered include:

Leadership

Negotiation

Influencing and impact

Persuasion

Through expert-led sessions, practical exercises, simulations and peer feedback, you'll leave with a powerful toolkit for building stronger relationships, managing difficult conversations and delivering results - whether in internal strategy meetings or high-stakes commercial negotiations.

Who Should Attend:

This programme has been specifically designed for all international in-house and private practice lawyers and legal professionals who would like to improve their performance through enhanced influencing, persuading and negotiation skills. Delegates will identify a particular challenge they have encountered to apply the new skills learned during this course.

In-house counsel

Private practice lawyers

General counsel and legal directors

Lawyers advising clients in regulated sectors

Corporate and commercial lawyers

Legal professionals and dispute resolution lawyers

Partners, associates and trainees looking to develop their skills and client impact

Key Topics Covered:

Day 1

Definitions and styles of influencing and persuasion with colleagues and clients

Positive and impactful tools for effective influencers and negotiators

Engagement and determining and building trust for results

Influence and persuade to lead, manage and negotiate across cultures and organisations

Influencing, creating and managing teams that deliver

Time management and meeting strategies for fast-track lawyers

Day 2

Successful advanced negotiations - objectives and strategy negotiations - internal and external

Identifying your natural negotiating style and widening your range of styles for success

Pre-negotiation tools for effective time-saving preparation

Finding and using negotiating power when you have no authority

Immediate action

CPD Hours: 12



Speakers

Arun Singh OBE

Arun Singh (Prof) OBE, FRSA is an international lawyer and consultant to an international law firm. He was formerly a partner and head of commercial law at KPMG Legal and partner at Masons (now Pinsent Masons).

Arun has advised on disputes and collaborations in a wide range of jurisdictions including Europe, countries in West and East Africa, India, Bangladesh, China, Hong Kong, Saudi Arabia, UAE, Qatar, Pakistan, Libya, Jordan, Syria, the US, Caribbean, Russia, Israel, Lebanon, Egypt, Thailand and Singapore. Arun is cited and ranked in the Chambers Guide to the world's leading lawyers.

He concentrates on international investment, joint ventures, licensing of technology, research and development, M&A, energy, outsourcing and corporate governance in developed and emerging markets; he also handles international legal risk management matters. Arun advises a range of international organisations and is a visiting professor in International Business, Leadership and Negotiations at Salford University Business School, senior associate at Oxford University's Institute of Legal Practice and teaches international leadership and negotiations at the University of Cambridge. He has facilitated programmes in Europe, Asia, the Middle East and the US.

He is a recognised corporate educator and a non-executive director of two international investment companies - one of which is listed on the London Stock Exchange, chairing the Audit Committee and Investment Committee.

He was appointed an OBE by HM the Queen in January 1999 for services to international trade, investment and intercultural management. Arun is an editor and contributor to a number of publications including Business and Contract Law (a Thorogood Special Report) and How to Lead Smart People - Leadership for Professionals (Profile Books) (recommended reading in the big four corporate advisory firms and basis for the popular international Coursera MOOC, University of London course 'Stepping Up: Leading Others').He is also a facilitator for company programmes and an experienced speaker at international corporate conferences.

For more information about this training visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/ctp3l2

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