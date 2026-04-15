A Regulatory Update on the Medical Device and In-Vitro Diagnostic Regulations in the EU and UK (ONLINE COURSE)

Dublin, April 15, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "A Regulatory Update on the Medical Device and In-Vitro Diagnostic Regulations in the EU and UK (Apr 29, 2026)" training has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



Stay informed on the significant changes since the adoption of the Medical Device Regulation (MDR) and the In-Vitro Diagnostic Regulation (IVDR).

The landscape of medical device and in-vitro diagnostic regulations in the EU and UK has undergone significant transformation in recent years. With the adoption of the Medical Device Regulation (MDR) and the In-Vitro Diagnostic Regulation (IVDR),, the regulatory framework has become more rigorous and complex. Staying abreast of these changes is crucial for professionals involved in regulatory affairs, quality assurance, and related fields to ensure compliance and maintain market access.

This course is essential for those seeking to stay fully updated on the latest regulatory developments.

Key topics to be addressed:

Comprehensive insights into the rephrased implementations of MDR and IVDR

Understand the new guidelines

Learn about the role and output of the Medical Device Coordination Group (MDCG)

Recent medical device regulatory developments in the UK, providing a comparative perspective on the evolving regulatory landscape

Explore potential future developments and the evolving role of the European Medicines Agency (EMA) in the context of medical device regulations

This course offers a unique opportunity to hear from regulatory experts, discuss the implications of current and forthcoming regulations on working practices, and understand the potential impact on future regulatory strategies.

This course will provide an excellent opportunity to hear the latest developments from regulatory experts, and enable participants to discuss the implications of the regulations on working practices and the potential impact on future regulatory strategies.

Please note: This programme has been designed to reflect the most current understanding of the regulatory landscape for medical devices and IVDs. The content will be delivered using the latest available information at the time of presentation, adapting to any regulatory developments that emerge beforehand. Attendees can expect a clear overview of current requirements, insight into forthcoming regulatory changes, and informed discussion of future developments, including evolving controls on software, AI-supported devices, and healthcare applications.

Who Should Attend:

This training course has been designed for all those working or interested in the medical device and diagnostic market in the EU and the UK, including medical device and in-vitro diagnostic professionals from the following areas:

Regulatory affairs

Clinical studies

Vigilance

Post-market surveillance

Quality systems

Technical support and business development

Key Topics Covered:

Overview of the current position with the EU MDR

European view from industry - medical devices

European view from industry - IVD

General update on the UK MDR

Update on the UK MDR proposals including PMS SI and IVDs

Notified Bodies (NBs) & Conformity Assessment Bodies (CABs) - update on progress from an NB perspective

Combination products

For more information about this training visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/vdnb0x

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.