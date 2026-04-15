Smart Grid Synchronization Market Outlook 2026-2030: Cumulative Revenues to Grow by Over $6.4 Billion

Dublin, April 15, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Smart Grid Synchronization Market Report 2026" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The smart grid synchronization market is poised for substantial growth, increasing from $8.5 billion in 2025 to $9.64 billion in 2026, at a CAGR of 13.4%. Expected to reach $16.11 billion by 2030, with a CAGR of 13.7%, this growth is driven by factors such as renewable variability management, high DER penetration, and advanced grid analytics. Key trends include synchrophasor-based grid coordination and high precision time synchronization, crucial for grid stability and efficiency.

The increasing adoption of smart meters is a significant driver of market expansion. These digital devices, which automatically record and transmit real-time consumption data, are crucial for accurate billing and energy management. In Q3 2025, major energy suppliers in Great Britain installed 680,000 smart and advanced meters, showcasing the growing trend. Smart grid synchronization facilitates seamless communication and energy management between meters and the grid, enhancing power distribution efficiency.

Innovations by leading companies are central to advancements in the market. In December 2025, Siemens AG introduced the Siprotec 5 PTP grandmaster clock, integrating advanced cybersecurity features for seamless synchronization and enhanced grid reliability. Such innovations are crucial for modern smart grids, bolstering infrastructure resilience and protection functions.

The competitive landscape includes major players like Siemens AG, Hitachi Energy Ltd., Cisco Systems Inc., and others. Strategic acquisitions, like Siemens AG's purchase of Trayer Engineering Corporation in September 2024, focus on combining resilient switchgear solutions with digital technologies to modernize power distribution networks for extreme climate resilience.

Report Scope:

Markets Covered: Components range from hardware, software, and services to technologies like smart meters and synchrophasors across diverse applications like transmission and distribution.

Components range from hardware, software, and services to technologies like smart meters and synchrophasors across diverse applications like transmission and distribution. Expansive subsegments include smart meters, energy storage systems, grid management software, and predictive maintenance consulting services.

Companies Mentioned: Siemens AG, Hitachi Energy Ltd., Cisco Systems Inc., among others, showcasing a diverse array of industry leaders.

Siemens AG, Hitachi Energy Ltd., Cisco Systems Inc., among others, showcasing a diverse array of industry leaders. Countries Covered: Extensive country list including Australia, Brazil, China, Germany, and more.

Extensive country list including Australia, Brazil, China, Germany, and more. Regions: Broad geographical focus covering Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, North America, etc.

Broad geographical focus covering Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, North America, etc. Time Series: Historical data and projections through 2026.

Historical data and projections through 2026. Data Segmentation: Detailed data analysis through regional and competitive lenses.

Key Attributes

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 250 Forecast Period 2026-2030 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2026 $9.64 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030 $16.11 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 13.7% Regions Covered Global

The companies featured in this Smart Grid Synchronization market report include:

Siemens AG.

Hitachi Energy Ltd.

Cisco Systems Inc.

Oracle Corporation

Schneider Electric SE

Honeywell International Inc.

ABB Ltd.

Eaton Corporation plc.

Quanta Technology LLC

Prysmian Group

Emerson Electric Co.

Fluence Energy Inc.

Itron Inc.

Schweitzer Engineering Laboratories Inc.

Landis+Gyr Group AG.

Bentley Systems Incorporated

Crompton Greaves

S&C Electric Company

Kamstrup A/S

ETAP

Toshiba Corporation

General Electric Company.

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/wyzox4

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