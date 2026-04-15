Graphene Magazine News Service: Explore the Latest Industry Research, Developments, Discoveries and Products

Discover future market opportunities with Graphene Magazine, the premier resource for Graphene and 2D Materials industry insights. Gain competitive intelligence through monthly features on market impact, global policy news, business activities, and innovations in Graphene and 2D Materials. Subscribe for the latest discoveries, expert contributions, and exclusive discounts on Future Markets reports.

 | Source: Research and Markets Research and Markets

Dublin, April 15, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Graphene Magazine" newsletter has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Graphene Magazine is the world's only Graphene and 2D Materials information resource, focusing on Graphene and 2D Materials industry research, development and products.

Each month, Graphene Magazine features include:

  • In-depth articles on markets Graphene and 2D Materials are impacting
  • Government Graphene and 2D Materials policy news worldwide
  • Latest global Graphene and 2D materials regulatory initiatives
  • Current business and commercialization activities in Graphene and 2D Materials
  • Contributions from key industry figures
  • Latest products.

Why Subscribe to Graphene Magazine?

  • Access to the most comprehensive round up of the news, ideas and latest discoveries in Graphene & 2D Materials
  • Delivered monthly to your desktop, tablet or smartphone
  • You'll save on the monthly issue price with a yearly subscription.
  • Discount on selected Future Markets reports.

For more information about this newsletter visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/g0dvdg

About ResearchAndMarkets.com
ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

 

            








        

            

                

                    
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