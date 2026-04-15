Europe LED Lighting Market Report 2026-2034: Shares and Growth Forecast by Product Type, Installation, Application, and Country

Dublin, April 15, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Europe LED Lighting Market Size, Share, Trends and Forecast by Product Type, Installation, Application, and Country, 2026-2034" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The Europe LED lighting market, valued at USD 26.83 billion in 2025, will reach USD 55.99 billion by 2034, with an 8.52% CAGR from 2026-2034. This growth is fueled by industrialization focusing on energy-efficient technology and sustainability. Traditional lighting is being replaced due to stricter legislation and consumer awareness about energy conservation, leading to innovation in lighting solutions across all sectors.

KEY TAKEAWAYS AND INSIGHTS:

Product Type: LED lamps and modules, holding a 57% share in 2025, remain favored due to their energy efficiency and long operational life.

Installation: New installations, supported by infrastructure development and smart city initiatives, lead with a 60% market share in 2025.

Application: The residential sector dominates with a 25% share, driven by demand for cost-effective solutions and policies supporting modern LED installations.

Key Players: Dominated by global corporations and innovative regional players like Cree Inc., Dialight PLC, and Osram Licht AG.

In 2025, Signify introduced Europe's first LED tube made with 40% post-consumer recycled plastic, boosting energy-efficient lighting adoption. Electricity costs rise, and intelligent systems integrate LEDs with connectivity solutions. Residential LED costs decrease, further driving regional market growth.

Accelerated Adoption of Smart and Connected Lighting Systems

Europe's shift to smart LED technology features IoT integration for dynamic control based on occupancy, enhancing efficiency in offices and public spaces.

Human-Centric Lighting Gaining Prominence

Human-centric lighting, synchronizing with biological rhythms, is growing in European healthcare, education, and workplaces. It enhances well-being and productivity.

Circular Economy Principles Influencing Product Design

Sustainability guides LED design, focusing on recyclability and lifecycle management. EU regulations promote energy-efficient solutions and circular economy practices.

MARKET OUTLOOK 2026-2034

The market will grow steadily, supported by decarbonization goals and the phase-out of outdated systems. Smart city projects and energy-efficient retrofits are vital, generating opportunities for stakeholders in the lighting ecosystem.

EUROPE LED LIGHTING MARKET REPORT SEGMENTATION

Product Type Insights:

LED Lamps and Modules

LED Fixtures

LED lamps and modules hold a 57% market share, favored for their adaptability, efficiency, and performance, appealing to residential and commercial users.

Installation Insights:

New Installation

Replacement

New installations dominate with a 60% share, driven by infrastructure upgrades and smart city networks incorporating LED solutions from the outset.

Application Insights:

Residential

Outdoor

Retail and Hospitality

Offices

Industrial

Architectural

Others

The residential sector, with a 25% market share, transitions rapidly to LEDs due to regulatory mandates and preferences for energy efficiency and smart home integration.

Country Insights:

Germany

United Kingdom

France

Italy

Spain

Others

Germany leads in LED adoption due to high energy prices and sustainability goals. The UK and France show robust demand due to smart building technologies and renovations. Italy's market thrives on design and architectural solutions, while Spain capitalizes on tourism and infrastructure upgrades. Other European countries exhibit strong growth potential, driven by regulatory changes and energy cost increases.

MARKET DYNAMICS

Growth Drivers:

Stringent EU Energy Efficiency Regulations : EU directives push for-phasing out inefficient lighting, boosting LED demand.

: EU directives push for-phasing out inefficient lighting, boosting LED demand. Rising Electricity Costs : LEDs' cost-saving potential drives their adoption amid fluctuating energy prices.

: LEDs' cost-saving potential drives their adoption amid fluctuating energy prices. Smart City and Infrastructure Programs: National initiatives fuel LED adoption, enhancing reliability and operational flexibility.

Market Restraints:

High initial costs challenge small businesses and budget-conscious consumers.

Complex regulations impose compliance burdens, particularly on smaller manufacturers.

Price competition and import pressure challenge innovation and margin growth.

COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE

The market features a mix of multinational corporations and regional players. Organizations like Cree Inc. and Dialight PLC lead, leveraging R&D and service capabilities. Regional manufacturers compete by offering tailored solutions and localized support.

Some of the key players include:

Cree Inc.

Dialight PLC

Eaton Corporation Inc. (Cooper Industries LLC)

Osram Licht AG

Panasonic Corporation

Seoul Semiconductor Co., Ltd.

Signify N.V. (Philips Inc.)

TRILUX GmbH & Co. KG

Zumtobel Group AG

KEY QUESTIONS ANSWERED IN THIS REPORT:

How big is the Europe LED lighting market?

What is the projected growth rate of the Europe LED lighting market?

Which product type held the largest Europe LED lighting market share?

What are the key factors driving market growth?

What are the major challenges facing the Europe LED lighting market?

Key Attributes

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 136 Forecast Period 2025-2034 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2025 $26.83 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2034 $55.99 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 8.5% Regions Covered Europe

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/ykc2tb

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

Attachment