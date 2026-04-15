Boxing Legend Julio César Chávez Joins Forces with Los Defensores in 2026 Creative Campaign

LOS ANGELES, April 15, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Los Defensores, the first nationwide brand dedicated to serving the Hispanic community by connecting consumers to experienced attorneys, today announced a landmark partnership: boxing champion and cultural icon Julio César Chávez will join forces with the organization in 2026. The partnership underscores Los Defensores’ steadfast commitment to stand with Latino families when it matters most, and to fight for what is right, just as Chávez did throughout his storied career.

Rooted in the brand platform “Fighting for Latinos” and “Fighting for What’s Right,” the partnership brings together two forces that have long stood in the corner of the Latino community—one in the ring, and one in life’s most critical legal moments, after an accident.

For over 40 years, Los Defensores has been more than a legal service; it has been “Your Legal Family When You Need It.” This campaign builds on that legacy, reinforcing the brand’s role as a trusted ally that shows up with strength, urgency, and cultural understanding when families need it most, after a car accident.

“Julio César Chávez is more than a champion—he represents resilience, pride, and the relentless spirit of our community,” said Miriam Serrano, Vice President of Marketing & Community Relations at Los Defensores. “At Los Defensores, your community’s legal family, this partnership is about more than awareness or getting legal help after an accident. It’s about showing our community that they have someone in their corner—someone who will fight for them, guide them, and stand with them every step of the way, just like family would.”

Widely regarded as one of the greatest boxers of all time, Chávez remains a beloved figure across generations for his resilience in and out of the ring. He is a symbol of perseverance, cultural pride, and redemption; values that deeply align with Los Defensores’ mission to empower and protect Latino families. “I’ve spent my life fighting for my family, my fans, and my community,” said Chávez. “That’s why this partnership means so much to me. Los Defensores fights for our community when it matters most. When life hits hard, you’re not alone; you have someone in your corner.”

2026 Campaign Highlights

“Fighting for Latinos / Fighting for What’s Right” Platform

A fully integrated campaign featuring Chávez across TV, radio, digital, social, and community channels—positioning Los Defensores as the first call and trusted legal ally for Latino families.

Community impact: Expanded know-your-rights education, safety initiatives, and local partnerships aligned with Los Defensores’ long-standing mission to inform, empower, and protect.

Bilingual outreach: Integrated Spanish/English media and community events to ensure clear, culturally fluent access to legal resources.

About Los Defensores

Los Defensores is a trusted and distinguished legal brand dedicated to serving the Latino community across the United States by connecting individuals with experienced attorneys. Since 1984, the organization has built a network of over 200 independent attorneys specializing in personal injury, workplace accidents, and employment law. Known for being easy to access and truly understanding the community it serves, Los Defensores provides services in both Spanish and English, offers free initial consultations, and connects clients with legal support within 10 minutes—24 hours a day. With a legacy rooted in advocacy, trust, and community, Los Defensores continues to stand as your community’s legal family—there when it matters most.

Media Contact

Marco Gonzalez

marco@magopr.com

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/8e05979d-70a4-463d-93f6-8ca4490a466a