Metaverse in Entertainment Market Report 2026: Revenues to Grow from $35 Billion to Over $89 Billion by 2030, Led by Apple, Samsung Electronics, and ByteDance

Dublin, April 15, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Metaverse in Entertainment Market Report 2026" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The metaverse in the entertainment market has experienced significant growth and shows promising prospects for future expansion. Estimates suggest that this market will increase from $27.97 billion in 2025 to $35.27 billion in 2026, at a CAGR of 26.1%.

Looking ahead, it is expected to soar to $89.81 billion by 2030 with a CAGR of 26.3%. This impressive growth is fueled by factors such as increased consumer adoption of VR, the rise of virtual live events, creator-led virtual spaces, and new monetization models. Key emerging trends include immersive virtual concert platforms, avatar-based fan engagement, and digital asset integration.

The surge in online gaming and virtual worlds is a major factor driving growth in the metaverse entertainment market. These digital environments, where users can engage in real-time interactions, are reshaping modern entertainment consumption. With increasing participation across diverse demographics and advancements in VR, AR, and blockchain technologies, online gaming and virtual worlds are providing enhanced interactive experiences. For instance, according to the Entertainment Software Association, video game content spending reached $50.6 billion in 2024, with mobile games accounting for almost half of this expenditure.

Companies within the metaverse entertainment market are prioritizing innovation, particularly in AI-driven personalization technologies. AI-agent platforms are being developed to fashion autonomous digital characters that enhance virtual entertainment experiences. An example of this is the February 2025 launch of MEET48.ai by Hong Kong-based company MEET48, which allows users to create interactive 3D idol AI agents with live-streaming capabilities, thus amplifying user engagement.

The entity acquisition landscape has also been dynamic, evidenced by JP 3E Holdings Inc.'s acquisition of MetaRock in July 2025. This move aims to leverage MetaRock's decentralized platform to expand virtual commerce and interactive entertainment applications within the metaverse.

Market players in the metaverse entertainment sector include renowned tech giants such as Apple Inc., Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd., and Meta Platforms Inc., as well as emerging players like VRChat Inc. and Somnium Space Ltd.

Report Scope:

Components: Hardware, Software, Services

Hardware, Software, Services Technologies: AR/VR, Blockchain, AI, Mixed Reality

AR/VR, Blockchain, AI, Mixed Reality Applications: Films, Concerts, Events, Gaming, Theme Parks, Social Media

Films, Concerts, Events, Gaming, Theme Parks, Social Media End-Users: Individuals, Enterprises

Companies Mentioned: Key players include Apple Inc., Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd., ByteDance Ltd., Meta Platforms Inc., and Sony Group Corporation, among others.

Geographic Coverage: The analysis spans across countries like Australia, China, Germany, USA, and regions such as Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, and North America.

Data Features: Includes comprehensive historical and forecast data, segmented by countries and regions.

Key Attributes

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 250 Forecast Period 2026-2030 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2026 $35.27 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030 $89.81 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 26.3% Regions Covered Global

The companies featured in this Metaverse in Entertainment market report include:

Apple Inc.

Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd.

ByteDance Ltd.

Meta Platforms Inc.

Sony Group Corporation

NVIDIA Corporation

Qualcomm Incorporated

NetEase Inc.

Roblox Corporation

Epic Games Inc.

Niantic Inc.

HTC Corporation

Farcana Studio FZ LLC

Highstreet VR Ltd.

Decentraland Foundation

Hungama Digital Media Entertainment Private Limited

Gala Games Inc.

AmazeVR Inc.

VRChat Inc.

Spatial Systems Inc.

Sandbox VR Inc.

Somnium Space Ltd.

Vulcan Forged Ltd.

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/n4fpz

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