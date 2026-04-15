TMGI Announces Completion of the Apache Creek Golf Club Acquisition, Expands Platform for Scalable Golf Operations and Tee-Time Technology Monetization

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz., April 15, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Transglobal Management Group, Inc. (“TMGI” or the “Company”) (OTCID: TMGI) today announced the completion of the acquisition of the Apache Creek Golf Club, an 18-hole, par-71 public championship course located in Apache Junction, Arizona.

Apache Creek generated approximately $2.7 million in revenue in 2025, with net profit exceeding $400,000, and is expected to grow in 2026. Beyond its financial profile, the asset provides TMGI with a live operating environment to deploy, test, and scale its proprietary technology platform across real-world operations.

The acquisition of Apache Creek marks a foundational step in executing this strategy, as further outlined in the Company’s Form 10-Q filed April 13, 2026.

Under the terms of the transaction, TMGI has completed the acquisition of Apache Creek Golf Club following payment of an initial deposit, with remaining purchase price payments scheduled through June 30, 2026. The Company notes that while ownership control has transferred, the transaction includes customary payment obligations, and in the event such obligations are not satisfied within agreed timeframes, ownership of the acquired assets would revert to the seller. Investors are encouraged to review the Company’s Current Report on Form 8-K filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission on April 15, 2026 for a complete description of the transaction terms.

“Apache Creek is exactly the type of asset we are targeting, profitable, well-managed, and positioned for both operational upside and technological enhancement,” said Jeff Foster, Chairman and President of TMGI.

“Significant updates to the course and facilities reflect the ongoing commitment of longtime owner and manager Steve Dallas. Mr. Dallas will retain an ownership position and continue working with his management team to a deliver first-class experience for our customers,” said Jeff Foster.

The way golfers discover, book, and experience the game is undergoing a fundamental transformation. What was once a fragmented, locally driven industry is rapidly evolving into a digitally enabled, demand-driven marketplace, where pricing, access, and engagement are increasingly powered by real-time data and platform technology rather than static tee sheets and manual systems.

TMGI is positioning itself at the center of this shift. By combining cash-flowing golf course assets with a scalable, technology-driven booking and yield-management platform, the Company is building a new model for golf, one that mirrors how platforms like Netflix transformed content distribution and Airbnb redefined accommodations: integrating supply, demand, and user experience into a single, unified ecosystem.

Platform Strategy: Build Once, Scale Everywhere

TMGI is executing a dual-engine model:

• Asset Consolidation: Acquire and optimize under-managed, cash-flowing golf courses

• Technology Monetization: Deploy Stand By Golf™ as a scalable SaaS and marketplace platform across owned and third-party courses



Unlike traditional golf operators or standalone booking platforms, TMGI controls both the physical asset layer and the digital transaction layer, enabling:

• Ownership of pricing, demand, and utilization data

• Margin expansion through yield optimization

• Recurring, high-margin SaaS and transaction revenue

• Scalable distribution through white-label and enterprise partnerships



From Regional Success to Scalable Marketplace

TMGI’s Stand By Golf™ platform, already proven in regional markets, is designed to evolve into a national and ultimately global golf booking and yield-management infrastructure, featuring:

• Dynamic, demand-based tee-time pricing

• Monetization of unused inventory (“distressed tee times”)

• Integrated course operations and analytics tools

• Consumer engagement, loyalty, and repeat-play ecosystems

• SaaS licensing and white-label deployment opportunities



Apache Creek now becomes a strategic operating hub, a real-world data and performance engine to refine pricing algorithms, customer acquisition strategies, and operational efficiencies that can be replicated across a growing portfolio.

Compelling Capital Structure and Growth Opportunity

The Company is focused on building a disciplined acquisition pipeline of profitable golf assets, leveraging:

• Favorable acquisition multiples in a fragmented market

• Immediate cash-flow contribution from acquired properties

• Platform-driven margin expansion post-integration

• Optionality through SaaS, data, and marketplace monetization



Management believes this model creates a compelling public market opportunity, combining elements of:

• Real asset ownership (cash flow + downside support)

• Recurring SaaS revenue (high-margin scalability)

• Marketplace dynamics (network effects and data monetization)



Outlook: A Multi-Layer Revenue Model

TMGI’s integrated model is designed to generate value across multiple layers:

• Course-level operating income

• SaaS and licensing revenue

• Transaction and booking fees

• Advertising and marketing monetization

• Data and loyalty-driven revenue streams



With Apache Creek as a foundational asset and Stand By Golf™ as the enabling infrastructure, TMGI is positioning itself to become a next-generation platform in the digitization of golf operations and tee-time commerce.

About Transglobal Management Group, Inc.

Transglobal Management Group, Inc. (OTCID: TMGI) is a publicly traded company on the OTC Markets platform, operating as an international management and investment company focused on building and scaling innovative businesses across the golf, hospitality, and technology sectors. Following its acquisition of GETGOLF, LLC, the Company has expanded its platform to include a portfolio of golf-related assets and technologies, including Apache Creek Golf Club and Stand-By Golf.

Stand-By Golf, now in its 35th year, is a proven reservation platform offering golfers access to premium courses at 20–60% discounts for same-day play and advance bookings up to 90 days, across more than 200 championship courses in key markets such as Phoenix/Scottsdale, Palm Springs, and Las Vegas.

GETGOLF represents TMGI’s next-generation digital growth initiative, a developing international platform designed to integrate real-time tee-time booking, travel planning, and social connectivity for golfers worldwide. The Company expects to announce further developments ahead of GETGOLF’s anticipated launch in the fourth quarter of 2026.

Cautionary Disclosure About Forward-Looking Statements

The information contained in this press release does not constitute an offer to sell or solicit an offer to buy securities of Transglobal Management Group, Inc., fka, The Marquie Group, Inc., ticker symbol: TMGI (the “Company”). This publication contains forward-looking statements, which are not guarantees of future performance and may involve subjective judgment and analysis. As such, there are no assurances whatsoever that the Company will meet its expectations with respect to its future revenues, sales volume, becoming cash flow positive, ARR or RMR. The information provided herein is believed to be accurate and reliable, however the Company makes no representations or warranties, expressed or implied, as to its accuracy or completeness. There is no guarantee that the Company will achieve operational cash flow positive status. The Company has no obligation to provide the recipient with additional updated information. No information in this press release should be interpreted as any indication whatsoever of the Company’s future revenues, results of operations, or stock price.

Investor Relations

Transglobal Management Group, Inc.

Email: press@tmgius.com

Website: www.tmgius.com