Energy Consulting Market Size to Hit USD 36.67 Billion by 2035 | Research by SNS Insider

Austin, April 15, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Energy Consulting Market Size & Growth Insights:

According to the SNS Insider, “The Energy Consulting Market Size is estimated at USD 18.23 Billion in 2025 and is forecasted to reach USD 36.67 Billion by the end of 2035, growing at a CAGR of 7.42% during 2026-2035.”

Energy Efficiency and Sustainability Campaigns to Augment Market Expansion Globally

The growing emphasis on energy cost optimization, decarbonization, and regulatory compliance is one of the main factors propelling the energy consulting market. In order to increase productivity and accomplish sustainability objectives, industries, utilities, and governmental organizations are adopting more advanced energy consultancy services. The energy consulting market is expanding due to technological advancements in digital energy solutions, AI-powered analytics tools, smart grid infrastructure, and improved decision-making and optimization capabilities.

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Leading Market Players with their Product Listed in this Report are:

Accenture

Deloitte Consulting LLP

PwC (PricewaterhouseCoopers)

Ernst & Young (EY)

KPMG

McKinsey & Company

Boston Consulting Group (BCG)

Bain & Company

Capgemini

IBM

Siemens Energy

Schneider Electric

WSP Global

Wood Plc

DNV

Guidehouse

ICF International

Ramboll Group

Tetra Tech

Black & Veatch

Energy Consulting Market Report Scope:

Report Attributes Details Market Size in 2025E USD 18.23 Billion Market Size by 2035 USD 36.67 Billion CAGR CAGR of 7.42% From 2026 to 2035 Report Scope & Coverage Market Size, Segments Analysis, Competitive Landscape, Regional Analysis, DROC & SWOT Analysis, Forecast Outlook Key Segmentation • By Service Type (Strategy & Planning, Energy Management, Sustainability & ESG Consulting, Regulatory & Compliance Consulting, Risk Management, Others)

• By Energy Source (Renewable Energy, Non-Renewable Energy, Hybrid Energy Systems, Others)

• By Consulting Type (Technical Consulting, Financial Consulting, Environmental Consulting, Operational Consulting, Others)

• By End-User (Power & Utilities, Oil & Gas, Manufacturing, Commercial & Residential, Government & Public Sector, Others)

• By Deployment Mode (On-Site Consulting, Remote / Digital Consulting, Hybrid Consulting, Others)





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Key Segmentation Analysis:

By Service Type

Energy Management held the largest market share of 31.80% in 2025 driven by the increasing need for operational efficiency, energy cost reduction, and energy regulation compliance. Sustainability & ESG Consulting is expected to grow at the fastest CAGR of 7.40% during 2026–2035 driven by increasing corporate decarbonization, net-zero strategies, and ESG reporting.

By Energy Source

Non-Renewable Energy dominated with 47.20% market share in 2025 due to the sustained need for efficiency and cost optimization in oil & gas, thermal power, and conventional energy. Renewable Energy is projected to record the fastest CAGR of 7.85% through 2026–2035 due to the increase in clean energy adoption, government policies and incentives, and strategies for decarbonization.

By Consulting Type

Technical Consulting accounted for the highest market share of 34.60% in 2025 fueled by the need for specialized skills to execute energy optimization system implementations globally. Environmental Consulting is expected to grow at the fastest CAGR of 7.39% during the forecast period due to an increasing need for reducing emissions planning, carbon footprint analysis, and ESG reporting and compliance.

By End User

Power & Utilities dominated with a 38.90% share in 2025 due to major energy optimization, modernization of the energy infrastructure, and cost reduction activities. Government & Public Sector consulting are anticipated to expand at the fastest CAGR of 6.95% through 2026–2035 due to policy-driven decarbonization, renewable energy, and sustainability.

By Deployment Mode

On-Site Consulting held the largest share of 56.40% in 2025 due to hands-on audits, implementation of energy efficiency projects, and direct collaboration with facility teams. Remote / Digital Consulting is expected to grow at the fastest CAGR of 8.10% during the forecast period driven by adoption of AI-based analytics, IoT energy monitoring, and virtual advisory platforms.

Regional Insights:

With a 36.20% market share in 2025, the North American energy consulting market is the largest due to its well-established energy infrastructure, regulatory frameworks, and investments in renewable energy and grid modernization initiatives.

The market with the fastest rate of growth is the Asia-Pacific Energy Consulting Market. Through 2035, this market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 9.92%. Large-scale renewable energy projects and quick industrialization are key drivers of this market's expansion.

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Recent Developments:

In September 2025 , Accenture completed the acquisition of Orlade Group to expand its capital projects advisory and project execution capabilities for energy, utilities, and infrastructure clients, enhancing its ability to deliver large scale, data driven energy transformation projects.

, Accenture completed the acquisition of Orlade Group to expand its capital projects advisory and project execution capabilities for energy, utilities, and infrastructure clients, enhancing its ability to deliver large scale, data driven energy transformation projects. In August 2025, Deloitte launched its Energy Transition Accelerator platform, enabling clients to model decarbonization pathways, optimize renewable integration, and track ESG performance, strengthening its leadership in digital and sustainability-focused energy consulting solutions.

Exclusive Sections of the Energy Consulting Market Report (The USPs):

ADOPTION & MARKET PENETRATION METRICS – helps you understand enterprise adoption rates, market share of renewable vs. conventional consulting, and growth trends across emerging and developed markets.

– helps you understand enterprise adoption rates, market share of renewable vs. conventional consulting, and growth trends across emerging and developed markets. OPERATIONAL PERFORMANCE & ROI ANALYSIS – helps you evaluate energy cost reduction, efficiency improvements, client retention, and return on investment achieved through consulting services.

– helps you evaluate energy cost reduction, efficiency improvements, client retention, and return on investment achieved through consulting services. TECHNOLOGY & DIGITAL TRANSFORMATION INSIGHTS – helps you identify adoption of digital energy platforms, AI, IoT, and smart grid solutions, along with trends in decarbonization and renewable integration.

– helps you identify adoption of digital energy platforms, AI, IoT, and smart grid solutions, along with trends in decarbonization and renewable integration. CLIENT ENGAGEMENT & SERVICE EFFECTIVENESS – helps you assess average project duration, consulting engagement levels, and satisfaction rates across industries and regions.

– helps you assess average project duration, consulting engagement levels, and satisfaction rates across industries and regions. REGULATORY IMPACT & ESG-DRIVEN DEMAND – helps you analyze how environmental regulations, compliance requirements, and ESG policies are driving consulting adoption globally.

– helps you analyze how environmental regulations, compliance requirements, and ESG policies are driving consulting adoption globally. END-USE INDUSTRY & MARKET OPPORTUNITIES – helps you uncover demand patterns across enterprises, SMEs, and government sectors, along with growth opportunities in sustainability-focused and emerging markets.

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