CrownGuard Capital Closes $22MM Bridge Loan for Acquisition & Development of Luxury Beach House in Southern California

LOS ANGELES, April 15, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- CrownGuard Capital LLC, a direct balance sheet lender specializing in structured commercial real estate financing, is pleased to announce the successful closing of a $22,000,000 bridge loan to support the acquisition and development of a premier beach house property in Southern California.

The financing was executed under a 36-month term at a 10.79% interest rate, providing the borrower with flexible, short-term capital to complete the acquisition and implement a value-add business plan focused on enhancing the property’s luxury appeal and guest experience.



The transaction was driven by a time-sensitive opportunity, as the seller required an expedited closing to satisfy an existing loan payoff. Recognizing the urgency, a returning CrownGuard client engaged the firm directly to secure reliable capital and ensure a swift execution. Leveraging its direct balance sheet lending platform, CrownGuard Capital was able to move quickly, providing certainty of close in a competitive and fast-moving coastal market.

The borrower, an experienced real estate sponsor, plans to reposition the beach house into a high-end coastal destination by implementing a series of strategic upgrades and amenity enhancements designed to elevate both functionality and guest satisfaction.

Planned Property Enhancements & Amenities Include:

Resort-style infinity pool and spa overlooking the ocean

Fully upgraded outdoor entertainment deck with fire pits and lounge areas

Custom rooftop terrace with panoramic coastal views

High-end indoor-outdoor kitchen and bar area

Private home theater and media room

Luxury wellness suite including sauna and fitness center

Smart home integration and automated climate and security systems

Designer interior renovations and modern finishes throughout

Dedicated guest suites with hotel-style accommodations

Direct beach access improvements and enhanced landscaping





“This transaction highlights our ability to deliver structured capital solutions quickly and efficiently for high-quality real estate projects,” said Larkin Willian Cody, Vice President of CrownGuard Capital LLC. “We are proud to support both new and returning sponsors in executing time-sensitive acquisitions, particularly in highly desirable markets like Southern California’s coastal communities.”

CrownGuard Capital’s disciplined underwriting approach and direct lending platform enabled a streamlined closing process, consistent with the firm’s commitment to 10–20 business day execution timelines and reliable deal certainty.

This financing underscores CrownGuard Capital’s continued focus on bridge lending, acquisition financing, and development capital across prime U.S. markets.

CrownGuard Capital LLc

6100 Wilshire Blvd,

Los Angeles, CA 90048

805 242 6162

Info@crownguardcapital.com

www.crownguardcapital.com