Automotive Chiplets Market Strategic InsightsReport 2025-2026 Featuring Qualcomm, NVIDIA, BMW, Renesas, NXP, TSMC, SIFIVE, SYNOPSYS, AMKOR Technology, and Athos Silicon

Dublin, April 15, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Strategic Insights into Automotive Chiplets, 2025" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
This study examines how automakers, Tier 1s, silicon vendors, foundries/OSATs, substrate and IP providers are converging to reduce cost and time-to-market while strengthening compliance and supply resilience. With rising emphasis on reuse and upgradability, chiplets move beyond first-wave ADAS into central compute, zonal/body controllers, infotainment, connectivity/telematics, powertrain inverters, and sensor hubs.
Chiplet-based compute architectures for vehicles are entering a new phase, reshaping SDV hardware roadmaps by enabling modular multi-die platforms that scale performance, improve yield, and accelerate refresh cycles while meeting long lifecycles, safety, and cybersecurity requirements.
The study explores key trends, including centralized/zonal E/E migration, die-to-die interconnect standardization, packaging choices, safety/cyber workflows, KGD and D2D test (BIST/DFT), and lifecycle and over-the-air implications for multi-die ECUs. Drawing on industry experts and secondary research, it delivers a comparative benchmarking of leading ecosystems and suppliers across compute, packaging/test, substrates, and IP; maps OEM and Tier 1 activity with indicative SOP windows and design-ownership patterns; and outlines market structure, maturity, and bottlenecks.
It identifies near-term growth opportunities-multi-chiplet central compute, ADAS/AI accelerators, zonal I/O and security chiplets, auto-grade D2D test and KGD services, and chiplet-to-cloud lifecycle management-and provides partner selection criteria, packaging/test guardrails, governance checklists, and actionable recommendations for OEMs, Tier 1s, and technology providers.
Key Topics Covered:
Research Scope
- Scope of Analysis
- Nomenclature
- Overview of the Structure and Content
Strategic Imperatives
- Why is it Increasingly Difficult to Grow?
- The Strategic Imperative
- The Impact of the Top 3 Strategic Imperatives on Chiplets in the Automotive Industry
Key Takeaways
- Key Takeaways: Chiplets in Automotive (2025-2030)
- BOM at a Glance: How Cheap is it, Really?
- TCO at a Glance: How Cheap is it, Really?
- OEMs' Chiplet Commitment
Industry Overview: Chiplets in the Automotive Domain
- Introduction to Chiplets
- Macro Trend: SDV is Reshaping E/E Architectures
- Macro Trend: Today's E/E Pain Points and How Chiplets Help
- Why Now for Automotive? Technology and Business Triggers
- SoC vs SiP/MCM vs Chiplet-Based: What is the Difference?
- Packaging Landscapes for Chiplets
- Die-to-Die Interconnects
- Regulatory and Standardization Framework for Automotive Chiplets
- Chiplet Segmentation Framework
Competitive Landscape: Key Players & Chiplet Solutions
- Competitive Landscape: Key Players and Chiplet Solutions
- BMW and Mercedes: Qualcomm/NVIDIA Today, Chiplets Tomorrow
- Renesas
- Renesas: Chiplet Technical Deep Dive
- NXP
- NXP: Chiplet Technical Deep Dive
- NVIDIA
- NVIDIA: Chiplet Technical Deep Dive
- Qualcomm
- Qualcomm: Chiplet Technical Deep Dive
- AMD/XILINX
- AMD/XILINX: Chiplet Technical Deep Dive
- TSMC
- TSMC (Foundry and Packaging): Chiplet Technical Deep Dive
- SIFIVE
- SIFIVE (RISC-V IP): Chiplet Technical Deep Dive
- SYNOPSYS
- SYNOPSYS: Chiplet Technical Deep Dive
- AMKOR Technology
- AMKOR Technology: Chiplet Technical Deep Dive
- Athos Silicon
- Athos Silicon: Chiplet Technical Deep Dive
OEM Activity & Partnerships
- OEM Activity on Chiplets: Who's Partnering, Where, and How Fast
- Chiplet Value Chain and Design Ownership: Who Does What?
- China: What to Learn and What to Watch
Growth Opportunity Analysis
- Growth Metrics
- Growth Drivers
- Growth Restraints
- Market Size and Current Adoption
- Market by Segment
- Market Size and Forecast to 2030
- Strategic Recommendations for OEMs and Suppliers
Growth Opportunity Universe
- Growth Opportunity 1: Automotive-Grade D2D Test & KGD Services
- Growth Opportunity 2: Consolidated Multi-Chiplet Central Compute ECU
- Growth Opportunity 3: Chiplet-Enabled AI/ADAS Accelerator Tiles
- Growth Opportunity 4: Zonal/Body Controllers with Chiplet I/O + Security
- Growth Opportunity 5: Secure Chiplet-to-Cloud Data & Lifecycle Management
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/yy4q5c
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