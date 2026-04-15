Automotive Chiplets Market Strategic InsightsReport 2025-2026 Featuring Qualcomm, NVIDIA, BMW, Renesas, NXP, TSMC, SIFIVE, SYNOPSYS, AMKOR Technology, and Athos Silicon

Dublin, April 15, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Strategic Insights into Automotive Chiplets, 2025" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

This study examines how automakers, Tier 1s, silicon vendors, foundries/OSATs, substrate and IP providers are converging to reduce cost and time-to-market while strengthening compliance and supply resilience. With rising emphasis on reuse and upgradability, chiplets move beyond first-wave ADAS into central compute, zonal/body controllers, infotainment, connectivity/telematics, powertrain inverters, and sensor hubs.



Chiplet-based compute architectures for vehicles are entering a new phase, reshaping SDV hardware roadmaps by enabling modular multi-die platforms that scale performance, improve yield, and accelerate refresh cycles while meeting long lifecycles, safety, and cybersecurity requirements.

The study explores key trends, including centralized/zonal E/E migration, die-to-die interconnect standardization, packaging choices, safety/cyber workflows, KGD and D2D test (BIST/DFT), and lifecycle and over-the-air implications for multi-die ECUs. Drawing on industry experts and secondary research, it delivers a comparative benchmarking of leading ecosystems and suppliers across compute, packaging/test, substrates, and IP; maps OEM and Tier 1 activity with indicative SOP windows and design-ownership patterns; and outlines market structure, maturity, and bottlenecks.

It identifies near-term growth opportunities-multi-chiplet central compute, ADAS/AI accelerators, zonal I/O and security chiplets, auto-grade D2D test and KGD services, and chiplet-to-cloud lifecycle management-and provides partner selection criteria, packaging/test guardrails, governance checklists, and actionable recommendations for OEMs, Tier 1s, and technology providers.



Key Topics Covered:



Research Scope

Scope of Analysis

Nomenclature

Overview of the Structure and Content

Strategic Imperatives

Why is it Increasingly Difficult to Grow?

The Strategic Imperative

The Impact of the Top 3 Strategic Imperatives on Chiplets in the Automotive Industry

Key Takeaways

Key Takeaways: Chiplets in Automotive (2025-2030)

BOM at a Glance: How Cheap is it, Really?

TCO at a Glance: How Cheap is it, Really?

OEMs' Chiplet Commitment

Industry Overview: Chiplets in the Automotive Domain

Introduction to Chiplets

Macro Trend: SDV is Reshaping E/E Architectures

Macro Trend: Today's E/E Pain Points and How Chiplets Help

Why Now for Automotive? Technology and Business Triggers

SoC vs SiP/MCM vs Chiplet-Based: What is the Difference?

Packaging Landscapes for Chiplets

Die-to-Die Interconnects

Regulatory and Standardization Framework for Automotive Chiplets

Chiplet Segmentation Framework

Competitive Landscape: Key Players & Chiplet Solutions

Competitive Landscape: Key Players and Chiplet Solutions

BMW and Mercedes: Qualcomm/NVIDIA Today, Chiplets Tomorrow

Renesas

Renesas: Chiplet Technical Deep Dive

NXP

NXP: Chiplet Technical Deep Dive

NVIDIA

NVIDIA: Chiplet Technical Deep Dive

Qualcomm

Qualcomm: Chiplet Technical Deep Dive

AMD/XILINX

AMD/XILINX: Chiplet Technical Deep Dive

TSMC

TSMC (Foundry and Packaging): Chiplet Technical Deep Dive

SIFIVE

SIFIVE (RISC-V IP): Chiplet Technical Deep Dive

SYNOPSYS

SYNOPSYS: Chiplet Technical Deep Dive

AMKOR Technology

AMKOR Technology: Chiplet Technical Deep Dive

Athos Silicon

Athos Silicon: Chiplet Technical Deep Dive

OEM Activity & Partnerships

OEM Activity on Chiplets: Who's Partnering, Where, and How Fast

Chiplet Value Chain and Design Ownership: Who Does What?

China: What to Learn and What to Watch

Growth Opportunity Analysis

Growth Metrics

Growth Drivers

Growth Restraints

Market Size and Current Adoption

Market by Segment

Market Size and Forecast to 2030

Strategic Recommendations for OEMs and Suppliers

Growth Opportunity Universe

Growth Opportunity 1: Automotive-Grade D2D Test & KGD Services

Growth Opportunity 2: Consolidated Multi-Chiplet Central Compute ECU

Growth Opportunity 3: Chiplet-Enabled AI/ADAS Accelerator Tiles

Growth Opportunity 4: Zonal/Body Controllers with Chiplet I/O + Security

Growth Opportunity 5: Secure Chiplet-to-Cloud Data & Lifecycle Management

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/yy4q5c

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