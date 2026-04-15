Microcrystalline Cellulose Market Led by the Wood-Based Segment with 57%+ Revenue Share; Market Projected to Reach USD 1.94 Billion by 2031, Reports Mordor Intelligence

Hyderabad, April 15, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to a new report by Mordor Intelligence, the microcrystalline cellulose market is on a steady upward path, valued at USD 1.35 billion in 2025 and projected to reach USD 1.94 billion by 2031, growing at a CAGR of 6.23% during 2026–2031. Growth is supported by rising pharmaceutical tablet production in emerging regions, particularly in Asia-Pacific, along with increasing demand for clean-label ingredients in food and plant-based additives in cosmetics. Advancements in energy-efficient processing and the use of agro-based raw materials are also helping manufacturers manage costs while aligning with sustainability goals.

Market Segmentation

The microcrystalline cellulose market is segmented by source, process, end-user industry, and geography. By source, the market is divided into wood-based and non-wood-based products. Wood-based microcrystalline cellulose held a 57.22% share in 2025, while non-wood alternatives are projected to grow at a 7.02% CAGR through 2031, aided by efficient processing and agro-based inputs. By process, it includes reactive extrusion, enzyme-mediated, steam explosion, and acid hydrolysis. Based on end-user industry, the market spans pharmaceuticals, food, cosmetics, and other applications, with pharmaceuticals representing a key demand segment due to its widespread use in tablet formulations.

Microcrystalline Cellulose Market Trends and Insights

Rising Drug Production in Developing Regions

The shift of pharmaceutical manufacturing to cost-efficient countries is boosting demand for microcrystalline cellulose, especially as generic medicine production expands. Manufacturers are increasingly adopting faster tablet-making methods, where MCC plays a key role as a reliable and efficient ingredient. Support from global regulatory bodies further strengthens its position as a trusted excipient in modern drug formulations.

Growing Demand for Clean and Low-fat Foods

As consumers become more health-conscious, food companies are turning to MCC to create lower-fat products without sacrificing taste or texture. Its natural origin and simple labeling make it appealing in clean-label formulations, helping brands meet consumer expectations while maintaining product quality across a range of food applications.

Shift Toward Natural Ingredients in Cosmetics

The cosmetics industry is steadily moving toward plant-based ingredients, and MCC is gaining traction as a natural thickener and stabilizer. It supports product performance while aligning with sustainability trends, making it a preferred choice for brands focusing on minimal, eco-friendly formulations.

“Mordor Intelligence presents a grounded assessment of the microcrystalline cellulose market by aligning observed demand trends with verified industry inputs and end-use dynamics. Its consistent validation approach offers decision-makers a dependable view that avoids fragmented assumptions often seen in competing analyses.” Says, Himanshu Vasisht, Senior Research Manager, Mordor Intelligence

For a full breakdown of market size, segmentation data, and competitive intelligence, access the details of the Mordor Intelligence report: https://www.mordorintelligence.com/industry-reports/microcrystalline-cellulose-market?utm_source=globenewswire

Segments

By Source

Wood-based

Non-wood-based

By Process

Reactive Extrusion

Enzyme Mediated

Steam Explosion

Acid Hydrolysis

By End-User Industry

Pharmaceutical

Food

Cosmetics

Other End-User Industries

By Geography

Asia-Pacific

North America

Europe

South America

Middle East and Africa

Microcrystalline Cellulose Market Share

Asia-Pacific leads the market, supported by strong pharmaceutical manufacturing in China and India, along with easy access to agricultural raw materials. Countries like Japan and South Korea further strengthen the region by supplying high-quality grades.

In North America, innovation remains a key driver, especially in advanced drug delivery, while steady regulations in the United States continue to support established players. Europe benefits from strict sustainability norms and regulatory backing, encouraging usage across food and cosmetics. Meanwhile, regions such as Latin America,

The Middle East, and Africa are still developing but show promising potential due to growing pharma investments and resource availability.

Microcrystalline Cellulose Companies

Accent Microcell Ltd

Asahi Kasei Corporation

Avantor, Inc.

Blanver Farmoquímica

Borregaard AS



Chemfield Cellulose

DFE Pharma

FMC Corporation

Gujarat Microwax Pvt Ltd

Huzhou Xinwang Chemical Co.

J. Rettenmaier & Söhne GmbH + Co KG

Juku Orchem Pvt Ltd

Mingtai Chemical Co. Ltd.

Nordic Bioproducts Group

Roquette Frères

Sigachi Industries

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