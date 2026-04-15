Volatus Aerospace Secures Multi-Year Training Contract with NATO-Allied Government

MONTREAL, April 15, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Volatus Aerospace Inc. (TSX: FLT) (OTCQX: TAKOF) (Frankfurt: ABB.F) (“Volatus” or the “Company”), a Canadian-controlled global aerospace and defence company delivering integrated uncrewed systems, aerial intelligence, and mission-critical operational services, today announced it has been awarded a multi-year contract to provide specialist training to a NATO-allied government ministry.

The contract has an initial term of two years, with renewal options that could extend the total engagement to approximately CAD $2.1 million in aggregate value, subject to the exercise of such options. The award was secured through a competitive procurement process under an established government framework.

Under the agreement, Volatus will design, develop, and deliver a portfolio of advanced training programs tailored for security and law enforcement personnel. The scope includes curriculum development, instruction, and capability transfer aligned with operational requirements in regulated and mission-critical environments.

This contract reinforces Volatus’ position as a provider of integrated training and advisory services within the defence and security sector. It also reflects the Company’s expanding role in supporting allied governments with the development of sovereign operational capabilities through structured training systems and knowledge transfer.

The engagement builds on Volatus’ broader platform, which integrates training, operations, and technology development to support the deployment and adoption of uncrewed and autonomous systems. By leveraging this integrated model, the Company is able to deliver scalable, repeatable training solutions aligned with real-world operational use cases.

The contract further supports Volatus’ strategy of expanding its international footprint while contributing to the export of Canadian aerospace and defence capabilities to allied markets. This approach is consistent with the principles of Canada’s evolving Defence Industrial Strategy, including strengthening domestic capability while supporting interoperability and capacity-building among allied nations.

“This award reflects the continued evolution of Volatus Aerospace as a trusted partner to government and defence stakeholders,” said Glen Lynch , Chief Executive Officer of Volatus Aerospace. “Our ability to deliver integrated training programs, supported by operational experience and technology development, positions us to support long-term capability building for our partners. The multi-year structure of this agreement provides visibility while reinforcing the role of training as a foundational element in the adoption of advanced aerial systems.”

About Volatus Aerospace Inc.

Volatus Aerospace Inc. is a Canadian-controlled global aerospace and defence company delivering integrated uncrewed systems, aerial intelligence, and mission-critical operational services. The Company provides unmanned aerial systems, aerial intelligence services, autonomy software, and advanced training solutions supporting civil infrastructure, public safety, and defence markets.

Through its integrated platform—combining manufacturing, operations, training, and technology development—Volatus Aerospace enables the adoption and scaling of autonomous systems while supporting sovereign aerospace capability development in Canada and allied markets.

The Company operates a global platform supporting drone operations, pilot training, equipment sales, and data services while continuing to expand its capabilities in autonomy, remote operations, and next-generation aerial technologies.

Forward-Looking Information

This news release contains statements that constitute “forward-looking information” and “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of applicable securities laws, including statements regarding the plans, intentions, beliefs, and current expectations of the Company with respect to future business activities, events, developments and operating performance. Often, but not always, forward-looking information and forward-looking statements can be identified by the use of words such as “plans”, “expects”, “is expected”, “budget”, “scheduled”, “estimates”, “forecasts”, “intends”, “anticipates”, “seeks”, “strategy” or “believes” or variations (including negative variations) of such words and phrases, or statements formed in the future tense or indicating that certain actions, events or results “may”, “could”, “would”, “might” or “will” (or other variations of the foregoing) be taken, occur, be achieved, or come to pass. Forward-looking information includes information regarding: (i) the business plans, business outlook and expectations of the Company; and (ii) expectations for other economic, business, and/or competitive factors.

Forward-looking information is based on currently available competitive, financial, and economic data and operating plans, strategies, or beliefs as of the date of this news release, but involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties, assumptions and other factors that may cause the actual results, performance or achievements of the Company to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by the forward-looking information. Such factors may be based on information currently available to the Company, including information obtained from third-party industry analysts and other third-party sources, and are based on management’s current expectations or beliefs. Any and all forward-looking information contained in this news release is expressly qualified by this cautionary statement.

Investors are cautioned that forward-looking information is not based on historical facts but instead reflects expectations, estimates or projections concerning future results or events based on the opinions, assumptions and estimates of management considered reasonable at the date the statements are made. Forward-looking information and forward-looking statements reflect the Company’s current beliefs and is based on information currently available to it and on assumptions it believes to be not unreasonable in light of all of the circumstances. In some instances, material factors or assumptions are discussed in this news release in connection with statements containing forward-looking information. Such material factors and assumptions include but are not limited to: the commercialization of drone flights beyond visual line of sight and potential benefits to the Company; and meeting the continued listing requirements of the TSX. Although the Company has attempted to identify important factors that could cause actual actions, events or results to differ materially from those described in forward-looking information, there may be other factors that cause actions, events or results to differ from those anticipated, estimated or intended. The forward-looking information contained herein is made as of the date of this news release and, other than as required by law, the Company disclaims any obligation to update any forward-looking information, whether as a result of new information, future events or results or otherwise. There can be no assurance that forward-looking information will prove to be accurate, as actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking information.

No securities regulatory authority has either approved or disapproved of the contents of this news release. The Toronto Stock Exchange accepts no responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this news release.

For Additional Information

Volatus Aerospace Inc.

Rob Walker, Chief Commercial Officer

+1-833-865-2887

investorrelations@volatusaerospace.com

https://volatusaerospace.com