Teva Launches Home Ground™ Schizophrenia Community, a New Online Resource Hub for People Living with Schizophrenia and Their Care Partners

For people living with schizophrenia who may find daily disease management overwhelming due to fragmented support and resources, Home Ground™ Schizophrenia Community is a centralized destination that delivers peer-driven insights, tools and connection

Home Ground™ was developed in collaboration with people living with schizophrenia, care partners and mental health advocacy groups to help support wellbeing through shared experience

As a leader in neuroscience, Teva is committed to supporting people living with complex mental health conditions through practical resources to help navigate the care journey



PARSIPPANY, N.J. and TEL AVIV, Israel, April 15, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Teva Pharmaceuticals, a U.S. affiliate of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. (NYSE and TASE: TEVA), today announced the launch of Home Ground™ Schizophrenia Community, a new online platform designed to support people living with schizophrenia and their care partners with community-informed and experienced-based information and support.

Developed in collaboration with people living with schizophrenia and care partners, Teva created Home Ground™ to connect the community, help people learn from others, feel less alone and address real-life needs with resources that are useful, understandable and actionable.

“Schizophrenia care doesn’t end with diagnosis and a prescription. The day-to-day realities, including isolation, can be very challenging and addressing these barriers is important for the recovery journey,” said Dan Laitman, a Home Ground™ Ambassador and community advocate living with schizophrenia. “As someone who has firsthand experience with the power of holistic care, I see Home Ground™ Schizophrenia Community as an essential resource that brings peer perspectives and practical support together in one place, giving individuals and care partners a true home for support alongside their clinical care.”

Schizophrenia is a chronic, progressive and severely debilitating mental disorder that affects how one thinks, feels and acts.1 Approximately 1% of the world’s population will develop schizophrenia in their lifetime, yet over 75% of people with psychotic disorders experience loneliness, which often contributes to severe depression, reduced cognitive function and poor physical health.2, 3, 4, 5, 6 Mitigating this persistent barrier necessitates active community outreach, fostering social connections and integrating social support into treatment plans.

“For those living with schizophrenia, it is clear that social isolation represents a fundamental and often primary impediment to achieving and maintaining successful recovery,” said Heather DeMyers, Vice President of Marketing, U.S. Innovative Medicines at Teva. “Home Ground™ Schizophrenia Community was developed to address this head-on. By offering practical community resources and easy-to-use tools, the platform aims to integrate social support into treatment plans so no one has to face these challenges alone.”

Home Ground™ Schizophrenia Community includes resources and tools across areas that commonly affect daily life, including:

Symptom tracking and management tools: Practical worksheets and plans that help individuals track mood, sleep, stress and triggers, so they can bring clearer information to their providers for the most benefit from treatment.

Practical worksheets and plans that help individuals track mood, sleep, stress and triggers, so they can bring clearer information to their providers for the most benefit from treatment. Emotional wellness : Resources that normalize what people and care partners are feeling, offering concrete coping strategies to reduce isolation through peer-informed insights, including videos that spotlight people living with schizophrenia and their care partners discussing their experience.

: Resources that normalize what people and care partners are feeling, offering concrete coping strategies to reduce isolation through peer-informed insights, including videos that spotlight people living with schizophrenia and their care partners discussing their experience. Independent living : Guides and toolkits that support small steps toward independence through routines, reminders, community resource lists for housing and shared goal‑setting.

: Guides and toolkits that support small steps toward independence through routines, reminders, community resource lists for housing and shared goal‑setting. Physical health : Simple prompts and checklists that encourage attention to sleep, activity and medical care, reinforcing whole‑person health alongside psychiatric treatment.

: Simple prompts and checklists that encourage attention to sleep, activity and medical care, reinforcing whole‑person health alongside psychiatric treatment. In-person and virtual events: Local and national community events to connect people with schizophrenia and their care partners to their community.



“As a care partner, I’ve experienced firsthand just how isolating schizophrenia can be, and many people I’ve spoken with feel misunderstood and helpless as a result,” said Nicole Drapeau Gillen, care partner, schizophrenia advocate and Home Ground™ Ambassador. “By listening to stories from the community and providing practical tools to manage our daily lives, Home Ground™ helps dismantle stigma and empowers us to take manageable steps, stay connected and play an active role in care.”



All Home Ground™ Schizophrenia Community resources are available online at no cost to anyone seeking information or support, whether they are living with schizophrenia themselves, caring for someone who is, or working within the mental health community.

To learn more, visit www.HomeGroundSCZ.com

About Teva

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. (NYSE and TASE: TEVA) is transforming into a leading innovative biopharmaceutical company, enabled by a world-class generics business. For over 120 years, Teva’s commitment to bettering health has never wavered. From innovating in the fields of neuroscience and immunology to providing complex generic medicines, biosimilars and pharmacy brands worldwide, Teva is dedicated to addressing patients’ needs, now and in the future. At Teva, We Are All In For Better Health. To learn more about how, visit www.tevapharm.com.

About Schizophrenia

Schizophrenia is a chronic, progressive and severely debilitating mental disorder that affects how one thinks, feels and acts.1 Patients experience an array of symptoms, which may include delusions, hallucinations, disorganized speech or behavior and impaired cognitive ability.1,2,7 Approximately 1% of the world’s population will develop schizophrenia in their lifetime, and 3.5 million people in the U.S. are currently diagnosed with the condition.2,7 Although schizophrenia can occur at any age, the average age of onset tends to be in the late teens to the early 20s for men, and the late 20s to early 30s for women.1 The long-term course of schizophrenia is marked by episodes of partial or full remission broken by relapses that often occur in the context of psychiatric emergency and require hospitalization.7 Approximately 80% of patients experience multiple relapses over the first five years of treatment, and each relapse carries a biological risk of loss of function, treatment refractoriness, and changes in brain morphology.8, 9, 10 Patients are often unaware of their illness and its consequences, contributing to treatment nonadherence, high discontinuation rates, and ultimately, significant direct and indirect healthcare costs from subsequent relapses and hospitalizations.1,2,7,8,9,10



Teva Cautionary Note Regarding Forward Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, which are based on management’s current beliefs and expectations and are subject to substantial risks and uncertainties, both known and unknown, that could cause our future results, performance or achievements to differ significantly from that expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. You can identify these forward-looking statements by the use of words such as “should,” “expect,” “anticipate,” “estimate,” “target,” “may,” “project,” “guidance,” “intend,” “plan,” “believe” and other words and terms of similar meaning and expression in connection with any discussion of future operating or financial performance. Important factors that could cause or contribute to such differences include risks relating to: our ability to successfully develop and commercialize innovative medicines for the treatment of patients diagnosed with schizophrenia; our ability to successfully compete in the marketplace, including our ability to develop and commercialize additional pharmaceutical products; our ability to successfully execute our Pivot to Growth strategy, including to expand our innovative and biosimilar medicines pipeline and profitably commercialize the innovative medicines and biosimilar portfolio, whether organically or through business development, and to execute on our organizational transformation and to achieve expected cost savings; and other factors discussed in our Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2025, including in the section captioned “Risk Factors.” Forward-looking statements speak only as of the date on which they are made, and we assume no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements or other information contained herein, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise. You are cautioned not to put undue reliance on these forward-looking statements.

References:

Substance Abuse and Mental Health Services Administration. Schizophrenia. https://www.samhsa.gov/mental-health/schizophrenia. Accessed March 2026. Velligan DI, Rao S. The Epidemiology and Global Burden of Schizophrenia. J Clin Psychiatry. 2023;84(1):MS21078COM5. https://doi.org/10.4088/JCP.MS21078COM5 . Nepal, S., Pillai, A., Parrish, E. M., Holden, J., Depp, C., Campbell, A. T., & Granholm, E. (2024). Social Isolation and Serious Mental Illness: The Role of Context-Aware Mobile Interventions. IEEE pervasive computing‚ 23(1), 46-56. https://doi.org/10.1109/mprv.2024.3377200 Culbreth, A. J., Barch, D. M., & Moran, E. K. (2021). An ecological examination of loneliness and social functioning in people with schizophrenia. Journal of abnormal psychology, 130(8), 899–908. https://doi.org/10.1037/abn0000706 Yu, B., Sun, Z., Li, S., Chien, I.-C., Ku, P.-W., & Chen, L.-J. (2024). Social isolation and cognitive function in patients with schizophrenia: A two-years follow-up study. Schizophrenia Research, 267, 150-155. https://doi.org/10.1016/j.schres.2024.03.035 Office of the Surgeon General. (2023). Our epidemic of loneliness and isolation: The U.S. Surgeon General's advisory on the healing effects of social connection and community. U.S. Department of Health and Human Services. https://www.hhs.gov/sites/default/files/surgeon-general-social-connection-advisory.pdf Wander C. (2020). Schizophrenia: Opportunities to Improve Outcomes and Reduce Economic Burden Through Managed Care. The Am J Manag Care. 26(3 Suppl), S62–S68. https://doi.org/10.37765/ajmc.2020.43013 . Emsley, R., & Kilian, S. (2018). Efficacy and safety profile of paliperidone palmitate injections in the management of patients with schizophrenia: an evidence-based review. Neuropsychiatric Dis. Treat., 14, 205–223. Emsley, R., Chiliza, B., Asmal, L. et al. (2013) The nature of relapse in schizophrenia. BMC Psychiatry 13, 50. Andreasen, N. C., et al. (2013). Relapse duration, treatment intensity, and brain tissue loss in schizophrenia: a prospective longitudinal MRI study. The Am J Psychiatry, 170(6), 609–615.

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