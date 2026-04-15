Appian appoints Paulo Castellari as new CEO of Critical Minerals

ABU DHABI, United Arab Emirates, April 15, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Appian Capital Advisory Limited (“Appian”), the investment advisor to long-term value-focused private capital funds investing in companies in metals, mining, and adjacent industries, today announced the appointment of Paulo Castellari as CEO of Critical Minerals, strengthening its operating capabilities as it scales its critical minerals portfolio.

Paulo Castellari appointed as Appian’s new CEO of Critical Minerals

Highly experienced mining executive, with prior CEO roles at Eramet, Anglo American and Emirates Global Aluminium

Former CEO of Appian Capital Brazil, where he successfully restarted Atlantic Nickel and delivered the Mineração Vale Verde copper and Graphcoa graphite projects into production

Appointment further strengthens Appian’s investor-operator model and its ability to accelerate the development of critical minerals supply

Paulo will lead Appian’s critical minerals portfolio, overseeing its existing investments across graphite, mineral sands and rare earths, as well as future critical minerals investments, as the firm continues to scale its exposure to commodities essential for energy security, key industries and future-focused technologies. He will also be responsible for sourcing and evaluating new opportunities across the sector.

Paulo joins from Eramet, where he served as CEO. He brings over 30 years of experience across mining and metals projects in the Americas, Europe and Africa, with a strong track record in operations, disciplined capital allocation, responsible practices and complex project delivery.

Paulo previously served as CEO of Appian Capital Brazil from 2019 to 2025. Under his leadership, the business brought three mines into production, integrated them into local communities, and implemented innovative, safe and responsible mining practices.

Before joining Appian in 2019, Paulo built a distinguished executive career spanning multiple industries and geographies. At Anglo American he held senior leadership roles across marketing, business development, and operational leadership of key commodity businesses. In 2016, he transitioned to the energy sector serving as Deputy CEO and CFO of CEMIG, one of Brazil's leading electric power companies. He subsequently became CEO of Guinea Alumina Corporation at Emirates Global Aluminium.

Paulo’s appointment bolsters Appian’s investor-operator model, which combines the sourcing capabilities to identify economically and technically viable projects with in-house technical and operational expertise to responsibly bring them into production, integrating upstream, midstream and downstream activities.

This approach underpins Appian’s US$1 billion partnership with the World Bank’s International Finance Corporation (IFC), aimed at accelerating the responsible development of critical minerals projects across emerging markets in Latin America and Africa. The partnership offers a blueprint for governments and sovereign funds seeking to secure access to critical minerals through public-private partnerships (PPPs), amid growing global demand.

Michael W. Scherb, Founder and CEO of Appian, commented:

“Paulo is a highly respected operating leader with a strong track record of delivering complex mining projects to the highest performance and safety standards. His deep technical expertise, disciplined approach to capital allocation, and ability to build and scale complex operations will further strengthen Appian’s operating capabilities. As we continue to grow our critical minerals portfolio, Paulo’s experience will play a pivotal role in advancing our projects and unlocking long-term value for all our partners.”

Paulo Castellari, CEO of Critical Minerals at Appian, commented:

“I am delighted to be rejoining Appian to work across its global critical minerals portfolio. Appian has built a strong reputation for operational excellence and disciplined investment, and I look forward to working with the team to further strengthen these capabilities. Together, we will continue to focus on safely and efficiently advancing our projects, building resilient operations and delivering value for all stakeholders while supporting the growing global demand for critical minerals.”

For further information:

Appian Capital Advisory Limited:

Andrew Todd, Head of Communications: +44 7990416759 / atodd@appiancapitaladvisory.com

+44 (0)20 7004 0951 / info@appiancapitaladvisory.com

About Appian Capital Advisory Limited

Appian Capital Advisory Ltd is the investment advisor to long-term value-focused private capital funds that invest in companies in metals, mining, and adjacent industries.

Appian is a leading investment advisor with global experience across South America, North America, Australia and Africa and a successful track record of supporting companies in metals, mining, and adjacent industries to achieve their development targets, with a global operating portfolio overseeing approximately 8,500 employees.

Appian has a global team of ~100 experienced investment professionals, combining financial and technical expertise, with presences in London, Abu Dhabi, New York, Dubai, Belo Horizonte, São Paulo, Beijing, Hong Kong, Toronto, Lima and Perth.

For more information, please visit www.appiancapitaladvisory.com or find us on LinkedIn, Instagram or Twitter/X.