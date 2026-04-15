STOCK EXCHANGE RELEASE

15 April 2026, at 3:00 P.M. EEST

DECISIONS OF THE ORGANISATIONAL MEETING OF HARVIA PLC’S BOARD OF DIRECTORS ON 15 APRIL 2026

Catharina Stackelberg-Hammarén was elected the Chair and Markus Lengauer was elected the Deputy Chair of the Board of Directors at the Board of Directors’ organisational meeting that took place today after Harvia Plc’s Annual General Meeting.

The Board of Directors elected from among its members Petri Castrén (Chair), Hille Korhonen, Markus Lengauer and Martin Richter as members of the Audit Committee.

The Board of Directors elected from among its members Catharina Stackelberg-Hammarén (Chair), Anders Holmén and Olli Liitola as members of the Personnel and Remuneration Committee.

Independence of the members of the Board of Directors

The Board of Directors assessed the independence of its members in accordance with the Finnish Corporate Governance Code 2025 for listed companies. All members of the Board of Directors are independent of the company and its significant shareholders.

HARVIA PLC

BOARD OF DIRECTORS

For further information

Catharina Stackelberg-Hammarén, Chair of the Board of Directors, tel. +358 400 218 224

Distribution:

Nasdaq Helsinki Ltd

Main media

www.harviagroup.com

Harvia is one of the leading companies operating in the sauna market globally, as measured by revenue. Harvia’s brands and product portfolio are well known in the market, and the company’s comprehensive product portfolio strives to meet the needs of the international sauna market of both private and professional customers.

Harvia’s revenue totaled EUR 198.9 million in 2025. Harvia Group employs over 700 professionals in Finland, United States, Germany, Romania, China and Hong Kong, Austria, Italy and Sweden. The company is headquartered in Muurame, Finland, adjacent to its largest sauna and sauna component manufacturing facility.

Read more: https://harviagroup.com