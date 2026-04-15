Beyond Air to Participate in the D. Boral Capital Global Conference 2026

GARDEN CITY, N.Y., April 15, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Beyond Air, Inc. (NASDAQ: XAIR), a commercial-stage medical device and biopharmaceutical company focused on harnessing the power of nitric oxide (NO) to improve patients’ lives, today announced that Robert Goodman, Chief Executive Officer, and Dan Moorhead, Chief Financial Officer of Beyond Air, will participate in the D. Boral Capital Global Conference 2026, which is being held on Thursday, May 7th, at The Plaza Hotel in New York.

Conference Format: One-on-one meetings Conference Dates: May 7th Participants: Robert Goodman, CEO, and Dan Moorhead, CFO of Beyond Air

If you are interested in requesting a one-on-one meeting at the conference, please contact your D. Boral Capital representative to schedule accordingly.

About Beyond Air, Inc.

Beyond Air is a commercial-stage medical device and biopharmaceutical company dedicated to harnessing the power of endogenous and exogenous nitric oxide (NO) to improve the lives of patients suffering from respiratory illnesses, neurological disorders, and solid tumors. The Company has received FDA approval and CE Mark for its first system, LungFit PH, for the treatment of term and near-term neonates with hypoxic respiratory failure. For more information, visit www.beyondair.net.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These statements include, but are not limited to, statements regarding the Company’s expectations related to the commercial growth, market adoption of LungFit PH, expansion in the U.S. and international markets, and the Company’s long-term strategic and financial performance. Forward-looking statements may be identified by words such as “anticipate,” “believe,” “expect,” “intend,” “plan,” “potential,” “will,” “would,” “could,” “may,” and similar expressions, or by the use of future tense. These statements are based on current expectations, estimates, forecasts, and projections, as well as the beliefs and assumptions of management.

Because forward-looking statements relate to future events, they are subject to inherent risks and uncertainties, many of which are beyond the Company’s control, that could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied in such statements. These risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to, risks related to the Company’s ability to successfully execute its commercial strategy, achieve market adoption of its products, maintain and expand customer relationships, manage leadership transitions effectively, obtain additional financing, and other risks described in the “Risk Factors” section of Beyond Air, Inc.’s most recent Annual Report on Form 10-K and subsequent filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

CONTACTS:

Investor Relations contact

Corey Davis, Ph.D.

LifeSci Advisors, LLC

cdavis@lifesciadvisors.com

(212) 915-2577