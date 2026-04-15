Xsolis Returns as Platinum Sponsor of the 33rd Annual American Case Management Association (ACMA) National Conference

FRANKLIN, Tenn., April 15, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Xsolis , an AI-driven technology company that reduces administrative waste by enabling collaboration between healthcare providers and payers, will return as Platinum Sponsor of the 33rd American Case Management Association (ACMA) National Conference. This marks Xsolis’ 8th consecutive year supporting the conference as Platinum sponsor, underscoring its ongoing commitment in advancing innovation in case management and care coordination. The ACMA National Conference will take place April 20-23 at the Orlando World Center Marriott in Orlando, Florida, and features leaders and professionals affiliated with case management and transitions of care.

“Returning as a Platinum Sponsor for the eighth consecutive year reflects our continued commitment to the ACMA community and the critical role case management plays in delivering better patient and financial outcomes,” said Joan Butters, co-founder and CEO of Xsolis. “From AI-driven utilization management to payer-provider collaboration, the innovations being discussed in Orlando aren't theoretical — our clients are living them every day. We look forward to sharing those stories and learning from the peers who make this community so exceptional.”

Xsolis will present several opportunities for attendees to engage with its leaders and solutions, including:

Monday, April 20, 2026, 2:50 pm at Magnolia 4-6: A Health System’s AI-powered path to Smarter UM, featuring Suzanne Wilson, MBA, ACM-RN, AVP of Population Health at AnMed; Shelley Stone, LMSW, ACM-SW, CMAC, Director of Care Coordination, Utilization Management, and Clinical Documentation Integrity at AnMed; and Heather Bassett MD, Chief Medical Officer at Xsolis



Sunset social at the lake:

Tuesday, April 21, 2026, 6:30 pm - 8:30 pm; Join Xsolis and Repisodic for a happy hour at Summer House on the Lake in Disney Springs where handcrafted cocktails, California-inspired bites, and breezy waterfront vibes set the scene for a perfect evening. Connect with fellow attendees, unwind in style, and expect a few surprises along the way. Transportation from the conference hotel will be provided. RSVP required.



Informational in-booth client speaker sessions will also be held at Xsolis Booth 401:

Tuesday, April 21, 2026, 1 pm: The UM Efficiency Equation: AI-drive Intelligence + Clinical Expertise = Excellence with Northern Arizona Healthcare, featuring Karen Madore, Utilization Review Manager at Northern Arizona Healthcare.

featuring Karen Madore, Utilization Review Manager at Northern Arizona Healthcare. Tuesday, April 21, 2026, 5 pm: Turning Data into Decisions: Advent Health’s Evolution to AI-driven Utilization Management, featuring Jennifer Johnson, Executive Director, Utilization Management with Advent Health.

featuring Jennifer Johnson, Executive Director, Utilization Management with Advent Health. Tuesday, April 21, 2026, 5:30 pm: Right Patient, Right Status, Right Time: How UHS built a data-driven UR program, featuring Erin Stiner of United Health Services.

featuring Erin Stiner of United Health Services. Wednesday, April 22, 2026, 12:15 pm: Tenet Healthcare’s AI Journey to Improved Revenue Capture and Operational Efficiency, featuring Miriam Davis, System Vice President of Case Management & Continuing Care at Tenet Healthcare.

Xsolis continues to be the Premier Partner of the ACMA Case Management Hero Award , which was established to recognize case management professionals who continually deliver exemplary service for their patients and families, but also face a major life challenge and could benefit from ACMA's support.

The ACMA National Conference features exceptional learning opportunities with over 80 practitioner-led breakout sessions, inspiring keynotes and a vast exhibit hall showcasing supporting and affiliated industry companies. The conference is known for quality educational content and is an opportunity to share knowledge, learn and network with nurses, social workers, physicians, health plan and other healthcare professionals affiliated with case management and transitions of care.

To learn more about ACMA activities with Xsolis, visit https://www.xsolis.com/events/acma-national-2026/ .

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